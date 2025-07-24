Qualified Athletes Expected To Compete At the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Per USA Gymnastics: The lists below include athletes who are qualified and anticipated to compete in New Orleans. Athletes not currently qualified may petition to request entry into the Championships. Any additional athletes will be announced after registrations are finalized July 30. Qualifications procedures for the women’s program to the Championships in Louisiana can be found here and the men’s procedures can be found here.

The last time New Orleans hosted the U.S. Championships was in 1995 when three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger and 1996 Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu captured the men’s and women’s All-Around crowns. In 2025 new stars will emerge, new champions will be crowned, and history will be written as the next generation of Team USA begins their journey toward a lifelong Olympic dream. Now is their time to shine and write a few headlines of their own. Because as the song goes, “the best time’s right now.”

Look for our in-depth Inside Gymnastics U.S. Championships Preview coming soon to InsideGym.com!

Senior Women (24)

Skye Blakely — Frisco, Texas/University of Florida

Harlow Buddendeck — Rochester, N.Y./RGA

Dulcy Caylor — Spring , Texas/World Champions Centre

Ally Damelio — San Mateo, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Tatum Drusch — White Bear Lake, Minn./Flips Gymnastics

Jordis Eichman — Colorado Springs, Colo./World Champions Centre

Reese Esponda — The Woodlands, Texas/World Champions Centre

Catherine Guy — Lewis Center, Ohio/Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Jayla Hang — Bellevue, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Gabrielle Hardie — Sioux Falls, S.D./Twin City Twisters

Myli Lew — Belmont, Calif./San Mateo Gymnastics

Nola Matthews — Gilroy, Calif./Airborne Gymnastics Training Center

Annalisa Milton — Lee’s Summit, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Claire Pease — Sunnyvale, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics

Brooke Pierson — Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre

Hezly Rivera — Oradell, N.J./WOGA Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson — Texarkana, Texas/University of Arkansas

Alessia Rosa — Gaithersburg, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics

Simone Rose — Sammamish, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Izzy Stassi — Delaware, Ohio/Gym X-Treme

Ashlee Sullivan — Richardson, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Tiana Sumanasekera — Pleasanton, Calif./World Champions Centre

Leanne Wong — Overland Park, Kan./University of Florida

Alicia Zhou — San Antonio, Texas/Love Gymnastics

Senior Men (55)

Drake Andrews — Columbus, Ohio/Ohio State University

Fuzzy Benas — Richmond, Texas/University of Oklahoma

Sasha Bogonosiuk — Buffalo Grove, Ill./University of Oklahoma

Crew Bold — Delray Beach, Fla./University of Michigan

Taylor Burkhart — Arvada, Colo./Stanford University

Kelton Christiansen — Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma

Taylor Christopulos — Layton, Utah/University of Nebraska

Tate Costa — Narragansett, R.I./University of Illinois

Ethan Cox — Arvada, Colo./University of Nebraska

Nick Cruz — Colorado Springs, Colo./University of Oklahoma

Brandon Dang — San Jose, Calif./University of Illinois

Alex Deubler — Norman, Okla./University of Oklahoma

Alex Diab — Glen Ellyn, Ill./EVO Gymnastics

Carson Eshleman — Monroe, Mich./University of Michigan

Luke Esparo — North Haven, Conn./Penn State University

Kristian Grahovski — Penfield, N.Y./Ohio State University

David Grossman — Buffalo Grove, Ill./Minnesota Men’s Gymnastics

Joseph Hale — Copperas Cove, Texas/Crenshaw Athletic Club

Dallas Hale — Bradenton, Fla./5280 Gymnastics

Jackson Harrison — Bradenton, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Christopher Hiser — Longmeadow, Mass./University of Nebraska

Asher Hong — Tomball, Texas/Stanford University

Patrick Hoopes — Lehi, Utah/U.S. Air Force Academy

Junnosuke Iwai — Lewisville, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Josh Karnes — Erie, Pa./Penn State University

Charlie Larson — White Bear Lake, Minn./University of Michigan

Danila Leykin — Sarasota, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Brody Malone — Aragon, Ga./EVO Gymnastics

