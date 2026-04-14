Kailin Chio has a playlist she calls “It’s Go Time.”… “I just hit shuffle, and then I let it go.” In Fort Worth, the LSU Tigers will no doubt be channeling Chio’s energy and momentum and will be prepared to be even better than they’ve been in order to win back the title they claimed in 2024. She’s been perfect or nearly perfect all season, her legacy is writing itself, and her records are stacking up. None of that matters, though, heading into the National Championship. The No.2 Tigers will need to earn their spot in Finals just like everyone else. With 2026 SEC Champion and No. 3 Florida peaking at just the right time, a rising Georgia Bulldog team steeped in tradition and hungry to make Finals, and a record-setting Stanford Cardinal team standing in the Tigers’ way, it will be a fight to the finish for all four to see who wins the two spots into Saturday’s finals.

Competing at home in the PMAC during Regionals, the Tigers punched their ticket to Fort Worth with a final score of 197.825, claiming the program’s 16th regional title. Chio scored a 10.0 on vault, while sophomore Kaliya Lincoln finished the night with a 10.0 on floor, the first of her collegiate career. LSU’s 49.650 on floor was the third-highest floor score at an NCAA Regional in program history.

But nothing is a given this season. LSU finished third behind Florida and Oklahoma at the 2026 SEC Championships. Tiger star Konnor McClain went down during bars with an injury in the regional final, and her status is still unknown. But this team has proven time and time again they’re capable of rising to any challenge. After all, that’s what the climb is all about. The Tigers will look to a total team effort and strong performances in Fort Worth from Chio, Lincoln, Lexi Zeiss, Ashley Cowan, Kylie Coen, Amari Drayton, and Nina Ballou.

To advance on Thursday and to win the Championship on Saturday, Chio, who has scored 12 perfect 10.0s this season and 13 total in her career, and her team will need to be at their absolute best. This is an all-business trip. And This is what they’ve been thinking about since 2025, when they didn’t advance. It’s also where Chio herself sees her own growth, and her team’s, from last season to now. “Freshman year was a whirlwind,” she told us in December. “I couldn’t even imagine. Walking in last year, I was just so excited to be here and didn’t really know what to expect. I did my gymnastics, and everything worked out the way that it did. I honestly couldn’t imagine anything different. I’m super-pleased with how last year went and that my preparation paid off. Going into this year, I’m trying to have the same mindset.”

That mindset is primarily fueled by her and her team’s focus on bringing the title they won in 2024 back to Baton Rouge in 2026. While Chio’s freshman season in 2025 was stellar, one thing was missing at the end of the day: the National Championship. After winning the SEC Championship in March, the Tigers looked primed to challenge for back-to-back titles and headed into postseason with the No. 1 ranking, but came up short in their semifinal in Fort Worth, finishing third behind Utah and UCLA and ahead of Michigan State.

​“I think it’s fueled a lot of us, not just me, but I think the whole team, personally,” Chio, said. “I think that we looked back and realized that some of the things that we did, not necessarily wrong, but that we could have done better. I think that it’s fueled a lot of us, and we’re ready to go back out there, and we’re just hungry for more.”

As for her thoughts on rivalries within the conference or once they’re out on the floor in Fort Worth, Chio says they’re competing against themselves.​ “Everybody has a target on their back. We just go into every single meet focused on us; it’s not about anybody else on the floor. I think everybody said we have rivals, Oklahoma, Florida, all that,” she said. “I think that it’s more of our rival is our own rival. We want to be better than we were the meet before. Even if that meet was spectacular, we want to be better than that to move forward and move in the right direction. At the end of the day, it does come down to you being your own rival. And at that point, the only thing you can be is yourself to try to be better.”