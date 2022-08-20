The members of the newly created Men’s Program Junior and Senior Selection Committees are listed below. Coach representatives were elected in June – nominated by the community and elected by the Men’s Program Committee; the Athletes’ Council appointed the athlete reps.
The establishment of the Selection Committees is aligned with USAG’s bylaw changes that established selection committees for all disciplines as standing committees, reporting directly to the board of directors.
Junior Selection Committee
Coach Representative: Glenn Morris
Coach Representative: Bob Lundy
Athlete Representative: Levi Anderson
Athlete Representative: Amanda Stroud (Chair)
Jr High Performance Coordinator: Raj Bhavsar
High Performance Director: Brett McClure (voice, no vote)
VP Men’s Program: Jason Woodnick (voice, no vote)
Senior Selection Committee
Coach Representative: Sam McArthur (Chair)
Coach Representative: Nalani Cook
Athlete Representative: Akash Modi
Athlete Representative: Alex Buscaglia
High Performance Director: Brett McClure
VP Men’s Program: Jason Woodnick (voice, no vote)
The charters for each committee can be found here: https://usagym.org/pages/men/pages/charters.html
Malone Leads The Way| 2022 U.S. Championships Day 1
After the first day of action in Amalie Arena, it’s the defending U.S. National Champion Brody Malone who has the lead (88.942). Malone had a slower start to the competition, only posting a 13.900 on rings in the first rotation. However after a remarkable high bar set in the fourth rotation (15.716) Malone took the lead and didn’t let up.
BRODY. MALONE.@brody1700 showed why he's the defending national champion after this incredible high bar routine.#OOFOSChamps | 📺 @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/kUayR8maWY— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 19, 2022
Asher Hong currently sits in second (85.480) after grabbing an early lead with two monstrous vaults in the first rotation (Ri Se-Gwang and Yonekura). Hong led the way until falling off the high bar on a Kolman in the third rotation. In the fourth, he had a tremendous floor routine featuring some impressive tumbling with stellar execution. (His laid out double double was spot on form-wise and stuck cold!)
In third is Donnell Whittenburg (84.774), with the highlight of his day being his 15.422 rings set. Colt Walker had plenty of highlights in his day as well, hanging toward the top of the pack for majority of the meet after a 15.197 on vault and a 15.699 on parallel bars. Walker sat in 2nd heading into the last rotation, but two unfortunate falls on pommel horse pushed him down to 7th after day one (83.846). With a level of potential that is off the charts, Walker, who some may have considered a dark horse coming into this meet, could very find himself on the Worlds team with a solid performance on day 2.
“We’re out here as Team USA,” Walker said. “I’m a puzzle piece and I believe that I have a strong place to fill on our team and I’m excited to push that. My job is to not be the dark horse. If I’m a lock on that team, then I’m doing my job. I’m ready to move forward.”
The OOFOS U.S. Championships continue Saturday at Amalie Arena with junior women’s Day 1 competition at 1:30 p.m. ET. Click here for the full schedule.
