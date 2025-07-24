24 Jul Meet Us In NOLA! 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships Roster
Qualified Athletes Expected To Compete At the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Per USA Gymnastics: The lists below include athletes who are qualified and anticipated to compete in New Orleans. Athletes not currently qualified may petition to request entry into the Championships. Any additional athletes will be announced after registrations are finalized July 30. Qualifications procedures for the women’s program to the Championships in Louisiana can be found here and the men’s procedures can be found here.
The last time New Orleans hosted the U.S. Championships was in 1995 when three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger and 1996 Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu captured the men’s and women’s All-Around crowns. In 2025 new stars will emerge, new champions will be crowned, and history will be written as the next generation of Team USA begins their journey toward a lifelong Olympic dream. Now is their time to shine and write a few headlines of their own. Because as the song goes, “the best time’s right now.”
Look for our in-depth Inside Gymnastics U.S. Championships Preview coming soon to InsideGym.com!
Senior Women (24)
Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/University of Florida
Harlow Buddendeck — Rochester, N.Y./RGA
Dulcy Caylor — Spring , Texas/World Champions Centre
Ally Damelio — San Mateo, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics
Tatum Drusch — White Bear Lake, Minn./Flips Gymnastics
Jordis Eichman — Colorado Springs, Colo./World Champions Centre
Reese Esponda — The Woodlands, Texas/World Champions Centre
Catherine Guy — Lewis Center, Ohio/Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters
Myli Lew — Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics
Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center
Annalisa Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
Brooke Pierson — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/University of Arkansas
Alessia Rosa — Gaithersburg, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Gym X-Treme
Ashlee Sullivan — Richardson, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre
Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida
Alicia Zhou — San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics
Senior Men (55)
Drake Andrews — Columbus, Ohio/Ohio State University
Fuzzy Benas — Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma
Sasha Bogonosiuk — Buffalo Grove, Ill./University of Oklahoma
Crew Bold — Delray Beach, Fla./University of Michigan
Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University
Kelton Christiansen — Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma
Taylor Christopulos — Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska
Tate Costa — Narragansett, R.I./University of Illinois
Ethan Cox — Arvada, Colo./University of Nebraska
Nick Cruz — Colorado Springs, Colo./University of Oklahoma
Brandon Dang — San Jose, Calif./University of Illinois
Alex Deubler — Norman, Okla./University of Oklahoma
Alex Diab — Glen Ellyn, Ill./EVO Gymnastics
Carson Eshleman — Monroe, Mich./University of Michigan
Luke Esparo — North Haven, Conn./Penn State University
Kristian Grahovski — Penfield, N.Y./Ohio State University
David Grossman — Buffalo Grove, Ill./Minnesota Men’s Gymnastics
Joseph Hale — Copperas Cove, Texas/Crenshaw Athletic Club
Dallas Hale — Bradenton, Fla./5280 Gymnastics
Jackson Harrison — Bradenton, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Christopher Hiser — Longmeadow, Mass./University of Nebraska
Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University
Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy
Junnosuke Iwai — Lewisville, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Josh Karnes — Erie, Pa./Penn State University
Charlie Larson — White Bear Lake, Minn./University of Michigan
Danila Leykin — Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Brody Malone — Aragon, Ga./EVO Gymnastics
Kiran Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Stanford University
Aaronson Mansberger — Carmel, Ind./University of Michigan
Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics
Kameron Nelson — Columbus, Ohio/Ohio State University
Preston Ngai — Elk Grove, Calif./University of Illinois
Joey Nieves — Littleton, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Alex Nitache — Knoxville, Tenn./University of Nebraska
Alex Noel — Nashua, N.H./University of Oklahoma
Tristen Nye — Strongsville, Ohio/Above the Barre Gymnastics
Max Odden — Scottsdale, Ariz./University of Nebraska
Jesse-Lee Pakele — Honolulu, Hawaii/Ohio State University
Justin Park — San Diego, Calif./Agility
David Ramirez — Nipomo, Calif./Ohio State University
Dante Reive — West Point, N.Y./United States Military Academy
Jackson Rendon — Arlington, Tenn./University of Oklahoma
Frederick Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan
Nathan Roman — Poway, Calif./University of Oklahoma
Michael Scheiner — Great Falls, Va./Capital Gymnastics
David Shamah — McKinney, Texas/Stanford University
Tyler Shimizu — Berkeley, Calif./University of California – Berkeley
Oleksandr Shybitov — Prospect Heights, Ill./University of Nebraska
Landon Simpson — Bellefonte, Pa./Penn State University
Parker Thackston — Surf City, N.J./Ohio State University
Kai Uemura — Chicago, Ill./Stanford University
Nathan Underhill — Oconomowoc, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center
Colt Walker — Austin, Texas/Stanford University
Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./EVO Gymnastics
Junior Women (19)
Isabella Anzola — Statham, Ga./WOGA Gymnastics
Sophia Buechler — Rochester, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center
Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
Espy Chang — Kirkland, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Vivi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Aulya Daniels — Lawrence, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express
Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Georgia Elite Gymnastics
Anslee McCauley — Marietta, Ga./Georgia All-Star Gymnastics
Amariah Moore — Wilmington, Del./ First State Gymnastics
Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Amia Pugh-Banks — Newport News, Va./World Class Gymnastics
Lila Richardson — Russellville, Ark./Hopes and Dreams Gymnastics
Kaylee Sath — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
Elaina Sliney — Cincinnati, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics
Kylie Smith — Loveland, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics
Addalye VanGrinsven — Champlin, Minn./Pacific Reign Gymnastics
Sydney Williams — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics
Trinity Wood — Clinton, Md./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center
Junior Men (39)
Quentin Bellemin — Hillsborough, Calif./Stanford Boys Gymnastics
Peyton Boerner — Mayfield Heights, Ohio/Gym World
Peter Brown — Castle Pines, Colo./5280 Gymnastics
Hayden Brown — Corona Del Mar, Calif./SCATS Gymnastics
Chane Cumbermack — Miramar, Fla./Nova
Paxton Daniel — Wolfforth, Texas/Texas Elite Gymnastics Academy
Lincoln Dubin — Bellefonte, Pa./EVO Gymnastics
Hunter Egan — Montgomery, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Cole Fallbacher — Kennesaw, Ga./Gymnastics Academy of Atlanta
Brody Guild — Arlington, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Cooper Gunderson — Delano, Minn./Mini-Hops Gymnastics
Elijah Gutierrez — South Lyon, Mich./Infinity Gymnastics Academy
Vandan Haake — Yorkville, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West
Ty Herzing — State College, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics
Troy Holman — Bakersfield, Calif./Bakersfield Gymnastics Academy
Kiefer Hong — Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Jovan Jimeno — Manassas, Va./Capital Gymnastics
Josh Johnson — Frisco, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Maksim Kan — Muskego, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center
Tristan Ketting-Olivier — Arroyo Grande, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center
Jakson Kurecki — Nokomis, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Zaiden Kyte — Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy
Rahul Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics
Simon McEwen — Centerville, Ohio/Gymnastics Training Center of Ohio
Paxton Nicely — Buford, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics
Uzoma Ojoh — Bradenton, Fla. /Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Simon Pochinka — Plano, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics
Ori Reilly — Windermere, Fla./Gymnastics USA
Anthony Ruscheinsky — Summit, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center
Daniel San Juanico — Montgomery, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West
Brody Schuller — Walnutport, Pa./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center
Mick Seyler — Flower Mound, Texas/Southlake Gymnastics Academy
Keegan Shemluck — Lakewood Ranch, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Hunter Simpson — Palmetto, Fla./EVO Gymnastics
Andrew Sims — Plano, Texas/Eagle Gymnastics
Dylan Tosta — Miami, Fla./Elite Gymnastics Academy
Levi VanBeynen — Rockford, Mich./Empowered Athletics
Jay Watkins — Morristown, Tenn./GymTek Academy
Jake Wazolek — New Windsor, N.Y./EVO Gymnastics
Schedule + Links To Watch (subject to change)
Broadcast and live stream schedules will be posted here once they are finalized.
Inside Gymnastics will continue to provide roster updates as we receive them!
USA Gymnastics Coverage Note for 2025
Winter Cup will kick off a USA Gymnastics 2025 livestreaming schedule that includes competitions, camps and podium trainings throughout the country.
The 2025 domestic season will begin with exclusive live coverage of Winter Cup, Feb. 21-23 in Louisville, Kentucky, on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel, which will carry all competition in the Nastia Liukin Cup, Elite Team Cup and Winter Cup events. USA Gymnastics’ streaming subscription service, FlipNow.tv, will carry podium training.
Note: All other 2025 USA Gymnastics premier events will livestream free on YouTube, including USA Gymnastics Championships elite competition, U.S. Classic and U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
FlipNow.tv will livestream podium training at all premier events in addition to carrying live coverage of a range of competition, including the Development Program National Championships, Rhythmic Elite Qualifier, USA Gymnastics Championships non-arena competition, American Classic, Hopes Classic, Hopes Championships, and the women’s artistic World Championships selection camp. Archival footage, competition highlights and athlete profiles will continue to be uploaded and available on the FlipNow website.
2025 USA Gymnastics streaming schedule (events and specific streaming dates subject to change)
USA Gymnastics YouTube schedule (free access)
Feb. 21-23 – Winter Cup/Nastia Liukin Cup/Elite Team Cup – exclusive live coverage
June 16-21 – USA Gymnastics Championships
July 18-19 – U.S. Classic
Aug. 7-10 –U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Photos by Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
FOR MORE OF OUR 2025 COVERAGE, SEE:
Claire Pease Captures 2025 U.S. Classic All-Around Title
Heart of Gold, Kaylia Nemour Soaring Once Again
Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season
Elle Mueller: “It was always Oklahoma for me.”
Wendy Hilliard Foundation To Host Annual Benefit June 11
Li Li Leung To Step Down At the End of 2025
Tiana Sumanasekera, Artist At Heart
Photo Gallery: 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Stars of the 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Eddie and Kevin Penev
Vanessa Atler Revisits Gymnastics Career In Upcoming Memoir
Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback
Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback
Women’s NCAA Championships Photo Gallery
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Lucky 7!!! Oklahoma Wins National Title
A Letter From Kathy Johnson Clarke
NCAA Judging – In The Know By John Roethlisberger
Fort Worth Loading – See Our Preview!
Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Artistry In Motion, Aurelie Tran
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Betty Okino Developmental Lead for U.S women’s artistic program
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics for 3 Years and receive a free gift!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.