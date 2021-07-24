Highlights from Men’s Qualifications
By Ashlee Buhler
The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are officially underway and kicked off inside Ariake Centre with men’s qualifications. Spots in the team final, All-Around final, and all six event finals were all at stake and after three subdivisions, the fields are set.
If you missed the competition live don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! Here are some of the highlights and results from the first day of competition!
Highlights
How Did He Do It?
Perhaps the biggest storyline from men’s qualifications was Artur Dalaloyan (ROC), 2018 World All-Around Champion, who is competing in Tokyo despite severing his Achilles three months ago. Dalaloyan managed to post the sixth highest score in the All-Around standings (85.597) and will therefore advance to the All-Around finals if his Achilles holds up. Dalaloyan was in tears after floor exercise—completely overcome by what he’s endured in the past few months to make it to this point. It wasn’t a part of his original plan to compete All-Around but with the understanding that the Olympics are a once in a lifetime opportunity for many athletes, Dalaloyan didn’t want to leave any stone unturned. Dalaloyan and his teammates will have a day to rest up before they compete in the team final and fight to bring home the first Olympic gold medal for ROC since 1996.
Uchimura Out
It was a heartbreaking fall heard around the world. The seven-time Olympic medalist and back-to-back Olympic All-Around champ Kohei Uchimura competed only on high bar in Tokyo and fell midway through his routine, thus ending his chances of making the event final. Since Uchimura is not a member of the four person Japanese team, his chances of bringing home a medal in Tokyo are now over. After the competition Uchimura told the press he feels he has already hit his peak and is not needed on the Japanese team anymore. “I couldn’t perform what I’ve practiced at this competition. In the last three Olympic Games I performed what I practiced, but not this competition.” Uchimura was asked if this would be his last competition. His response: “Let me think about it.”
See You In The Finals
The U.S. men had a strong showing in qualifications and will be well represented in the finals. In addition to helping the team qualify fourth into the team final, Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak were the top two finishers in the All-Around for the U.S. and will move on to the finals. Alec Yoder did what he came to Tokyo to do and posted a 15.200 to qualify fourth into the pommel horse final. Sam Mikulak will end his career on parallel bars after qualifying fifth into the final. It was a tough final to get into, with every qualifier going over 15.300, but Mikulak had his best performance of the year and got the job done. Malone will compete in the high bar final after qualifying fourth and Yul Moldauer will compete on floor after qualifying sixth. Shane Wiskus is the lone U.S. gymnast to not make an event final. However, he is the first reserve on floor.
Samir’s Success Story
It’s been an emotional journey for France’s Samir Ait Said. From fracturing his leg on vault during the qualification round at the Rio Olympics to losing his father two years ago to becoming a father himself, the road to Tokyo has been a windy one for Ait Said. After qualifications he mentioned his father, the rest of his family, and wanting to give everything he had in order to win a medal. So far, all the hard work is paying off. Ait Said needed a 14.633 to get into the rings final and he exceeded the goal by posting a 15.066 to qualify third. “I want to show everyone in life it’s not so easy. You really have to fight to go for your goals. You still have to fight even if you have small problems.”
Results:
Qualified to Team Final:
- Japan 262.251
- China 262.061
- ROC 261.945
- USA 256.761
- Great Britain 256.761
- Germany 249.929
- Switzerland 249.193
- Ukraine 247.492
All-Around Finalists (Top 8):
- Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) 88.531
- Nikita Nagornyy (ROC) 87.897
- Xiao Ruoteng (CHN) 87.732
- Sun Wei (CHN) 87.298
- Joe Fraser (GBR) 86.298
- Artur Dalaloyan (ROC) 85.957
- Kitazono Takeru (JPN) 85.948
- Ahmet Onder (TUR) 85.665
For the U.S. Men: 11. Brody Malone 85.298 14. Sam Mikulak 84.664
Floor Finalists:
- Artem Dolgopyat (ISR) 15.200
- Nikita Nagornyy (ROC) 15.066
- Ryu Sung-hyun (KOR) 15.066
- Rayderley Zapata (ESP) 15.041
- Kim Han-sol (KOR) 14.900
- Yul Moldauer (USA) 14.866
- Xiao Ruoteng (CHN) 14.866
- Milad Karimi (KAZ) 14.766
Pommel Horse Finalists:
1. Lee Chih-Kai (TPE) 15.266
2. Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) 15.266 2T. Kameyama Kohei (JPN) 15.266
4. Alec Yoder (USA) 15.200
5. Max Whitlock (GBR) 14.900
6. Sun Wei (CHN) 14.833
7. Kaya Kazuma (JPN) 14.833
8. David Belyavskiy (ROC) 14.733
Rings Finalists:
- Eleftherios Petrounias (GRE) 15.333
- Liu Yang (CHN) 15.300
- Samir Aït Saïd (FRA) 15.066
- Ibrahim Colak (TUR) 14.933
- Arthur Zanetti (BRA) 14.900
- Adem Asil (TUR) 14.800
- Denis Ablyazin (ROC) 14.800
- You Hao (CHN) 14.800
Vault Finalists:
- Shin Jea-hwan (KOR) 14.866
- Artur Davtyan (ARM) 14.866
- Nikita Nagornyy (ROC) 14.783
- Adem Asil (TUR) 14.766
- Denis Ablyazin (ROC) 14.733
- Carlos Yulo (PHI) 14.712
- Caio Souza (BRA) 14.700
- Ahmet Önder (TUR) 14.466
Parallel Bar Finalists:
- Zou Jingyuan (CHN) 16.166
- Lukas Dauser (GER) 15.733
- You Hao (CHN) 15.666
- Ferhat Arican (TUR) 15.566
- Sam Mikulak (USA) 15.433
- Joe Fraser (GBR) 15.400
- Petro Pakhniuk (UKR) 15.333
- David Belyavskiy (ROC) 15.325
High Bar Finalists:
- Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) 15.033
- Milad Karimi (KAZ) 14.766
- Tin Srbic (CRO) 14.633
- Brody Malone (USA) 14.533
- Nikita Nagornyy (ROC) 14.466
- Kitazono Takeru (JPN) 14.433
- Tyson Bull (AUS) 14.433
- Bart Deurloo (NED) 14.400
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
