TCT’s Levi Jung-Ruivivar Is Ready to Shine in the Senior Ranks!

Do you see yourself as a leader of the team in any way going forward? You and your teammates, like you said, you’ve all been through a lot together!

In terms of the group of Elites that I’ve kind of grown up with, I feel like we all have a special connection with one another because we have been through that system, and there’s just a special bond. I feel like we’ll be bonded for life because of it. We spent so much time together when we were little, I feel like we’re almost like sisters. So I feel like, yes, I do see myself as a leader because I’ve been in it for so long, and I understand what it’s like being an Elite.

I really do pride myself in having a positive mindset and positive attitude in gymnastics, in trying to lead the team. When I was in DTB, me and Curran (Phillips), who’s one of the male gymnasts at Stanford, were hyping each other up and trying to get the group together. Like, ‘Okay, we got this. Let’s do this. Let’s finish this event strong.’ We were giving our teammates little pep talks, and I do enjoy that part of gymnastics. I do enjoy bringing other people up and letting them know when it’s go-time. So, yes, I do see myself somewhat as a leader in that circumstance.

And I would imagine in your own gym, you have a lot of the younger ones looking up to you and asking you for advice…

There are a lot of younger gymnasts at our gym who are super sweet. And we do have other Elites at our gym who are my age, like Temple, Lexi, Elle, and Katelyn are all senior Elites, but some of them haven’t been doing Elite as long. I feel like you really have to kind of mentally conserve your energy during camps or competitions in Elite because it’s like you’re warming up everything and then you’re waiting, and then you warm up again and then you compete. You have to figure out when to mentally relax and let off some steam and when to focus in so that you can compete at your best. So in terms of that, I feel like I’ve been good at giving them advice. At camp it’s very mentally draining because the whole time you’re being watched by the national staff, every turn you want to make it count. So I feel like just giving them advice in terms of that is, I think, helpful towards them. I hope it’s helpful!

In terms of advice for younger gymnasts who look up to me, I would say just really enjoy the sport. Enjoy moving your body through space and enjoy the process. There are ups and downs in gymnastics, and that’s just part of the sport. Just enjoying what you do every day to reach your goal and all the little accomplishments that you get along the way, I think that’s super important. Knowing when to be happy with where you’re at, knowing when to know when to be honest with yourself like, ‘Okay, I can do more,’ is some advice I’d give them.

Thinking about Tokyo, how much did you watch, how inspiring was it, and what did you think of the U.S. Team’s performance? There were a lot of ups and lots of downs, but triumphs in the end…

As a whole gym, we got up really early because Grace McCallum, my teammate, was competing, and TCT is so supportive of all their Elites and all their JO’s. So we all got up at four in the morning, went to the gym, and had the final team competition projected on the wall. And it was definitely a roller coaster. Honestly, I was so inspired by how the team was so cool and collected. Think about how stressful that must have been for them! But they came together as a team, they did their job, they stayed so calm, they got up there and they did their routines, and they finished pretty strong. I was super proud of Grace and the rest of the team with how well they handled that situation. As a gymnast and knowing what it must have been like to be in that situation, I was just so proud and so inspired. And I would hope that if I was in that situation, I would be able to stay just as calm and just do what I know I can do and just do my gymnastics and get it done.

Have you had a chance to talk with Grace about that experience and how she’s doing at Utah?

I haven’t actually had a lot of time to talk to her. I would say she really enjoys Utah. She told me it’s a lot different than Elite gymnastics. She really likes the team. She really likes being able to spend some more time doing activities outside the gym and focusing on school work as well. In terms of coming back from Tokyo, she didn’t have a lot of stories to share with us. I feel like she just talked to us about the little things, like more personalized stuff. She talked to me about what it was like in that circumstance. She came into the gym, I think it was actually, like, three days after she got back from Tokyo, and we were doing a double practice day, and she just came in. I don’t know also if she just didn’t really want to talk about that whole thing because she had just done it, and she was probably swamped with interviews and stuff. So I think she just wanted to relax and talk about more normal stuff!