Malone on a Mission
NCAA, USA and World Champ Brody Malone talks about his final collegiate season and what comes next
There is no doubt that Stanford is the 500 lb gorilla of men’s collegiate gymnastics. The three-time defending champs are heavily favored to make it four-for-four in 2023, counting fully half the current U.S. National Team among their active roster. Due to their depth and growing dynasty, yes, Stanford definitely has what it takes to win it all again, but they also possess the potential to further drive the sport to new levels and push every athlete on every team to new heights. And that’s a great thing for men’s gymnastics in this country.
On a team full of stars, none shine more brightly than Brody Malone. World Champion. Olympian. Nissen-Emery Award Winner. Two-time U.S. National Champ. Plus, seven individual NCAA titles to go with his team’s three-straight wins. And Malone’s nowhere near done.
When he burst onto the NCAA scene in 2019, Malone made it immediately clear he was a force to be reckoned with, becoming just the third freshman in history to claim the All-Around crown and leading his team to an upset NCAA victory that kicked off Stanford’s current golden age.
In 2021, Malone added a second NCAA title and his first U.S. National Championship on the way to securing his first Olympic team berth. Followed by a second U.S. title in 2022 and a historic high bar win at the World Championships in Liverpool.
Inside Gymnastics checked in with the just-turned-23-year-old as he gets set to embark on his fifth and final Stanford season (including the 2020 year, cut short by COVID), while wrapping up his degree, and looking ahead to Paris…
Thanks for taking the time to chat, especially since it seems like doing interviews isn’t your favorite pastime. Is that a misconception?
[laughs] No, that’s very accurate, which you know if you’ve ever seen any of my interviews.
Has that aspect of being in the public eye gotten any easier for you with greater experience?
It’s definitely gotten a lot easier, but it took a lot of practice, I will tell you that. Don’t know if you remember my first NBC live interview after USAs last year (2021), but that one was pretty rough.
She caught me off guard with a question about rodeo and how it relates to gymnastics and my mind just went completely blank. I was doing, like, weird stuff with my hands. I was scared. It was terrible, just a nightmare.
It’s probably worse in your memory than it actually was, but let’s hope this one goes better.
[laughing] I hope so!
Going back to the beginning of your NCAA career, what made you select Stanford?
It was kind of the mix of academics and athletics. Everyone says get a Stanford degree and you’re pretty much set, I hope that’s true. [laughs] We will see. I have to graduate first.
When I came on my recruiting trip here, I’d gone on two other trips. I went to Penn State first, and then I went to Iowa, and Stanford was my third. Right before I was getting on the plane to come to Stanford for my trip, I got a call from [Stanford coach] Thom (Glielmi) telling me I got admitted, and I was extremely happy.
I came on the trip, met the team, and really, really enjoyed their company. Loved the coaches. I mean, after that, it was a pretty easy decision.
The success Stanford has had these past few years is beyond impressive. Can you put into words what makes this program so special?
It’s an incredible environment. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to a National Team camp, but training at Stanford is literally like training at a U.S. National Team camp every single day. Everyone in here is super motivated and working so hard to push to the next level. Not just to get onto the National Team, but we’re all focused on, ‘How do we get Team USA on the podium?’ That’s everyone’s goal in this gym.
We are all pushing each other, and when the majority of the team has those kind of goals in mind, the atmosphere you get from that is just incredible. I attribute a lot of my success—all my success, really—to not just my coaches, but my teammates. We push each other every single day.
Obviously, I don’t know what the team was like before my class got there, but guys from previous years that I talk to said that the year my class came in there was a culture shift. Everyone on the team is super close. We all hang out all the time, and that contributes a lot to our success as a team. We are all brothers. I just can’t explain how great our team culture is.
That bond between teammates is a big part of what makes NCAA gymnastics so special. Can you describe how that closeness comes about? Is it just day-in, day-out training, or is there more?
It definitely wasn’t instant. It took, probably, the first quarter freshman year. I think a lot of it is just how hard freshman year is for a gymnast. Going from training at a club for yourself and, for me, my senior year was pretty light. I did pretty much just what I wanted to in the gym. And then coming into such a structured training plan it was very difficult for me, and I struggled a lot. It was the same way for all the freshmen, so those struggles in the gym—the grind—kind of brought us together. It was something we were doing together, and it brought us closer.
