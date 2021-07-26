Today’s TOP 10 from Tokyo!

By Gina Pongetti Angeletti and Christy Sandmaier

Today in the Ariaka Gymnastics Centre, the men from the ROC were crowned Olympic Champions. It was an epic battle between the top 3 throughout the competition. Japan took silver and China the bronze. What stood out to us was the camaraderie and raw emotion out on the floor between all of the teams. With no audience, it was up to each competitor to create their own atmosphere and they did it in Olympic-sized fashion. Cheers, high fives, low fives between countries as they alternated events, screaming and the inevitable tears only felt after all of the pressure that has been building for a lifetime has been relieved.

Congratulations to the champions and to all of the competitors. You’re all Olympians and you represented sport, your countries and the world well.

Here are our Top 10 Takeaways from Inside the Ariake: