Inside Gymnastics Classic Level 10 Champion: Maria Szczepanski

26 Mar Inside Gymnastics Classic Level 10 Champion: Maria Szczepanski

Posted at 12:38h in 2026 NCAA Headquarters, 2026 Women's NCAA News, News & Features by
By Sarahy Mora

For 16-year-old Maria Szczepanski, winning the Level 10 title at the 2026 Inside Gymnastics Classic wasn’t just about the score. It was about everything it took to get there.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native has grown up surrounded by gymnastics. With multiple siblings in the sport and an aunt who once competed at the elite level before continuing at Ball State, gymnastics has always been part of her life — but her journey within it is entirely her own.

Just a week before the meet, Szczepanski was dealing with calf pain that forced her to adjust both physically and mentally. X-rays didn’t reveal anything serious, but the discomfort was enough to change routines and expectations.

Instead of letting that uncertainty take over, she focused on something she’s been working on all season: staying positive.

“I think this year it’s really shown that I’ve been trying to keep a positive mindset,” Szczepanski said. “Even if I don’t have the best meet or the best warmups, it’s okay. One bad meet doesn’t define you.”

That mindset carried her through the Inside Gymnastics Classic in late January of this year. With modified routines and limited training leading up to the meet, she focused less on perfection and more on showing up.

A first-year Level 10, Szczepanski has been involved in gymnastics since she was three. Although she didn’t begin competing until later than many athletes, she quickly worked her way up to Level 10.

She trains about 20 hours a week while balancing online school, often as the only Level 10 at her gym. While that can be challenging, she’s found purpose in the role she plays for younger athletes.

“I think inspiring them is really important,” she said, sharing advice for younger gymnasts. “The worst thing that you could ever do is not try. Failure is a part of learning and so are mistakes. So keep showing up, keep smiling, and keep dreaming big.”

At the Classic, one moment stood out: hitting her bar routine for the first time this season — a reminder that progress doesn’t have to be perfect to be meaningful.

Looking ahead, Szczepanski hopes to finish the season strong, aiming for a 9.0 on bars and beam at states and a spot at regionals. She also has her eyes on collegiate gymnastics, with schools like Ball State, Western Michigan and West Virginia on her radar.

What stands out most about Szczepanski isn’t just her result — it’s her genuine love for the sport. In a space where pressure and expectations can sometimes take over, it’s refreshing to see an athlete who truly enjoys gymnastics, no matter the circumstances.

That love shows up in the way she approaches every practice, every meet and every challenge — with resilience, perspective and a smile. She also credits her coaches for helping shape that mindset, pushing her to grow while keeping the sport fun.

“Do everything with a smile,” she said. “Through the good, the bad and the ugly, always stay positive and remember to smile. No one’s journey is the same.”

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