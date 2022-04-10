Amari Celestine: “We feel like we earned that spot just as much as anybody else.”

By Ashlee Buhler

From the moment the team got on the bus to head over to Valvano Arena for the regional finals in Raleigh, Amari Celestine just knew it was Missouri’s day. The Tigers advancing to the NCAA Championships wasn’t the outcome most people had on their bracket, in fact it has only happened once before in program history, but Celestine and her team were determined to make it happen, not letting anything stand in their way–-not even some of the strongest teams in the nation.

The Raleigh regional was considered by many to be the toughest of the four, with a slew of talented teams all capable of advancing on any given day. Among the most competitive teams were the reigning NCAA Champions, the Michigan wolverines; the LSU Tigers, who are always postseason favorites for a national title; the UCLA Bruins, who have one of the most star studded rosters in all of collegiate gymnastics; and the Iowa Hawkeyes, who won the regular season Big 10 title for the first time ever just last year. Then there’s the Missouri Tigers, a team on the rise, but often overshadowed in the highly competitive SEC conference.

However, it’s been a season for the record books for the Tigers; one that affirmed just how good they actually are. In the regular season, the Tigers grabbed their first win ever at Georgia, topped LSU and Arkansas in a tri meet, and came just over a tenth away from beating Florida with a program record score (197.650). The Tigers success continued from the afternoon session at the SEC Championships where they finished fourth—their highest finish in history—and came into regionals ranked No. 11 in the nation.

Amari Celestine was the one who closed out the meet on floor in the regional finals, sealing the deal for the Tigers and punching their ticket to Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships. As just a freshman she has the confidence and composure of a seasoned veteran, coming in clutch for her team when it matters most. Being the anchor on floor comes with a certain level of pressure, but it’s a position she yearned for as a young gymnast and is now thriving in during her freshman season. In just a few months, Celestine has come to view her Mizzou team as family, and she wants to help lift them to victory any chance she gets.

In Raleigh, she certainly did that.

Inside Gymnastics sat down with Amari Celestine to discuss Mizzou’s qualification to NCAA’s, being the underdog team, and her future goals.