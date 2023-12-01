Breaking News: Lindenwood Announces Discontinuation of Gymnastics Program

Lindenwood has announced the devastating discontinuation of ten sports following the 2024 season including gymnastics. The program has won 6 MIC titles and 4 USAG National titles.

Updated: See head coach Catelyn Branson’s statement Here

The love for this sport and team will bring us together through this challenging time. We 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋 have our legacy this season and honor those before us. #ourlegacy pic.twitter.com/gH5VvvSiSH — Lindenwood Gymnastics (@LionsGymnastics) December 2, 2023

Per Lindenwood Athletics 12-1-23

After a comprehensive evaluation, Lindenwood University has made the difficult decision to discontinue ten athletic teams at the conclusion of their respective seasons this academic year. This decision is a result of a thorough assessment of our athletic department’s sustainability, aligning with our commitment to upholding the high-quality academic and athletic experiences that define our university.

The athletic teams being discontinued are:

· NCAA Men’s Lacrosse, effective at conclusion of Spring 2024 season

· NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving, effective at conclusion of Spring 2024 season

· NCAA Men’s Tennis, effective at conclusion of Spring 2024 season

· NCAA Men’s Indoor Track & Field, effective at conclusion of Spring 2024 season

· NCAA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field, effective at conclusion of Spring 2024 season

· NCAA Men’s Wrestling, effective at conclusion of Spring 2024 season

· NCAA Women’s Field Hockey, effective December 1, 2023

· NCAA Women’s Gymnastics, effective at conclusion of Spring 2024 season

· NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving, effective at conclusion of Spring 2024 season

· SLS Men’s and Women’s Cycling, effective at conclusion of Spring 2024 season

“Today, and for the near future, it will be challenging as the decision to better align our athletics department with our peers also results in many of our student-athletes learning that they will no longer be able to compete in the sport they love while at Lindenwood,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer. “As an Athletics Director, this is not a decision you ever want to have to make. Unfortunately, it is critical for the long-term sustainability of the department. I understand there will be considerable hurt felt by the ten teams impacted as well as by our staff and coaches.”

Coomer continued, “While I cannot erase that hurt, I will continue to do everything possible to give our impacted teams and coaches the best experience possible for the remainder of their respective seasons. Our staff will also be committed to assisting impacted student-athletes who are looking at the options they have available, including remaining at Lindenwood on their scholarships, or entering the transfer portal to find a new opportunity to continue their academic and athletic careers.”

Our commitment to excellence is steadfast, and we appreciate your understanding and support during this rebalance and reallocation of resources. Additional details can be found in our frequently asked questions.