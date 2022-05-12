Leap of Faith! Lynnzee Brown Goes for 6! | NCAA Gymnastics | Inside Gymnastics

May 12, 2022 | , , |

Leap of Faith! Lynnzee Brown Goes for 6! | NCAA Gymnastics | Inside Gymnastics

“Opportunities come and go but the relationships have changed me for the better. Thank you family, friends, coaches, and the gymternet always!” – Lynnzee Brown

Denver’s Lynnzee Brown Commits to a Sixth Year!

University of Denver graduate student Lynnzee Brown will return for a sixth year of competition with DU Gymnastics, Joy S. Burns Head Women’s Gymnastics Coach Melissa Kutcher-Rinehart announced on Thursday.

Brown received an extra year of eligibility following a season-ending Achilles injury in January 2022.

See the message here!

“Lynnzee has been instrumental to this team’s success since her freshman year, and we are thrilled that she has this opportunity to come back for another year,” Kutcher-Rinehart said. “In addition to the high level of difficulty in her routines, she brings leadership, experience and a level of competitiveness that is inspiring. Her drive and desire to be the best always impresses me, and she actively strategizes on ways to get better. If anyone can return to compete at the highest possible level again, it’s Lynnzee.”

“The University of Denver has offered me so many opportunities, experiences and people who have changed how I view the world around me,” Brown said. “Although the circumstances haven’t been ideal, I am grateful that fate has allowed me the chance to further take advantage of what my university and team have to offer.”

“Gymnastics is so much more than a sport. I have built relationships that will last many years to come. I am honored to be able to experience another year with great people and fans. See you next season!”

Brown is one of the most decorated gymnasts in Denver history, winning a share of the 2019 NCAA national title on floor and amassing 17 All-American honors in her career so far. In 2021, she returned from her first season-ending Achilles injury to win the Big 12 all-around, bars and floor titles while also capturing Big 12 Gymnast of the Year honors. At the 2021 NCAA National Championships, she became the first Denver gymnast to finish in the top 10 overall on three events.

Through the first five years of her career, she has scored a program-record four perfect 10.0s: two on floor and two on bars, including one on each event in the 2021 NCAA Regional Final. Her perfect 10.0 on bars at the 2021 Big 12 Championship was the first such score in a postseason meet by a Denver gymnast. She also owns the DU all-around record (39.825) and has career highs of 9.975 and 9.950 on vault and beam, respectively.

The Raytown, Mo., native is the second DU gymnast to accept additional eligibility for the 2023 season. She joins senior Alexandria Ruiz, who accepted her fifth year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Together, Brown and Ruiz are two of the four DU gymnasts who competed in both the 2019 NCAA Championship Final and won the 2021 Big 12 Conference Championship.

Brown is the eighth DU gymnast to be awarded a redshirt year of eligibility and the first since Leah Lomonte in 2018. She is the first Denver gymnast to receive a sixth year of eligibility after returning for a fifth season in 2022 when the NCAA awarded student-athletes additional eligibility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!

Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine NCAA Commemorative Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last

Check out our new App!

Rate:

Related Posts

Game On – Hashimoto Solidifies Status, Uchimura Makes His Statement | 2021 World Championships | Inside Gymnastics

Game On – Hashimoto Solidifies Status, Uchimura Makes His Statement | 2021 World Championships | Inside Gymnastics

October 20, 2021

Jaycie and Jacey: A Duo Destined for Success

Jaycie and Jacey: A Duo Destined for Success

February 25, 2018

U.S. Women’s Lineup for Qualifications | 2021 World Championships | Inside Gymnastics

U.S. Women’s Lineup for Qualifications | 2021 World Championships | Inside Gymnastics

October 17, 2021

Coaches Corner – What They’re Saying Heading Into The 2022 NCAA Championships | Inside Gymnastics

Coaches Corner – What They’re Saying Heading Into The 2022 NCAA Championships | Inside Gymnastics

April 7, 2022

Subscribe Today!

Subscribe Today!

Shop Apparel!

Shop Apparel - shopinsidenation.com
Inside Gymnastics

Recent Tweets

Follow @InsideGym
Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up for our newsletter and receive a code for 20% off anything on shopinsidenation.com!

SUCCESS! Use code "NEWS" for a 20% discount on shopinsidenation.com!