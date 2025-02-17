Louisville Loading! Who To Watch At The 2025 Winter Cup

Louisville Loading! Top U.S. Athletes Head To 2025 Winter Cup

By Nate Salsman and Christy Sandmaier

What’s At Stake:

Winter Cup

The 2025 Winter Cup is a qualifying event to the 2025 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The Winter Cup will also culminate in the selection of the Men’s Senior National Team to be named following the competition.

Elite Team Cup

Formerly the Elite Regional Championships, first held in 2014, and now referred to as the Elite Team Cup, this premier event features nine men’s Regional Teams, each consisting of six junior elite gymnasts. Team scores for the Elite Team Cup will be based on five athletes competing on each event with the top four scores on each event counting.

Nastia Liukin Cup