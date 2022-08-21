Madray Johnson Becomes Junior Champ | 2022 U.S. Championships

In just her second U.S. Championships, Madray Johnson took home the junior All-Around title, an upgrade from her silver medal performance from 2021 (106.600 two-day total). Madray led after the first day of competition and held the lead throughout the entire second day of competition.

“I just thought of it as one event at a time, not even thinking about my scores or what place I was in,” Johnson said. “I was doing it for me.”

Proving just how talented the junior field is on beam, Madray finished in a 4-way tie for 1st on beam along with three other gymnasts: Audrey Snyder, Myli Lew & Jayla Hang.

Jayla Hang finished 2nd All-Around (104.850) and 1st on vault and beam. Alicia Zhou finished third All-Around (104.350) and 1st on bars.

Fan favorite Tiana Sumanasekera was in 2nd heading into the last rotation but a fall on bars pushed her down to 9th All-Around. However, Sumanasekera did take home the floor title.

2023 U.S. Junior National Team: Madray Johnson, Jayla Hang, Alicia Zhou, Dulcy Caylor, Izzy Stassi, Hezly Rivera, Audrey Snyder, Zoey Molomo & Tiana Sumanasekera!