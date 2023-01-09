Malone on a Mission

NCAA, USA and World Champ Brody Malone talks about his final collegiate season and what comes next

There is no doubt that Stanford is the 500 lb gorilla of men’s collegiate gymnastics. The three-time defending champs are heavily favored to make it four-for-four in 2023, counting fully half the current U.S. National Team among their active roster. Due to their depth and growing dynasty, yes, Stanford definitely has what it takes to win it all again, but they also possess the potential to further drive the sport to new levels and push every athlete on every team to new heights. And that’s a great thing for men’s gymnastics in this country.

On a team full of stars, none shine more brightly than Brody Malone. World Champion. Olympian. Nissen-Emery Award Winner. Two-time U.S. National Champ. Plus, seven individual NCAA titles to go with his team’s three-straight wins. And Malone’s nowhere near done.

When he burst onto the NCAA scene in 2019, Malone made it immediately clear he was a force to be reckoned with, becoming just the third freshman in history to claim the All-Around crown and leading his team to an upset NCAA victory that kicked off Stanford’s current golden age.

In 2021, Malone added a second NCAA title and his first U.S. National Championship on the way to securing his first Olympic team berth. Followed by a second U.S. title in 2022 and a historic high bar win at the World Championships in Liverpool.

Inside Gymnastics checked in with the just-turned-23-year-old as he gets set to embark on his fifth and final Stanford season (including the 2020 year, cut short by COVID), while wrapping up his degree, and looking ahead to Paris…

Thanks for taking the time to chat, especially since it seems like doing interviews isn’t your favorite pastime. Is that a misconception?

[laughs] No, that’s very accurate, which you know if you’ve ever seen any of my interviews.

Has that aspect of being in the public eye gotten any easier for you with greater experience?

It’s definitely gotten a lot easier, but it took a lot of practice, I will tell you that. Don’t know if you remember my first NBC live interview after USAs last year (2021), but that one was pretty rough.

She caught me off guard with a question about rodeo and how it relates to gymnastics and my mind just went completely blank. I was doing, like, weird stuff with my hands. I was scared. It was terrible, just a nightmare.

It’s probably worse in your memory than it actually was, but let’s hope this one goes better.

[laughing] I hope so!

Going back to the beginning of your NCAA career, what made you select Stanford?

It was kind of the mix of academics and athletics. Everyone says get a Stanford degree and you’re pretty much set, I hope that’s true. [laughs] We will see. I have to graduate first.

When I came on my recruiting trip here, I’d gone on two other trips. I went to Penn State first, and then I went to Iowa, and Stanford was my third. Right before I was getting on the plane to come to Stanford for my trip, I got a call from [Stanford coach] Thom (Glielmi) telling me I got admitted, and I was extremely happy.

I came on the trip, met the team, and really, really enjoyed their company. Loved the coaches. I mean, after that, it was a pretty easy decision.

The success Stanford has had these past few years is beyond impressive. Can you put into words what makes this program so special?

It’s an incredible environment. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to a National Team camp, but training at Stanford is literally like training at a U.S. National Team camp every single day. Everyone in here is super motivated and working so hard to push to the next level. Not just to get onto the National Team, but we’re all focused on, ‘How do we get Team USA on the podium?’ That’s everyone’s goal in this gym.

We are all pushing each other, and when the majority of the team has those kind of goals in mind, the atmosphere you get from that is just incredible. I attribute a lot of my success—all my success, really—to not just my coaches, but my teammates. We push each other every single day.

Obviously, I don’t know what the team was like before my class got there, but guys from previous years that I talk to said that the year my class came in there was a culture shift. Everyone on the team is super close. We all hang out all the time, and that contributes a lot to our success as a team. We are all brothers. I just can’t explain how great our team culture is.

That bond between teammates is a big part of what makes NCAA gymnastics so special. Can you describe how that closeness comes about? Is it just day-in, day-out training, or is there more?

It definitely wasn’t instant. It took, probably, the first quarter freshman year. I think a lot of it is just how hard freshman year is for a gymnast. Going from training at a club for yourself and, for me, my senior year was pretty light. I did pretty much just what I wanted to in the gym. And then coming into such a structured training plan it was very difficult for me, and I struggled a lot. It was the same way for all the freshmen, so those struggles in the gym—the grind—kind of brought us together. It was something we were doing together, and it brought us closer.

We do this really cool thing at Stanford—and I’m sure most teams do something similar—but we get a mentor our freshman year, and my mentor was Bailey Perez. He was a junior, and he was my point person to go to if I had any sort of question, or trouble, whether it be in the gym, in school, or life in general. He helped me get through a lot of things.

Now, my mentee is Colt (Walker). His freshman season was the COVID year, so it was a little bit different, but I definitely got to help him, and he came and trained down at Cypress with us in Texas, when [most of the Stanford team] went down there in 2020.

You’re back for a fifth season because of the NCAA rule allowing athletes affected by COVID an additional year of eligibility, was coming back this year something you ever considered not doing?

I knew that if I had the ability to compete, I would take it. It’s just too good of an opportunity. One, just to be on the team and get that atmosphere—to be training with these guys for a common goal is very motivating in itself. And, also, to be able to use the NCAA season to my advantage, to be able to train and compete upgraded routines that are eventually going to help me on the international scene.