We do this really cool thing at Stanford—and I’m sure most teams do something similar—but we get a mentor our freshman year, and my mentor was Bailey Perez. He was a junior, and he was my point person to go to if I had any sort of question, or trouble, whether it be in the gym, in school, or life in general. He helped me get through a lot of things.
Now, my mentee is Colt (Walker). His freshman season was the COVID year, so it was a little bit different, but I definitely got to help him, and he came and trained down at Cypress with us in Texas, when [most of the Stanford team] went down there in 2020.
You’re back for a fifth season because of the NCAA rule allowing athletes affected by COVID an additional year of eligibility, was coming back this year something you ever considered not doing?
I knew that if I had the ability to compete, I would take it. It’s just too good of an opportunity. One, just to be on the team and get that atmosphere—to be training with these guys for a common goal is very motivating in itself. And, also, to be able to use the NCAA season to my advantage, to be able to train and compete upgraded routines that are eventually going to help me on the international scene.
You mentioned you haven’t graduated yet, how much school do you have left?
Yeah, I’m still in undergrad. I kind of worked the system a little bit, so I have one class left. I took a leave of absence for the fall, and am starting school up [today], actually. It worked out fantastically. I’m very happy.
I’m sure after the last 18 months of basically non-stop competition, most done while you were taking a near-full class load, that break was welcome…
That is for sure. For sure, for sure.
I can’t tell you how I did it, just that it was hard. I took one class while I was at the Olympics, and during [the 2021] World Championships, I was in a full course load. I remember the day I got back from Kitakyushu, I had to take an econ mid-term that…did not go well. But I still passed the class. It’s just all about time management. I like to get in good study groups. I always try and take classes with teammates, just so that way you have someone you know really well in class, and you can help each other. This past quarter, not being in any classes, I had a lot of free time, which was nice—only having gymnastics to worry about. And I am so excited to graduate, be done, and have it be like that forever [laughs].
What will your degree be in?
Management science and engineering. That’s one major, and the way I explain to people is, it’s just a fancy way to say business. A lot of finance-related classes, but because it’s through the engineering department we also do a lot of the engineering classes. It’s cool, I enjoyed it. It was pretty hard. Glad to be done with it, almost.
And what are you hoping to do with a management science and engineering degree?
I have not thought about it at all. I haven’t really thought about anything other than gymnastics. It’s kind of bad, because every now and then I’ll think about it, but I just get stressed out because I have seriously no idea what I want to do, beyond gymnastics. So, I just kind of push it to the back of my mind, like, ‘OK, focus on gymnastics now.’
What would it mean to you to finish your NCAA career perfect, with Stanford winning the team championship every single season?
That would mean the world, honestly. It’s something when we came in freshman year, my class, we all told each other, We want four rings. That was a goal we set the fall of my freshman year and to see that happen would be a full circle moment. It would just be great.
You often hear how it’s easier to climb to the top, than to stay on top. How difficult is it to maintain the dominance Stanford has had the past four years?
That’s a conversation we have all the time when we do team huddles and team meetings. There is a target on our back. When you’re that successful, that’s what happens. I mean, we know [because] we put a target on OU’s back my freshman year, when they’d won it so many times.
We realize that the target is on our back now. So, the conversations we’re having are, ‘How do we stay on top?’ And the answer is by pushing as much difficulty as we possibly can, as well as getting our hit ratios and our execution up. That’s our plan. That kind of stuff is what pushes our sport, drives us, and makes us better. You make a goal, and to reach that goal you have to work to make it happen.
What should fans be expecting to see from Stanford as a team this season?
I think this year we’re going to have a pretty awesome high bar run. I can’t even tell you know many guys we have training Cassinas right now. There’s, like, probably 6 or 7 guys. P-bars has always been a pretty strong event for us, but losing Blake (Sun) and Curran (Phillips) kind of put a hole there, but guys are stepping up and I think we’re going to have pretty close to, if not above, 6.0 [Start Values] across the whole lineup.
