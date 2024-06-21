21 Jun 5 Tickets to Paris! Led by Simone Biles, Your 2024 U.S. Women’s Olympic Trials Preview + How to Watch
Inside Gymnastics will be on the scene in Minneapolis, MN, bringing you all the action! Make sure you’re following our social media pages (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram & Threads) for news and highlights throughout the week.
For the full Schedule, click here!
TV Broadcasts
Times are ET
- Thursday, June 27 – Men’s Day 1 – USA Network, Peacock 6:30-9 p.m.
- Friday, June 28 – Women’s Day 1 – Peacock 7:30-8 p.m.; NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29 – Men’s Day 2 – NBC, Peacock 3-6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 30 – Women’s Day 2 – Peacock 8-8:30 p.m.; NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.
The four-day U.S. Olympic Team Trials will serve as the final U.S. stop on the path to Paris! The 2024 men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics teams for the Olympic Games will be named at the conclusion of the Trials. The event will be one part of Gymnastics City USA 2024, the Trials being held in conjunction with the 2024 USA Gymnastics Championships, featuring rhythmic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and trampoline & tumbling; the USAG National Congress and Trade Show; and the USA Gymnastics for All National Championships & Gymfest. All U.S. gymnasts going to the Olympics, in all gymnastics disciplines, will be recognized by Sunday, June 30.
Scroll for our look at the top women’s contenders in Minneapolis!
For our Men’s Preview, click here!
By Christy Sandmaier and Megan Roth
Game On! Minneapolis is officially Gymnastics City USA from June 21-30.
With only five positions available for an elusive Olympic ticket, what we’re about to see is without question the most historic, competitive, and undeniably exciting field for the U.S. women we’ve ever seen assembled on one floor. It’s certainly the most decorated! In May at the Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, 15 Olympic Medals, 62 World Medals, and 11 Pan Am Games Medals were represented. It was absolutely unprecedented as the three most recent Olympic All-Around Champions—Sunisa Lee (2020), Simone Biles (2016), and Gabby Douglas (2012) took the floor for the very first time together along with 2020 Olympic floor gold medalist Jade Carey, two-time World All-Around medalist (silver in 2022, bronze in 2023) Shilese Jones, two-time World team gold medalist (2022 and 2023) Skye Blakely, 2020 Olympic alternate and 2021 World All-Around silver medalist Leanne Wong, Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles, 2023 World team gold medalist Joscelyn Roberson, 2020 Olympic alternate and 2023 Pan American Games All-Around Champion Kayla DiCello, 2022 U.S. All-Around Champion Konnor McClain, and 2022 NCAA All-Around Champion, 34-time NCAA All-American, and NCAA Career 10.0 co-leader Trinity Thomas.
What’s happened since then is fitting of an Olympic year Hollywood script.
HEARTBREAK
In Hartford, we saw the Olympic picture shift very quickly, where heartbreak fell on Konnor McClain first. After a stunning beam set which placed her third in the field, McClain went to floor and suffered an Achilles injury, leaving her on the sidelines for the remainder of the competition and presumably ending her road to Paris. We saw joy and confidence build throughout her freshman season at LSU, and wish her a healthy, speedy recovery. It was something to see her cheer on her teammates the rest of the way in Hartford—endearing herself even more to us and her fans.
Also at Classics, after two falls on bars, Gabby Douglas pulled out of the meet and later withdrew from U.S. Championships, citing an ankle injury. Her comeback was inspiring and while it’s clear her skills were ready, the timing was just not right. “I love this sport and I love pushing my limits,” Douglas told ESPN. “I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for.” She will continue training for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles she said, and we hope she is able to keep growing her joy for the sport despite disappointment this year.
At the Xfinity U.S. Championships, Trinity Thomas landed short on two tumbling passes that led her to withdraw from day 1 of the competition. While she was able to fight through a bar routine on day 2, she was not named to compete at Olympic Trials. Thomas is not just one of the most successful NCAA gymnasts of all time, but she also was one of the first gymnasts in recent years to train Elite and NCAA routines simultaneously. She has not officially announced retirement and we look forward to seeing what the sport has in store for her next!
AT THE TOP
Before the start of the Xfinity U.S. Championships, Shilese Jones grabbed the headlines when she withdrew from the competition, citing a shoulder flare up. Jones and her coach Sarah Korngold explained that if it were Olympic Trials, she would’ve competed, but because she has long-term goals, it was in her best interest to pull out of the meet to recover and put herself in the best position heading into trials. Jones successfully petitioned to compete at Trials and as long as she performs similarly to how she did at Classics, her spot on the Olympic team should be secure.
Along with Jones, Simone Biles has all but locked her position to Paris, with the question marks surrounding the remaining three spots for the team. In Fort Worth, Biles easily secured her 9th U.S. All-Around title, scoring 60.450 on day 1 and 59.300 on day 2. She also swept every event in a record-setting and unbelievably dominant performance, even by Biles’ standards. Her Yurchenko double pike on day 1 was the best we’ve ever seen from her in competition and her beam is looking as steady and confident as ever. Back on floor was the the triple double, proving once again she’s ready with limitless possibilities in what she can accomplish from here. You get the feeling she’s just getting started… .
