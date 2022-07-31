Malone Tops The Field In Inaugural Men’s U.S. Classic | 2022 U.S. Classic

The Maverik Center was packed with big names for session one of the senior men’s competition at the 2022 U.S. Classic! The competition marks the first time in history the men have competed in the U.S. Classic – giving them an additional opportunity to get podium experience before the U.S. Championships just like the women traditionally have.

Although scores were given for each routine, medals were not awarded at the conclusion of the event. The emphasis was instead placed on performing upgraded routines with bonuses given to athletes performing high difficulty.

If medals were awarded, 2021 U.S. All-Around Champion Brody Malone would have been the gold medal winner with an All-Around score of 88.558. The highlight of his day came on high bar which scored a massive 16.016 (1.116 in bonus)! Malone debuted some new skills in Salt Lake Valley, including a 2.5 to double front on floor.