And, obviously, we’ve got Khoi (Young) on pommel horse. Our vault run is going to be really crazy. Asher (Hong) has two 6.0 [vaults], so he can just pick whichever one he wants to do, I guess. Taylor (Burkhart) is training a 5.8, and it’s looking really good, and so is Khoi. We’ve got a lot of incredibly talented guys on our team, so it’s going to be awesome.
In recent seasons you’ve eased into the collegiate calendar a little bit more slowly, just because you have had so many off-season international obligations, is that what you plan this year as well?
Yes, I took quite a bit of time off after Worlds. I definitely needed a physical break. Really, ever since the NCAA season [in 2021], before the Olympics, I’ve been going non-stop. So, I took a good bit of downtime, just to recover physically, and I needed a mental break, too.
I’m getting back in shape right now. I’ve started sequences and will probably start halves in the next two weeks. I’ll probably be back after Winter Cup. That’s the plan, contingent on me staying healthy.
And are you feeling good right now?
Yeah, I’ve got the small things, like shoulders, back and ankles. You know, little things, like the whole thing [laughs]. You know how it is. Just trying to come back slowly, to make sure I don’t flare anything up too badly, and if that all works out—which, fingers crossed, it will—I should be good to go.
Do you enjoy being in a leadership position, both on your college team and within Team USA? Is that a position you’re beginning to feel more comfortable in?
Yes, definitely, though every time I get asked that question, I don’t really know how to answer. I never really imagined myself in that kind of leadership role, but it’s just what ended up happening, so I go with it. Generally, I go with the flow as much as I can, which seems to be working out OK so far [laughs].
I mean, that’s a bit of an understatement, given your accomplishments. Has the fact that you’re a World Champion really sunk in yet?
Not really. To be honest, I don’t really think about that it much. I mean, in the moment, it was great. I don’t know how else to explain it, other than that I was thrilled, obviously. I do remember that even though I won, I was kicking myself because I didn’t stick my dismount. There’s always that perfectionist side of me that comes out, thinking I could have put an exclamation point on it, and missed the opportunity. But, yeah, I was extremely happy.
Did it feel like a gold medal routine?
I was sweating it because I didn’t stick. The rest of the routine felt great to me, and I knew that if I stuck that dismount there was no doubt I was going to be on the podium, but I did not stick it [laughs], so I was sweating it for sure.
How much of an impact would you say 2020 and COVID—the canceled NCAA season in 2020, and the Olympic delay in particular—has had on your career? At one point you considered not competing in the 2021 NCAA season.
The reason was, we just had no idea about when Stanford would let us come back on campus. We were supposed to come back a couple times before Thanksgiving, and that didn’t happen, then the week of Thanksgiving we had a team meeting, and it was like, ‘We’re coming back, book your flights, it’s official.’ Then, the night before I was supposed to leave, I got an email that said, ‘Do not come back to campus!’ There were guys that were actually on the plane when that email came, so they saw it when they landed in California. Then it was, we were coming back at Christmas, then it was supposed to be the first of January, then the end of January.
The inconsistency was my only reason for even considering not competing. We could have come back and trained for two weeks, then there’s a spike, we’re closed down again, and I’m stuck in California with no place to train. I always wanted to compete for the team, I just also wanted to be able to put myself in the best situation to be able to make an Olympic team that same year.
Mentally, it was a struggle. And I struggled a lot with that decision. Ultimately, I’m so glad it worked out.
You kind of have to put it into perspective that everyone was dealing with the COVID stuff. It didn’t really matter what my situation was because everyone was dealing with their own version of it. At the end of the day, the best prepared people were going to go to the Olympics.
It was obviously stressful, but you just have to look past it. Do what you can to be successful.
Were there any upsides for you in the Tokyo delay?
Honestly, for me, I think it was very beneficial. That might be a controversial thing to say, but right before the COVID [shutdown], I was training a lot of upgrades, especially on high bar, and it was just not going well in competition. I’d fall on a Cassina one week. I’d fall on a Tkatchev next week. I’d mess up a Tak the next week. It was just not going well at all.
