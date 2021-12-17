Grace Personified – McCallum Ready to Shine for the Red Rocks

In Her Own Words

You’ve had a lot of gymnastics and a lot of life happen since we last spoke! How is the transition from Tokyo to tour, to finally being on campus going for you?

It’s so nice being back at school! I definitely missed it. Just being back with the team, seeing everybody and having a schedule, and knowing what I’m doing every day has been great!

Tell me about training as a Red Rock now!

Training has been going really well. I really love it here. All of the girls really push me to be better. I tried staying in shape as much as I could on tour but it was hard because we only had a certain amount of time and not a lot of equipment to work with, so we did our best! It was really fun coming back and being with all of the girls here and just working really hard. I can’t wait to show everybody what we’ve been working on!

Jumping back to Tokyo, after Simone made her decision to withdraw from Team Finals, you were first up when the team headed to bars. What was going on with the team on the floor and in your mind… there wasn’t a lot of time to process…

I was really, really stressed. We definitely felt like the weight of the world was on our shoulders after that. We knew we had to hit. Before I went up to do my bar routine, I felt so many emotions – I wanted to cry. I had to hit this routine for these girls.

Do you feel like you were preparing for that moment your whole life?

Yeah… it wasn’t just for myself but for everybody. I wanted to do well for them. Going into my routine, I wasn’t sure. But, I had to tell myself how many times I’ve done it – a million times in the gym. I told myself not to change anything and just to do what I knew how to do. I think that’s what really helped me.

Was there anything at all about your Olympic experience that was what you expected?

When you’re little and dreaming of going to the Olympics, you’re thinking about the big crowds and a big stage. It just wasn’t like that though. The stands were empty which was just completely different from what I ever pictured. It was still super cool, and being with the team and still having such an amazing experience with them, it was definitely a once in a lifetime experience. I don’t think there will ever be an Olympics like this! I hope that things will go back to normal in the future. But it was definitely history, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. Being with these girls all the time because we didn’t get to go out and do a lot, we got really close because we were always hanging out with each other.

Seeing all of you get a bit of the rockstar experience and enjoy yourselves after Tokyo on tour was amazing. What did you enjoy most about it?

It was definitely so much fun being on tour and being with all of the girls again. Each city was different and they all brought their own energy. But, I think my favorite part was the message the whole show sent. I think it really raised awareness of mental health. It showed that it’s okay to make mistakes. You don’t have to be perfect all the time. I mean, we made mistakes on tour and it’s okay! Sometimes you just have to laugh. We know how to do the skills, but sometimes it’s just going to happen. Everybody’s human. I just loved the message it sent.

Your teammate MyKayla Skinner recently described you as “super humble and down to earth but such a go-getter.” Where does your drive and motivation to be such a fierce competitor come from?

I don’t really know. It’s definitely something I’ve had to work on over the years. I didn’t always have a lot of confidence when I was competing. I’ve had to work on that and to learn to trust myself. I had to remind myself to compete for myself and I’m here to perform for an audience of one. That’s what my parents always told me – nobody else is in the stands, it’s just me and the arena.

Was there a turning point when you did recognize a higher level of confidence and knew you could make the Olympic team?

Not really. I mean, I knew I always had a goal of making the Olympics in the back of my head but I also just wanted to do the best I could and have fun doing it. Enjoying what you do is the biggest part. When I made my first international meet I thought that maybe I did have a chance and could be up there with the best gymnasts.

Looking ahead, what are you most excited about this season competing for Utah?

It’s a completely different side of gymnastics. I feel like college gymnastics is so fun and so team-oriented. I’m excited to be a part of that.

Can you give us any hints about your floor routine!?

You’ll have to wait and see! But it’s really fun and upbeat and you’ll see a couple of moves from my elite routine.

What advice have the upperclassmen given you about the transition to college gymnastics?

They’re really great leaders and are just super encouraging. They’ve just been really helpful with anything I need and in guiding us through. I know if I ever need any advice I can go to them. College gymnastics is supposed to be fun and I’m so excited to compete with them.

This freshman class in particular had a very long five years getting to this place to become student athletes. What do you think it’s going to be like going from USA teammates to competing against each other for different programs across the country?

I think it will be super fun seeing them and being able to compete against each other. But also, just seeing what they do in college because it’s so different. I think it will be a really exciting environment to see us all enjoying it and having fun.

What was it about Utah that felt like home to you?

The environment here, the coaching staff is amazing and the team works so hard. One of the things that I look for in a team is their work ethic. I saw how hard these girls worked and I knew this was the perfect place for me. The school itself is amazing. I just thought it was the perfect fit.

Do you feel pressure competing as part of such a legendary program?

You want to live up to that and be part of that. I know our team would really, really love to win a national championship this year. We all just want to be our best and we push ourselves to make that lineup!