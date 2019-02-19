Ellie Black is one of the top athletes to headline this yearâ€™s field. The 23-year-old Canadian superstar finished second in the all-around at the recent Elite Canada, and sheâ€™ll be looking to win her first international meet of 2019. Black, who won the all-around silver at 2017 Worlds, could definitely challenge for the title in Greensboro.

Kim Bui of Germany is another amazing veteran. She served as an alternate in the 2008 Olympics and competed in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, and you wonâ€™t want to miss her beautiful artistry!

17-year-old Grace McCallum of Twin City Twisters is a member of the U.S. womenâ€™s gold medal-winning team from Doha last fall, andâ€”along with her teammate Leanne Wongâ€”sheâ€™ll be looking to continue the strong tradition of the U.S. women at the American Cup. If you havenâ€™t yet seen her elegant beam routine and fun floor exercise, you need to find some videos of Grace!

Japanâ€™s Mai Murakami is the reigning World all-around silver medalist and two-time World medalist on floor exercise (gold in 2017, bronze in 2018). Weâ€™re enormous fans of her powerful yet perfectly controlled tumbling and polished performances across all four events, and weâ€™re eager to see if she can win another American Cup medal (she placed second in 2018).

CÃ©lia Serber of France is a newcomer to the major international stage, as sheâ€™s a first-year senior who wonâ€™t turn sixteen until August. She won the junior all-around at last yearâ€™s French Championships, and her strongest events are vault and floor.

Sanna Veerman of the Netherlands enjoyed a successful junior career, competing at both the European Youth Olympic Festival and the European Championships. She turned senior last year, winning the all-around silver at the 2018 Bundesliga Regional Finals, and we canâ€™t wait to see more from her!

Another newcomer on the roster includes South Koreaâ€™s Lee Yun Seo, who won two medals at the Voronin Cup last December and will also be making her senior debut at the American Cup. Donâ€™t miss her uneven bars routineâ€”her execution is breathtaking!

The 2018 U.S. Junior All-Around Champion will also compete in Greensboroâ€”GAGEâ€™s Leanne Wong, whose artistry and grace have earned her countless fans in the past few years. Could the American Cup mark her first-ever senior competition victory?

Competing in her first international assignment, 18-year-old Lu Yufei will look to stamp herself as a major contender for Chinaâ€™s World Championships team this fall. With a bit more consistency, this shouldnâ€™t be hard for Lu, who has a gorgeous set of skills to offer.

This competition will be one of the fiercest battles weâ€™ve seen at the American Cup in many years. With so many talented and evenly-matched athletes on the roster, itâ€™s extremely difficult to predict who will claim the gold. Who do you think will win this yearâ€™s American Cup?