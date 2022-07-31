Malone Tops The Field In Inaugural Men’s U.S. Classic | 2022 U.S. Classic
The Maverik Center was packed with big names for session one of the senior men’s competition at the 2022 U.S. Classic! The competition marks the first time in history the men have competed in the U.S. Classic – giving them an additional opportunity to get podium experience before the U.S. Championships just like the women traditionally have.
Although scores were given for each routine, medals were not awarded at the conclusion of the event. The emphasis was instead placed on performing upgraded routines with bonuses given to athletes performing high difficulty.
If medals were awarded, 2021 U.S. All-Around Champion Brody Malone would have been the gold medal winner with an All-Around score of 88.558. The highlight of his day came on high bar which scored a massive 16.016 (1.116 in bonus)! Malone debuted some new skills in Salt Lake Valley, including a 2.5 to double front on floor.
Colt Walker had the second highest score of the day (85.264) followed by Khoi Young (83.150). Tokyo Olympian Shane Wiskus posted the sixth highest All-Around score of the day (81.160) with one of the highlights coming on vault (14.350 for a stuck Kas 1.5).
His Tokyo teammate Yul Moldauer didn’t have his best day, only competing on pommel horse, parallel bars and high bar with mistakes throughout, but showed some impressive potential upgrades including a triple twisting double dismount on high bar.
2021 pommel horse World champion Stephen Nedoroscik was also in attendance. Unfortunately he took a fall on his Busnari but with a 6.5 D-score (1.193 in bonus) we gotta think that’s going to be a huge number when he hits!
Missing from the competition was 2021 NCAA All-Around Champion Paul Juda who scratched following a lock-legged landing on floor during the warm ups. Juda went to a local urgent care for testing, his coach Jordan Gaarenstroom telling us “priority number one is making sure he’s healthy. [This meet] was an opportunity to work new skills, but not necessary for what’s next.”
The U.S. Classic wraps up tonight with the session 2 of the senior men which will air live on FlipNow at 8:30 p.m. ET. The final session includes all the senior men who have yet to qualify to the U.S. Championships, which includes 2021 World team member Donnell Whittenburg. For the complete roster and links to follow along, click here.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
