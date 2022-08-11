McClain’s Moment To Shine  

I know you went to Las Vegas for a period of time so you could be with your dad. How did that affect your training?

I was out for like 29 days. I went to practice on December 3rd and then I left to go to Vegas. I came back to Texas for a couple of days, but only did one practice, and then I was out until January 8th. Right before I took time off I had a whole new bar routine that was so good and I was in really good shape. Then when I came back I was like, ‘Oh no. What happened?’ [Laughs] Bars took me forever to get back. The rest of the events were kind of iffy but it wasn’t too bad. Once I got to camp, I got more in shape and started hitting routines. It took me a bit to get back, more than it would normally take me, but I was going through a lot at the moment, so I was ok with it and didn’t put too much pressure on myself.

We’ve heard you talk a lot about how the new training environment has helped you physically and mentally. Can you pinpoint exactly what is it that you feel is working better for you?

I’d say the atmosphere and having elite teammates now. It definitely helps a lot to have people going through the same thing. The coaching is also such a different change for me because they’re always so positive. Even though practice is so hard sometimes, they’re always positive and hype us up! I had never been to a meet with Anna [Liukin] before but she’s the nicest person ever and she just calms you down so much. Same with Valeri. There’s just so much positivity all the time!

What is the dynamic like with Anna and Valeri in the gym?

They definitely have different personalities! Anna is more goofy and Valeri is more on the serious side but he cracks jokes sometimes. They balance each other out pretty well!

You designed a beautiful leotard for you and your teammates to wear for this competition! What was the design process like? Did you consult with your teammates at all?

Anna told us to write down any ideas we had on a piece of paper. So our team was talking about it and what colors we’d want and everything. They knew I had designed my other leos so they were like, ‘You know what? You should just do it.’ So I asked them for color ideas and drew three different leos on a piece of paper and gave it to Anna. I thought she wasn’t going to do anything with them but a couple months later she came back and was like, ‘This is the leo. Do you like it?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god. That’s really pretty!’ And she was like, ‘I gave them your design.’ None of us thought she was actually going to listen to us! [Laughs]

Tell us about the patch on the back with your dad’s initials…

Anna gave me the patch after practice that week to put on the back of my leo. It’s really special to me because it feels like there is a piece of my dad with me! I plan to put it on all my leos for the next couple of years.

Is there a piece of advice or any words from your dad that you’re going to carry with you for the rest of your career?

Oh gosh, he told me so much stuff…The last thing he ever texted me was “You’re full of greatness, I love you.” He also said, “You’re one of the best in the world, so start acting like it”

Aside from the Amanar on vault, are there any upgrades we can expect to see from you as the season progresses?

I’m really trying hard for my floor upgrades; my first pass and maybe my third pass. Someone tweeted it actually. Like, ‘When is Konnor going to do the WOGA signature pass?’ So that is coming soon.

What about your dismount on bars? We don’t see many elite gymnasts doing double pikes dismounts!

I was doing the double front before I went to WOGA and Valeri hates double fronts — he’s like, ‘No we have to change it.’ So I’m working on a different dismount… Right now the double pike is easier for me but for the second half of the season I’m going to try to change it.

What are your hopes for the rest of the season? What would feel like success for you when you look back on this year?

I don’t really have high goals for myself this year yet. My brain is so scattered right now! [Laughs] But I want to win medals at the World Championships. That is the final goal for this year.