Maile O’Keefe: “We can’t focus on the outcome, we have to focus on the process.”

By Ashlee Buhler

It was the final rotation of the regional finals in Seattle with Utah trailing Alabama by a half tenth, and only leading Michigan State by a little over two tenths. It was coming down to the wire with two tickets to the NCAA Championships on the line. For Utah, only the beam stood in their way. It’s an event they truly shine on; they’re ranked first in the nation for a reason, but on this day the pressure was on like never before.

A fall in the middle of the lineup put the Utes in a position where they had to hit in order to qualify to the NCAA Championships. As it stands, they are the only team in history to never miss a national championship, so one more slip up could have been a devastating blow.

When you need a big number, what better group to call on than Cristal Isa, Kara Eaker and Maile O’Keefe. Isa got the Utes back on track with a near perfect routine, good for a 9.97, followed by the freshman Kara Eaker, who came in clutch with a stunning routine; earning the first perfect 10 of her career. It all came down to Maile O’Keefe.

After a few deep breaths, O’Keefe was up on the beam doing what she does best. She was patient with her skills but moved with confidence, letting one skill seamlessly flow into the next. She dismounted with a side aerial layout full, sticking the landing cold. She let it simmer for a moment before saluting the judges and letting out a victorious scream. It was a perfect 10—the Utes were headed to the NCAA Championships for the 46th straight season!

With a ticket punched for Fort Worth, the No. 4 ranked Utes will shift their focus to the final leg of the season. They will be fighting to bring home an NCAA title for the first times since 1995. It won’t be an easy feat, but if any team has drive and determination to make it happen, it’s this one! The Utes are loaded with talent and backed by experienced veterans such as O’Keefe. Could this be the year the title comes back to Salt Lake City? We’ll soon find out!

Inside Gymnastics sat down with Maile O’Keefe to discuss regionals, Utah’s mindset for NCAA’s, and her post stick celebrations!