Amari Celestine: “We feel like we earned that spot just as much as anybody else.”
By Ashlee Buhler
From the moment the team got on the bus to head over to Valvano Arena for the regional finals in Raleigh, Amari Celestine just knew it was Missouri’s day. The Tigers advancing to the NCAA Championships wasn’t the outcome most people had on their bracket, in fact it has only happened once before in program history, but Celestine and her team were determined to make it happen, not letting anything stand in their way–-not even some of the strongest teams in the nation.
The Raleigh regional was considered by many to be the toughest of the four, with a slew of talented teams all capable of advancing on any given day. Among the most competitive teams were the reigning NCAA Champions, the Michigan wolverines; the LSU Tigers, who are always postseason favorites for a national title; the UCLA Bruins, who have one of the most star studded rosters in all of collegiate gymnastics; and the Iowa Hawkeyes, who won the regular season Big 10 title for the first time ever just last year. Then there’s the Missouri Tigers, a team on the rise, but often overshadowed in the highly competitive SEC conference.
However, it’s been a season for the record books for the Tigers; one that affirmed just how good they actually are. In the regular season, the Tigers grabbed their first win ever at Georgia, topped LSU and Arkansas in a tri meet, and came just over a tenth away from beating Florida with a program record score (197.650). The Tigers success continued from the afternoon session at the SEC Championships where they finished fourth—their highest finish in history—and came into regionals ranked No. 11 in the nation.
Amari Celestine was the one who closed out the meet on floor in the regional finals, sealing the deal for the Tigers and punching their ticket to Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships. As just a freshman she has the confidence and composure of a seasoned veteran, coming in clutch for her team when it matters most. Being the anchor on floor comes with a certain level of pressure, but it’s a position she yearned for as a young gymnast and is now thriving in during her freshman season. In just a few months, Celestine has come to view her Mizzou team as family, and she wants to help lift them to victory any chance she gets.
In Raleigh, she certainly did that.
Inside Gymnastics sat down with Amari Celestine to discuss Mizzou’s qualification to NCAA’s, being the underdog team, and her future goals.
What’s it like when you reach this point in the season? Physically and mentally do you start to get tired or do you feel more motivated knowing this is the moment you’ve been working for?
I think there’s a little bit of physical and mental tiredness. Personally I think it’s more mentally tiring because we do gymnastics all year round, so it’s not like this is more work. What we’ve talked about here at Utah is the last percent being the strongest percent. It’s kind of like an iphone battery; you’re always like, ‘Ugh there’s 1 percent’ but then it lasts 30 minutes! I think we’re all really motivated and on meet days, the physical and mental tiredness kind of evaporates and we just do our gymnastics.
At this point in the season, is the team looking to improve or just maintain what you’ve been doing?
I think we’re really focused on maintaining. You know, we haven’t quite hit a solid meet on all four events like we know we can. We have meets where we do a good vault and bar rotation or a good beam and floor, so I think one of our main focuses is taking it event by event so we can hit a good four for four meet because that’s what it’s going to take.
You are really good at hitting under pressure, especially on beam. Do you feel any nerves when you’re out there?
It’s weird because I definitely feel nervous before I go, but once I salute I’m hyperfoused on my goal and it’s like I’m so focused on that—I can’t even focus on being nervous! So I’m definitely nervous before but then during [my routine] it’s just like everyday in the gym. I definitely rely on breathing a lot and taking a lot of deep breaths. During my routine I try to focus on my breathing but then I also use keywords for my skills.
I have to ask about your post beam dismount celebrations! You’re very calm and almost stoic, and then burst into a celebration. Are you just taking it all in?
Yeah, whenever I stick a bar dismount too I feel like I’m the same way—I kind of hold it and show it! I think one of my main reasons is when you think about a college stick… it’s barely a stick in my opinion. So when I stick something I want to give the judges no reason to take any deductions on it. So I think that’s my main reason but I think the elite in me kind of pops out a little bit and I’m almost stone cold but then the college side comes out as soon as I’m finished!
When you look back at this season so far, what has been one of your favorite moments or memories?
I would say my favorite moment was probably this past weekend at regionals on day two in our last event after having a mistake in the lineup. Our last three beam workers came out and were nearly perfect or perfect. Cristal got the momentum going again with a 9.975 and I didn’t watch Kara’s routine because I was doing my mental prep, but she did a flawless routine and got a 10! And then I kind of just went up there and did my thing but that was one of the most rewarding moments of this season.
Were you aware Kara got a 10 before you saluted?
I was not aware! Everybody had said it was really good and she looked really happy when she was walking back so I just knew I needed to focus in and do my thing too.
Utah is one of the most successful programs in history with nine NCAA titles and 46 consecutive championship appearances! What would it mean for this team to bring the title back to Salt Lake City after 27 years?
I think it would be really fun to win a national championship, not only doing the gymnastics but just the feeling that we could get afterwards—that high! But I also realize there are very capable teams at NCAAs this year. I feel like we can’t focus on the outcome, we have to focus on the process which can definitely help us reach that goal! I think we’re very capable of that.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
