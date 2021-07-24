Highlights

How Did He Do It?

Perhaps the biggest storyline from men’s qualifications was Artur Dalaloyan (ROC), 2018 World All-Around Champion, who is competing in Tokyo despite severing his Achilles three months ago. Dalaloyan managed to post the sixth highest score in the All-Around standings (85.597) and will therefore advance to the All-Around finals if his Achilles holds up. Dalaloyan was in tears after floor exercise—completely overcome by what he’s endured in the past few months to make it to this point. It wasn’t a part of his original plan to compete All-Around but with the understanding that the Olympics are a once in a lifetime opportunity for many athletes, Dalaloyan didn’t want to leave any stone unturned. Dalaloyan and his teammates will have a day to rest up before they compete in the team final and fight to bring home the first Olympic gold medal for ROC since 1996.

Uchimura Out

It was a heartbreaking fall heard around the world. The seven-time Olympic medalist and back-to-back Olympic All-Around champ Kohei Uchimura competed only on high bar in Tokyo and fell midway through his routine, thus ending his chances of making the event final. Since Uchimura is not a member of the four person Japanese team, his chances of bringing home a medal in Tokyo are now over. After the competition Uchimura told the press he feels he has already hit his peak and is not needed on the Japanese team anymore. “I couldn’t perform what I’ve practiced at this competition. In the last three Olympic Games I performed what I practiced, but not this competition.” Uchimura was asked if this would be his last competition. His response: “Let me think about it.”

See You In The Finals

The U.S. men had a strong showing in qualifications and will be well represented in the finals. In addition to helping the team qualify fourth into the team final, Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak were the top two finishers in the All-Around for the U.S. and will move on to the finals. Alec Yoder did what he came to Tokyo to do and posted a 15.200 to qualify fourth into the pommel horse final. Sam Mikulak will end his career on parallel bars after qualifying fifth into the final. It was a tough final to get into, with every qualifier going over 15.300, but Mikulak had his best performance of the year and got the job done. Malone will compete in the high bar final after qualifying fourth and Yul Moldauer will compete on floor after qualifying sixth. Shane Wiskus is the lone U.S. gymnast to not make an event final. However, he is the first reserve on floor.

Samir’s Success Story

It’s been an emotional journey for France’s Samir Ait Said. From fracturing his leg on vault during the qualification round at the Rio Olympics to losing his father two years ago to becoming a father himself, the road to Tokyo has been a windy one for Ait Said. After qualifications he mentioned his father, the rest of his family, and wanting to give everything he had in order to win a medal. So far, all the hard work is paying off. Ait Said needed a 14.633 to get into the rings final and he exceeded the goal by posting a 15.066 to qualify third. “I want to show everyone in life it’s not so easy. You really have to fight to go for your goals. You still have to fight even if you have small problems.”