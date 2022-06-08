Following Tuesday’s selection competition at the ongoing Men’s National Team camp at the Colorado Springs Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, Olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Shane Wiskus headline the U.S. senior men’s team for the 2022 Pan American Championships set to take place July 15-17 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The trio of Tokyo Games alumni will be joined by Stanford gymnasts Riley Loos and Colt Walker.

Wiskus led all competitors with an All-Around total of 83.250. Malone (14.250) and Moldauer (14.500), who are World bronze medalists on horizontal bar and floor exercise, paced the field on each. A traveling replacement athlete will be announced at a later date.

USA Gymnastics also announced the junior men’s team that will compete next month in Brazil. Reigning Junior Pan American Championships team and All-Around champion Fred Richard, and 2021 Junior Pan American Games team champions Toby Liang, and Cole Partridge are set to return to the Pan American stage. Nathan Roman will round out the U.S. lineup, while Alex Nitache will serve as the traveling reserve. Ethan Cox was named a non-traveling reserve.

Shane Wiskus did not compete at the 2022 Winter Cup due to injury.

