How does this feel compared to the U.S. Championships?

It feels really good. It feels a little like Championships. The pressure is a little bit higher because there are so many good girls here and Iâ€™m competing with such an amazing team!

What is it like to see the rest of the world and where theyâ€™re at right now?

Itâ€™s been good. Itâ€™s a little bit intimidating because everyone here is just so good. But, Iâ€™ve just been doing what Iâ€™ve been doing at home and working on my consistency and everything. Iâ€™ve just been staying in my zone.

The team has a really good mix. Some with college experience, some with international, some really young, what is that like?

I think it really helps me a lot. Simone obviously has so much experience, so [she] and Mykayla really help me a lot because I donâ€™t really know what Iâ€™m doing here. Itâ€™s very different than what Iâ€™ve done before and itâ€™s my first time, so theyâ€™ve helped me a lot with that. Itâ€™s nice competing with Grace and everyone because we get along so well and I think itâ€™s a really great team!

What do you attribute your growth to? What has helped you to advance so well over the last few years?

Definitely my coaches. They help me a lot. And just my family, everyone has been so supportive and just working on my mindset.

Tell us how you selected Auburn…

I selected Auburn because the campus is just so beautiful and everyone there is so nice. I get along really well with the coaches because my coach is his twin brother, obviously. But yes, we have a really good bond and Iâ€™m super excited for college!