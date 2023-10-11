Mary Lou Retton “fighting for her life” in ICU

Help Mary Lou Retton’s Fight!

1984 Olympic All-Around champion Mary Lou Retton is currently fighting for her life in the intensive care unit, according to a statement posted by her daughter McKenna Kelley on a SpotFund donation page.

The page says Retton is battling a rare form of pneumonia that has left her unable to breathe on her own. Retton has been in the ICU for over a week and as medical expenses continue to climb, her family is reaching out for help.

“ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!” Kelley wrote. If you are able to help, please click here.