By Anna Rose Johnson

After taking a look at the fun photos posted by the women’s gymnastics teams as they arrive in Tokyo, we’re also excited about the cool pics taken by the men’s teams! More visits to the Olympic Rings inside the Village, early training sessions, and moreit’s all here on social media!

USA

Brody Malone, Alec Yoder, Sam Mikulak ,Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus (Photo Credit: Yul Moldauer)

GREAT BRITAIN

Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Max Whitlock (Photo Credit: Max Whitlock)

 

 
 
 
 
 
JAPAN

Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Takeru Kitazono, Wataru Tanigawa (Photo Credit: 1 – Wataru Tanigawa, 2 – Kazuma Kaya)

GERMANY

Lukas Dauser, Nils Dunkel, Philipp Herder, Andreas Toba (Photo Credit: Lukas Dauser)

 

 
 
 
 
 
SWITZERLAND

Christian Baumann, Pablo Brägger, Benjamin Gischard, Eddy Yusof (Photo Credit: Pablo Brägger)

 

 
 
 
 
 
SPAIN

Néstor Abad, Thierno Diallo, Nicolau Mir, Joel Plata (Photo Credit: Néstor Abad)

 

 
 
 
 
 
BRAZIL

Men: Francisco Barretto Júnior, Arthur Nory, Caio Souza, Diogo Soares (Photo Credit: Francisco Barretto Junior)

 

 
 
 
 
 
RUSSIA

We’re still eagerly awaiting a full team photo from the Russian men’s team (consisting of  David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan, Aleksandr Kartsev, and Nikita Nagornyy), but in the meantime, it’s great to see Nikita enjoying his time at the Village! (Photo Credit: Nikita Nagornyy

 

 
 
 
 
 
Header Photo Credit: Kazuma Kaya.