It was kind of frustrating because I knew I needed to start hitting my stuff. It wasn’t just high bar either, it was routines all over the place. But the COVID year, once I finally did get to start training again, it allowed me to be able to train those upgrades more. I had a lot of brand-new skills, and now I had this extra year to train those and get a lot more comfortable with them.
So, it was very beneficial for me to have an extra year to work upgrades, get those numbers in, and build consistency, build confidence, and ultimately it helped me make the Olympic team.
As you look ahead to Paris, how do you approach the idea of a second Olympic team? Do you have different goals this time around?
My goals this time are to do what I can to put Team USA on the podium. Don’t get me wrong, Tokyo was fantastic. I had a great experience at the Olympics for the most part—wouldn’t change anything except for high bar finals. Being an Olympian was great but coming home empty-handed kind of left a sour taste in all of our mouths. Now, I want a medal. And not just an individual medal, I want a team medal. I think that is possible with the direction that we’re moving. So, that’s my goal. That’s what pushes me in the gym. Not just making the Olympic team but trying to do what I can to get that team medal. If I’m on that Olympic team, I want to know I’ve done everything I can to put us on the podium.
You’ve been an Olympian, a U.S. Champ, an NCAA Champ, and now a World Champ… Is wanting that Olympic medal your main motivation now?
I’d say I’m very hungry for it. All of those things are great, but they’re all in the past now. It doesn’t matter. What matters now is what can you do in the future. That’s my outlook on it. That’s how I keep myself motivated.
What’s next for you after graduation this spring? Do you plan to continue training at Stanford?
I’m definitely going to stay at Stanford to train through Paris. This is way too good of a training environment, and I feel very loyal to Thom. I don’t think I could leave him before the Olympics. [laughs] And I’m not just saying that because he can probably hear me right now.
What do you like to do outside the gym?
I love to hunt. That’s kind of my thing. I’ve recently found out where I can hunt in California, so I have been trying to do it a lot. That’s my way to get away from the gym, and everything else that goes on in my head. Just get outdoors and enjoy myself. Every time I go home, that’s the main thing I do with my brothers—deer hunt. I also do a lot of turkey hunting. Duck hunting. It’s a passion, and I love it.
And a typical day (if there is such a thing) for you is?
I share a house with Curran (Phillips), Blake (Sun), and Thomas Lee. Because I’m a fifth year, I’m not allowed to live on campus anymore. Stanford is a little different, in that most undergrads live on campus all four years. So, this is my first year of off-campus life, and it’s nice. All the guys in the gym call me an old man. I go to bed pretty early, and I’m usually up by, like, 6 or 7. From then piddling around until either I have treatment or physical therapy. Then go to practice, come home and I’m kind of the house cook, so I’m usually the one who’s making dinner.
I like to stick to my Southern roots, so I fry pretty much anything and everything. I do a lot of fried chicken, at least until I have to start sticking to a more healthy diet and tone it down a little bit. I like to try new stuff. I made chicken and dumplings one time, and I like to come up with stuff on my own. It’s usually nothing spectacular, just throwing stuff together, but I do enjoy it.
Then clean-up and watch TV with the guys, or just go to bed early. Yeah, that’s about it.
You talked about your Southern roots, how big of an adjustment was it moving from Georgia to Northern California?
It was definitely a huge culture shock when I got here freshmen year. I knew it was going to be. I think you’d get that experience on any college campus, but the amount of different perspectives and ideologies you’re opened up to, things you’ve never heard before, is just incredible. I’m very thankful that I got to come here and experience different things and meet different types of people. A lot of times, where I’m from, you don’t get that kind of experience. It’s been a blessing, for sure.
What’s your best advice to young athletes that want to be the next Brody Malone?
I know it’s not very exciting but…Work hard. That’s really it.
There’s something I always told myself when I was training, that always motivated me a lot—know that there’s always someone out there that’s working harder than you. That pushed me every day, just thinking about that. Every day in the club, every day when I got here to campus, just knowing there’s someone out there working harder than me and knowing I could work just a little bit harder myself to stay ahead.
