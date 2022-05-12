Leap of Faith! Lynnzee Brown Goes for 6! | NCAA Gymnastics | Inside Gymnastics

“Opportunities come and go but the relationships have changed me for the better. Thank you family, friends, coaches, and the gymternet always!” – Lynnzee Brown
Denver’s Lynnzee Brown Commits to a Sixth Year!
University of Denver graduate student Lynnzee Brown will return for a sixth year of competition with DU Gymnastics, Joy S. Burns Head Women’s Gymnastics Coach Melissa Kutcher-Rinehart announced on Thursday.
Brown received an extra year of eligibility following a season-ending Achilles injury in January 2022.
See the message here!
A message from Lynnzee Brown (@lynnzeeb4) …#GoPios | #NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/lbUw6EuWJp
— Denver Gymnastics (@DU_Gymnastics) May 12, 2022
“Lynnzee has been instrumental to this team’s success since her freshman year, and we are thrilled that she has this opportunity to come back for another year,” Kutcher-Rinehart said. “In addition to the high level of difficulty in her routines, she brings leadership, experience and a level of competitiveness that is inspiring. Her drive and desire to be the best always impresses me, and she actively strategizes on ways to get better. If anyone can return to compete at the highest possible level again, it’s Lynnzee.”
“The University of Denver has offered me so many opportunities, experiences and people who have changed how I view the world around me,” Brown said. “Although the circumstances haven’t been ideal, I am grateful that fate has allowed me the chance to further take advantage of what my university and team have to offer.”
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
