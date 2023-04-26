The French Gymnastics Federation announced in a press release that 2019 European All-Around Champion and Tokyo Olympian Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, who is training at WCC in Texas in preparation for the 2024 Olympics, plans to compete (exhibition) at the American Classic in early July and U.S. Classic in early August.
International competitors are allowed to compete in all American domestic competitions aside from the U.S. Championships. If Mélanie competes her routines will be scored but she will not be placed in the final standings.
“It’s just to gain some experience before selection for Worlds,” Cecile Landi told Inside Gymnastics. “She will represent WCC, so (Laurent and I) will be with her. She won’t be placed (in the final results) but she is excited to compete with her American teammates!”
Mélanie moved to Texas in May 2022 but was reunited with her French teammates this week! Tokyo Olympian Marine Boyer and 2022 World vault bronze medalist Coline Devillard joined Mélanie in Texas to train after returning from the European Championships in Turkey.
All three gymnasts have their sights set on the World Championships later this year in Antwerp where the goal is to qualify a team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris!
Lead photo by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics; team photo from Marine Boyer’s instagram
