LSU, Cal, Utah and Florida Advance to the Big Dance

In the second rotation, Alabama took themselves completely out of contention to advance with four falls on beam, scoring 47.2500. Oklahoma came back from their vault performances to put up a big 49.6625 on bars. Davis, performing with her usual beautiful style and amplitude scored a 9.9625 that held up to tie for the event National Title. Florida and Utah both had solid 49.5+ second rotations. At the halfway point of the meet, it was looking like if Florida and Utah continued to hit, they would qualify for Four on the Floor.

Oklahoma counted a fall on beam in the third rotation, which took away any chance of advancing to the National Final. Even with counting a score in the 9.2s Oklahoma still put up a 49.100 because their other four scores were 9.9375+. The Sooners rallied for a 49.5750 floor rotation to end the meet. Alabama came back from their disappointing beam rotation to hit stunning floor routines and solid vaults, but their four falls on beam meant they were out of contention to advance. Both teams came back from disappointing rotations with such a strong mentality and we salute all seniors for their spectacular careers. It was amazing to watch both teams cheer for the individuals rotating with them even after they knew they would not advance.

“The Sooners are human,” Oklahoma coach K.J. Kindler told the media. “We have certainly worked for it, but on any given day, anything can happen. We haven’t counted a fall all year. We counted three today, or we basically counted three, so that was kind of the wall falling down.”

Utah and Florida both came through with hit routines in the last two rotations to clinch their spots in the National Finals. For both teams, there were moments in this meet where they were not perfect. Both teams had falls, but were able to drop them. However, in the chaos that this meet was, all Florida and Utah needed to do was hit and that was exactly what they did. Utah had a great final bars rotation, capped off by Alani Sabado’s 9.9, amazing for her coming after a fall in the regional final. Florida finished the meet on beam with confident performances. Florida’s lineups have been shifting throughout the season. Here, just seven gymnasts put up all 24 of Florida’s performances.

“I feel like we just came in here and used all of our experience and time throughout the season in the gym,” Leanne Wong said. “Leaving it all there and doing the best we could to move on to Day 2. I’m just really happy the Florida Gators are moving on. I think we’re just fired up. All season, we’ve been building from the bottom to where we are now, and we’re in an amazing place.”

THIS BAR ROUTINE FROM LEANNE WONG 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/iJ4zSan7V2 — espnW (@espnW) April 19, 2024

With Oklahoma eliminated, the National Final will be neck and neck between the four remaining teams, who all scored within 0.400 of each other in the Semifinals. Tune in to ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday for the NCAA Preshow followed by the competition at 4 p.m. to see who will be crowned with the National Title.

Most notably, for Cal and LSU, this would be their first national title in program history. Utah has not won the title since 1995 and Florida most recently won in 2015. And none of the head coaches of these teams have won a national title, meaning it’s guaranteed that a head coach will win their first national title on Saturday.

Semifinals also marked emotional farewell performances from several student-athletes who have forever made a lasting impact on their respective programs, coaches, teammates and schools. Here’s a few moments we loved – look for more in our May/June issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine.

Just stunning from @chae_jada. We are sooooo proud of you, Chae! 👑 https://t.co/c1HT8bZI23 — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) April 18, 2024

Sierra Brooks caps off her illustrious career with a podium finish on bars and her eighth All-American citation! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/XatX83onFR — Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 19, 2024