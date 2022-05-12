Leap of Faith! Lynnzee Brown Goes for 6! | NCAA Gymnastics | Inside Gymnastics

“Gymnastics is so much more than a sport. I have built relationships that will last many years to come. I am honored to be able to experience another year with great people and fans. See you next season!”

Brown is one of the most decorated gymnasts in Denver history, winning a share of the 2019 NCAA national title on floor and amassing 17 All-American honors in her career so far. In 2021, she returned from her first season-ending Achilles injury to win the Big 12 all-around, bars and floor titles while also capturing Big 12 Gymnast of the Year honors. At the 2021 NCAA National Championships, she became the first Denver gymnast to finish in the top 10 overall on three events.

Through the first five years of her career, she has scored a program-record four perfect 10.0s: two on floor and two on bars, including one on each event in the 2021 NCAA Regional Final. Her perfect 10.0 on bars at the 2021 Big 12 Championship was the first such score in a postseason meet by a Denver gymnast. She also owns the DU all-around record (39.825) and has career highs of 9.975 and 9.950 on vault and beam, respectively.

The Raytown, Mo., native is the second DU gymnast to accept additional eligibility for the 2023 season. She joins senior Alexandria Ruiz , who accepted her fifth year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Together, Brown and Ruiz are two of the four DU gymnasts who competed in both the 2019 NCAA Championship Final and won the 2021 Big 12 Conference Championship.

Brown is the eighth DU gymnast to be awarded a redshirt year of eligibility and the first since Leah Lomonte in 2018. She is the first Denver gymnast to receive a sixth year of eligibility after returning for a fifth season in 2022 when the NCAA awarded student-athletes additional eligibility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.