Kiran Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Stanford University

Aaronson Mansberger — Carmel, Ind./University of Michigan

Stephen Nedoroscik — Worcester, Mass./EVO Gymnastics

Kameron Nelson — Columbus, Ohio/Ohio State University

Preston Ngai — Elk Grove, Calif./University of Illinois

Joey Nieves — Littleton, Colo./5280 Gymnastics

Alex Nitache — Knoxville, Tenn./University of Nebraska

Alex Noel — Nashua, N.H./University of Oklahoma

Tristen Nye — Strongsville, Ohio/Above the Barre Gymnastics

Max Odden — Scottsdale, Ariz./University of Nebraska

Jesse-Lee Pakele — Honolulu, Hawaii/Ohio State University

Justin Park — San Diego, Calif./Agility

David Ramirez — Nipomo, Calif./Ohio State University

Dante Reive — West Point, N.Y./United States Military Academy

Jackson Rendon — Arlington, Tenn./University of Oklahoma

Frederick Richard — Stoughton, Mass./University of Michigan

Nathan Roman — Poway, Calif./University of Oklahoma

Michael Scheiner — Great Falls, Va./Capital Gymnastics

David Shamah — McKinney, Texas/Stanford University

Tyler Shimizu — Berkeley, Calif./University of California – Berkeley

Oleksandr Shybitov — Prospect Heights, Ill./University of Nebraska

Landon Simpson — Bellefonte, Pa./Penn State University

Parker Thackston — Surf City, N.J./Ohio State University

Kai Uemura — Chicago, Ill./Stanford University

Nathan Underhill — Oconomowoc, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center

Colt Walker — Austin, Texas/Stanford University

Donnell Whittenburg — Baltimore, Md./EVO Gymnastics

Junior Women (19)

Isabella Anzola — Statham, Ga./WOGA Gymnastics

Sophia Buechler — Rochester, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center

Charleigh Bullock — Spotsylvania, Va./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

Espy Chang — Kirkland, Wash./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Lavi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Vivi Crain — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Aulya Daniels — Lawrence, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express

Addy Fulcher — Gastonia, N.C./Georgia Elite Gymnastics

Anslee McCauley — Marietta, Ga./Georgia All-Star Gymnastics

Amariah Moore — Wilmington, Del./ First State Gymnastics

Caroline Moreau — Keller, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Amia Pugh-Banks — Newport News, Va./World Class Gymnastics

Lila Richardson — Russellville, Ark./Hopes and Dreams Gymnastics

Kaylee Sath — Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express

Elaina Sliney — Cincinnati, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics

Kylie Smith — Loveland, Ohio/Cincinnati Gymnastics

Addalye VanGrinsven — Champlin, Minn./Pacific Reign Gymnastics

Sydney Williams — Frisco, Texas/Metroplex Gymnastics

Trinity Wood — Clinton, Md./Capital Gymnastics National Training Center

Junior Men (39)

Quentin Bellemin — Hillsborough, Calif./Stanford Boys Gymnastics

Peyton Boerner — Mayfield Heights, Ohio/Gym World

Peter Brown — Castle Pines, Colo./5280 Gymnastics

Hayden Brown — Corona Del Mar, Calif./SCATS Gymnastics

Chane Cumbermack — Miramar, Fla./Nova

Paxton Daniel — Wolfforth, Texas/Texas Elite Gymnastics Academy

Lincoln Dubin — Bellefonte, Pa./EVO Gymnastics

Hunter Egan — Montgomery, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Cole Fallbacher — Kennesaw, Ga./Gymnastics Academy of Atlanta

Brody Guild — Arlington, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Cooper Gunderson — Delano, Minn./Mini-Hops Gymnastics

Elijah Gutierrez — South Lyon, Mich./Infinity Gymnastics Academy

Vandan Haake — Yorkville, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West

Ty Herzing — State College, Pa./Centre Elite Gymnastics

Troy Holman — Bakersfield, Calif./Bakersfield Gymnastics Academy

Kiefer Hong — Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Jovan Jimeno — Manassas, Va./Capital Gymnastics

Josh Johnson — Frisco, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Maksim Kan — Muskego, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center

Tristan Ketting-Olivier — Arroyo Grande, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center

Jakson Kurecki — Nokomis, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Zaiden Kyte — Knoxville, Tenn./GymTek Academy

Rahul Mandava — Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

Simon McEwen — Centerville, Ohio/Gymnastics Training Center of Ohio

Paxton Nicely — Buford, Ga./Roswell Gymnastics

Uzoma Ojoh — Bradenton, Fla. /Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Simon Pochinka — Plano, Texas/Texas Dreams Gymnastics

Ori Reilly — Windermere, Fla./Gymnastics USA

Anthony Ruscheinsky — Summit, Wis./Salto Gymnastics Center

Daniel San Juanico — Montgomery, Ill./Premier Gymnastics Academy West

Brody Schuller — Walnutport, Pa./Parkettes National Gymnastics Center

Mick Seyler — Flower Mound, Texas/Southlake Gymnastics Academy

Keegan Shemluck — Lakewood Ranch, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Hunter Simpson — Palmetto, Fla./EVO Gymnastics

Andrew Sims — Plano, Texas/Eagle Gymnastics

Dylan Tosta — Miami, Fla./Elite Gymnastics Academy

Levi VanBeynen — Rockford, Mich./Empowered Athletics

Jay Watkins — Morristown, Tenn./GymTek Academy

Jake Wazolek — New Windsor, N.Y./EVO Gymnastics