Inside Gymnastics: You had a big breakout moment at the recent U.S. Championships! Let’s rewind a bit – How did you get your start in the sport?

Brody: I started gymnastics when I was three. I guess I was just one of those kids that had way too much energy, so my mom signed me up!

Inside: At what point in your career did the Olympics start to feel like a possibility for you?

Brody: It has always been a goal of mine to go to the Olympics, but it wasn’t until I got to college that I really believed I could have the potential.

Inside: In 2019 you were not named to the national team. We commented at the time that we thought you deserved a spot and a lot of other people did as well. What was your reaction in that moment and how did it affect you or motivate you?

Brody: Of course I was upset, but I wasn’t surprised. My performance at Pan Ams was definitely not deserving of earning a spot on the team. Although I was upset, I wouldn’t change the outcome because it gave me the extra motivation in the gym that I needed to get my butt in gear and prepare for the future.

Inside: What was your training schedule like in 2020 while in quarantine and what kinds of things did you do to stay in shape physically and mentally?

Brody: When quarantine first started and I was home, I got a huge mental break from the gym. I was also dealing with some injuries at the time, so it was a much-needed physical and mental break. Spending time with family was super nice also. After about two weeks off, I realized that I needed to start doing things to stay in shape. Luckily, I was able to grab some equipment from my club gym that I could use at home, and I just did as much as I could until I could get back into the gym consistently.

Inside: You have had great success in the NCAA and came into the 2021 U.S. Championships as the back-to-back NCAA All-Around Champion—did you feel any pressure or expectations because of that? And before Championships, did you envision taking the title?

Brody: I didn’t really have any expectations going into Championships, and I never envisioned winning. When I go into meets, I try not to focus on the outcome. I just do one routine at a time and try not to worry about anybody else. I can only control my gymnastics.

Inside: How did you celebrate that victory?

Brody: I got two light days in the gym! [Laughs] It was pretty nice!

Inside: You’re coming into Trials as one of the favorites to make the Olympic team—do you like to have all eyes on you, or do you prefer to be seen as an underdog?

Brody: I’m not really sure! I try not to think about these things. [I try to approach it with a mindset of it’s] just another meet.

Inside: You always look cool, calm and collected in competition! How do you stay mentally focused – any specific techniques you use and where did you learn those?

Brody: I actually try not to focus on any particular thing that has gone well or gone bad. I try to treat each event as a clean slate and focus only on the routine that I have to do at that time.

Inside: What would it mean for you to be named as a member of the U.S. Olympic team?

Brody: It would be amazing, but there is still work to be done.

Inside: Where do you think Team USA stacks up versus the rest of the world right now? Could this be the year for the U.S. to get back to a podium position?

Brody: I think we can be competitive. I think we have the potential and the talent to be on the podium, but it will come down to how the team performs on competition day.

Inside: You’re studying Management Science and Engineering at Stanford. How did you get interested in that and what would you like to do career-wise in the future?

Brody: I chose MS&E because it is close to business, and I found the classes interesting. I have no clue yet what I want to do as a career!

Inside: What are some of your hobbies or things you like to do when you are not training or competing?

Brody: [With such a busy schedule], I don’t do much other than gym and school while I’m on campus! When I get to go home though, I love to spend time with my family and go hunting.

Inside: What has been a favorite memory from you career so far?

Brody: My favorite memory is definitely when we won NCAA’s in 2019. That was an amazing experience and I am so grateful to have been part of that.

Inside: If you had to write a letter to your younger self about the journey leading up to where you are today—what would you say?

Brody: I would tell myself to trust the process. Everything happens for a reason.