By Anna Rose Johnson
After taking a look at the fun photos posted by the women’s gymnastics teams as they arrive in Tokyo, we’re also excited about the cool pics taken by the men’s teams! More visits to the Olympic Rings inside the Village, early training sessions, and more—it’s all here on social media!
USA
Brody Malone, Alec Yoder, Sam Mikulak ,Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus (Photo Credit: Yul Moldauer)
Best dressed team award? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0mLtVeZa3y
— Yul Moldauer (@Yul_Shin0122) July 19, 2021
GREAT BRITAIN
Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Max Whitlock (Photo Credit: Max Whitlock)
View this post on Instagram
JAPAN
Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Takeru Kitazono, Wataru Tanigawa (Photo Credit: 1 – Wataru Tanigawa, 2 – Kazuma Kaya)
今夜22時からNHKスペシャル見てください！
写真は選手村😊#オリンピック #選手村 pic.twitter.com/yTGRAhohDY
— 谷川 航/Wataru Tanigawa (@watarugymnast) July 20, 2021
18日入村しました🇯🇵
まずは明日のポディウムトレーニング(本会場練習)頑張ります❗️#東京五輪#選手村 pic.twitter.com/ug6viQbWUc
— 萱 和磨 kazuma kaya (@1Gymnastics) July 20, 2021
GERMANY
Lukas Dauser, Nils Dunkel, Philipp Herder, Andreas Toba (Photo Credit: Lukas Dauser)
View this post on Instagram
SWITZERLAND
Christian Baumann, Pablo Brägger, Benjamin Gischard, Eddy Yusof (Photo Credit: Pablo Brägger)
View this post on Instagram
SPAIN
Néstor Abad, Thierno Diallo, Nicolau Mir, Joel Plata (Photo Credit: Néstor Abad)
View this post on Instagram
BRAZIL
Men: Francisco Barretto Júnior, Arthur Nory, Caio Souza, Diogo Soares (Photo Credit: Francisco Barretto Junior)
View this post on Instagram
RUSSIA
We’re still eagerly awaiting a full team photo from the Russian men’s team (consisting of David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan, Aleksandr Kartsev, and Nikita Nagornyy), but in the meantime, it’s great to see Nikita enjoying his time at the Village! (Photo Credit: Nikita Nagornyy
View this post on Instagram
Header Photo Credit: Kazuma Kaya.
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates leading to the Games and on the scene in Tokyo!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine Olympic Preview Issue and Commemorative Olympic Issue!