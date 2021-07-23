Let the Games Begin!

By Christy Sandmaier and Gina Pongetti Angeletti

“Finally, we are all here together.”

The words of IOC President Thomas Bach moved us all as the emotion, pageantry, reflection and celebration of the Opening Ceremony officially began the 2020 Olympic Games. We watched in awe as the athletes marched into the stadium. Smiles and tears apparent under masks, their eyes sparkling at the magic knowing it was finally real. This was their Olympic moment and their Olympic dream coming true. The moment sport united us and brought the world together – a true community celebrating in one place and in one time.

The ceremony included scenes depicting ancient Japan, celebrating artisans that built the country with their own hands, and tonight, building the iconic Olympic rings before our own eyes. And in a moment that caught our collective breathe, 1800 drones took to the air to form a rotating globe in the sky symbolizing that we are truly one.

So let’s remember as the Olympic flag has been raised, the torch has been lit (tennis star Naomi Osaka was given the honor) – always emotional enduring symbols etched in our minds – and as the competition begins, the storylines will start to write themselves and gold, silver and bronze will be awarded. Today, everyone is standing together – faster, higher and stronger.

Go Time!

Top 10 Takeaways As the Games Begin