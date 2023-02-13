Inside Gymnastics has you covered for the 2023 NCAA Season! Stay up to date with our new weekly segment: Men’s NCAA Mondays in partnership with the CGA. Check back each week for features, interviews and quick hits!

So Far This Season

Last week, we took a look at the story behind Simpson and Greenville!

Plus! Check out our series on Oklahoma’s Spencer Goodell, Vitaliy Guimaraes and Morgan Seyler! Click here for the story!

We’ve also featured Air Force’s Garrett Braunton, an interview with Illinois Head Coach Daniel Ribeiro, and kicked off the series with NCAA, USA and World Champion, Brody Malone! Click here for the story!

For the 2023 Men’s NCAA Schedule – Click Here!

Week 6

The major headline to come out of the weekend was Oklahoma’s victory over Stanford.

The No. 2 Sooners registered their best all-around score since 2019 (418.900) to take down No. 1 Stanford (413.800) and No. 11 William & Mary (380.750) Saturday evening in front of a crowd of 1,773 at McCasland Field House. Oklahoma remains unbeaten in the field house since 2007, a streak of 59 consecutive meets.

Congratulations to Penn State junior Matt Cormier, Inside Gymnastics Gymnast of the Week for Week 6!

Cormier helped push the Penn State Nittany Lions past the Michigan Wolverines to claim their first conference win of the season thanks to two new career highs (14.000 on parallel bars and 14.850 on vault). A 3-time Big 10 Gymnast of the Week already this season, Cormier claimed the vault and floor title (14.600) as well.

Michigan’s Paul Juda also posted an update on social media regarding his competition status for this season: