*Original interview took place April 24

You left us all with such emotion at NCAAs before, during and after your floor routine, take us inside the moment…

We knew going into the last rotation that a miracle would have to happen. So we banded together and said, ‘This is for each other. This is for all the things we’ve done since the beginning of preseason.’ I took a breath before going on the floor because I knew I wasn’t going to get another moment like this. At the end, just remembering it’s for everyone and it’s also for myself. I was feeling a lot of gratitude for getting to make it this far. To still persevere and make that floor routine specifically, I was crying tears of joy, tears of proud really. I’ve never heard ‘tears of proud’ as a phrase, but I’m going to claim it.

Navigating everything you’ve been through, what do you think is inside of you that’s allowed you to get to where you are right now?

That’s a good question. I think it’s a little bit of nurture. I don’t think I was born with it. Everything that happened, even from my childhood, I was taught that you can’t give up. Things are going to be harder for some than others. How you persevere in the things that you accomplish despite that is really what I carry and where my true pride is.

You’ve come into your own in the sense that you’re very comfortable speaking your mind, speaking out for causes that are near and dear to you. Do you recognize that growth, especially in the last two years?

Yes, I agree with that for sure. What really helped me is seeing other athletes do the same, not just gymnastics. In gymnastics, it used to be very criticized to say anything, and I’m really happy to see that nature is shifting because we have so much influence and we can get more eyes on a situation than if we were to stay silent. I definitely attribute that to Margzetta Frazier at UCLA who speaks her mind. I love that for her and it encouraged me to do the same. Standing up for my own experience is also helpful (for me) and everyone else, respectively, to know the very many ways that a career can look. Whether at any end of the spectrum, the intersections don’t limit how successful you can be in gymnastics.

What advice would you offer incoming freshman student-athletes? Things that you wish you had known…

I wish somebody would have told me how hard it was. I think people, especially from the club world, they’re like, ‘oh, college is easy.’ It’s easier in some ways, but a lot harder in many others. And if someone would have been a little bit more candid with me about that, I think I would have been more prepared going in. But there are a lot of benefits and a lot of rewards on the other side of that hard work and you’re just going to have to apply yourself differently than you did in club and in high school. It was definitely all worth it. Just telling them it is going to be hard, it’s not going to be easy, and always, the most fun you ever had.

What were some of your favorite moments and how would you like to be remembered as a Denver student-athlete?

Someone that strives to be better every day, not just in the gym, but as a person, as a friend, as a teammate. I had a lot of things to learn as a leader, and the biggest thing that I take away is to be a leader, you don’t always have to be the first one to do something or to enact. Sometimes it’s being a good follower as well, never being afraid to admit when you’re wrong, and always growing. Because it’s fresh, at Regionals, seeing everyone’s face and going back and watching the videos of the moment they realized [we won], it’s something I’ll always remember as a leader – that this is something we did together.

Any final thoughts you’d like to share about this chapter of your career?

I’m just grateful that so many people supported me. I go on Twitter a lot, and I see a lot of the messages and after each injury and after the comeback and after everything, there’s so many people that I wish I could thank individually. It blows my mind that so many people even know who I am and care about my general well-being. So, I’m just grateful. I did see a lot of the messages wishing me well. After all the things [that happened to me] – it’s just motivation to get back up and do it. Not just for me, but for everyone that’s supporting me.

