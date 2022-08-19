Madray Johnson Tops Junior Field After Day 1 | 2022 U.S. Championships Day 1

Madray Johnson leads the way for the junior women after the first day of competition in Tampa (53.550). In just her second U.S. Championships, Johnson shined with consistent performances across the board. Johnson’s competition started on beam where she competes the most difficult routine being done in the junior division (5.7 D) with confidence and ease. (She currently sits 2nd on that event with a 13.300). The key to her calmness is her mindset.

“You’ve got this, you can do this. You deserve this, you’ve worked hard!” Johnson said on what she tells herself before beam. “While I was going I was thinking about my corrections and just breathing and trying to have fun!”

Johnson maintained the same composure we saw on beam on the remaining three events to finish her day on top of the All-Around standings as well as 2nd on bars and beam.

Jayla Hang currently sits in second in the All-Around (53.000) and 1st on vault and beam. Hang nailed a sky high Yurchenko double for a 14.250 and capped off her day with a stuck double tuck beam dismount which resulted in loud applause from her coach Cale Robinson.