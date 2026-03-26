Inside Gymnastics Classic Level 10 Champion: Maria Szczepanski

For 16-year-old Maria Szczepanski, winning the Level 10 title at the 2026 Inside Gymnastics Classic wasn’t just about the score. It was about everything it took to get there.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native has grown up surrounded by gymnastics. With multiple siblings in the sport and an aunt who once competed at the elite level before continuing at Ball State, gymnastics has always been part of her life — but her journey within it is entirely her own.