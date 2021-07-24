3. Artur Dalaloyan’s (ROC) existence today here is worth gold. The fact that he is walking without a limp in life, let alone performing the All-Around and finishing 6th is nothing short of miraculous.

4. Samir Aid Said (FRA) made a promise to his father when he passed away. That he would never give up on attempting to fulfill his Olympic dream that, although he made and started, ended with a horrible fractured leg on vault in Rio in 2016. He did just that today by qualifying third for rings finals with a 15.066.

5. Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) is the first Irish men’s gymnast to qualify for an event final with his amazing pommel horse routine today. Love how he posts “we” got the job done here today on his Twitter. He knows the country and all of his coaches and family are behind him!

6. They’re Only Human – Frustration can be controlled, but when it is go-time, and mistakes happen, sometimes you just can’t help but be, well, upset. Nestor Abad (Spain) landed his rings dismount practically on his face. He was visibly upset and then after coaches attempted to give him feedback, he ignored that and then he threw his grips to the ground. Aleksandr Kartsev (ROC) didn’t successfully grab the bar after his Tkatchev, trying to catch in mixed grip. He landed flat on his back, looked stunned, so much so were wondering if the lengthy pause was injury or frustration. The latter was true.

7. Team China on Vault – Chaopan and Ruoteng seemed to have no issues with vault today after multiple crash landings in podium training – the board, the table or the landing. It was a worrisome training three days ago, and we are happy that whatever needed to change indeed did. Full of Kas doubles!

8. There was cheering! The U.S. Women and staff were here cheering on the men’s team! They were sitting with the men’s staff in support. This is a refreshing change to see from the days of the Karolyi reign. Especially with the pandemic crowd absence, their cheers instantly set a different tone for the evening of excitement, camaraderie and normalcy.