Near Locks
After Biles and Jones, Suni Lee and Skye Blakely appear to be next in line for being locked on the team. Heading into 2024 and into Classics, the biggest questions surrounding Lee focused on her health, and if she would opt to compete in the All-Around. In Fort Worth, not only did the defending Olympic Champ compete in the All-Around, but she placed fourth. Scoring a 14.900, her beam routine on day 2 was stunning. On bars, she competed a downgraded routine with a 5.8 D-score that she was able to hit comfortably to place 4th on the event. Since Championships, she posted a training video showing a Nabieva to Bhardwaj to Van Leeuwen. If she puts that combination at the start of the routine she competed in Fort Worth, she has a 6.6 D-score, putting her in position to score in the high 14s. Even with her downgraded bars routine, Lee is on the mathematically highest-scoring team because of her huge beam scores. If she hits a more difficult bars routine both days, her spot on the Olympic team should be undeniable.
While she’s a two-time World Champion with Team USA (Liverpool and Antwerp) and has hit stunning routines at domestic competitions the past few seasons, inconsistency on the international stage, especially on beam, has been Blakely’s biggest challenge. But at U.S. Championships, not only did she hit all eight of her routines to place second in the All-Around, she also placed third on bars and beam, and debuted her Cheng vault. Gymnastics fans have been wondering for a few years if she’d bring it out ahead of Paris, and were ecstatic to see her vault score a 15.000 on day 1 of Championships, even outscoring Simone Biles (14.950). If she continues to hit routines at Trials and performs the Cheng as well as she did in Fort Worth, Blakely will make her case for Paris clear.
Top Contenders
If Biles, Jones, Lee, and Blakely keep performing at the level we’ve seen from them, that potentially leaves one spot remaining. Heading into Trials, we see Kayla DiCello, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles as the top contenders for this spot. All are proven consistent All-Arounders with the potential to have huge floor scores. As the 2020 Olympic Champion on floor, Carey makes the case for herself on floor as well as vault, where she has potential to win an individual medal, too. She has yet to compete her full difficulty on floor, but the downgraded routine she performed at Championships was scoring slightly lower than Chiles’ and DiCello’s full difficulty. Carey placed 7th at Championships and will need to go all out and hit eight routines to earn her second Olympic ticket.
Chiles hit six out of eight routines at Championships and notched a huge 14.100 on floor, the highest score of the competition behind Biles. DiCello made a case for herself at Winter Cup earlier this year where she won the All-Around, but she didn’t have her best meet at Classics. At Championships, she hit a spectacular meet on day 1, but faltered a bit on day 2. All three want to prove their consistency at Trials, and demonstrate they could be plugged in on any event in any moment to provide a Team Final-worthy performance for the U.S.
In the Mix
We can’t count out Leanne Wong, Kaliya Lincoln, Joscelyn Roberson, Tiana Sumanasekera, and Hezly Rivera. Wong, a veteran of three World Championships, who is the 2021 World All-Around silver medalist and two-time team gold medalist, has been a master at pacing herself while simultaneously balanced NCAA competition with Elite. After an up and down U.S. Championships, we expect she’s got something to prove to the selection committee here, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her have the meet of her life in Minneapolis. Sumanasekera as well, has the absolutely potential to contend and seems to only be gaining momentum.
Rounding out the 16 athletes are Dulcy Caylor, Zoey Molomo, Evey Lowe, and Simone Rose who all had stand-out performances at Championships to secure their spots to Olympic Trials.
Who will take the spots to Paris? Fasten your seatbelts, because there has never been a better time to be a gymnastics fan than now. Five tickets to Paris. A lifetime of memories. And an epic battle for the top spots that will play out live as the insurmountable pressure rises and excitement builds. Here, take a closer look at the 16 Senior Women competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.
For the full U.S. Women’s Qualifications Procedures, Click Here!
SIMONE BILES
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: March 14, 1997 Hometown: Spring, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award
- 7-time Olympic Medalist
- 30-time World Medalist (23 gold)
- 9-time U.S. All-Around National Champion
- First woman to win six World All-Around titles (2013-15, 2018-19, 2023)
The Storyline:
THE QUEEN IS IN THE BUILDING. There was an air surrounding Simone Biles in Antwerp. In the end, her status in the sport as the Greatest of All Time was not only secured, but rose to a level we may never again see in gymnastics. Unparalleled in her performance, and back on the world stage once again—this time on her own terms—Biles left the 2023 World Championships as a 30-time medalist, upping her own dominant game to 37 total in World and Olympic competition. It was unprecedented and historic, with the energy and emotion of the entire Championship captured as The Queen once again took her place atop the podium.
Biles first returned to the competition floor at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic in August and looked as if she never left, sending her Yurchenko double pike into the stratosphere, winning by over five points, and all-but silencing anyone who ever questioned her ability to be the absolute best in the world once again. Three weeks later at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Biles looked absolutely undeniable, capturing a record eighth All-Around crown—her smile and her joy back.
Because of that and the legacy that preceded her, her All-Around quest in Antwerp was framed by the highest of global expectations and elevated to a level of excitement that only a competitor like Biles brings to the floor. In a moment seen around the world that led the capacity crowd on their feet, many in tears, Biles captured her sixth World All-Around title. It was a competition for the ages—the bar raised by Biles herself and her competitors as well.
As she hit her final pose on floor, the score was nothing more than a mere formality. There was simply an aura around Biles from the get-go, almost as if she was performing in a dream. Except this was real, complete with a standing ovation, a few tears on the podium (though she later said she had something in her eye) and once again, gold. Yes, this was Biles on her own terms. Trusting herself in a dominating and record breaking performance that may well never be matched. Heading into Paris, Biles is the frontrunner for All-Around glory at the Games, and all signs indicate she’ll once again be poised to capture the starring role. Her legacy in the sport is secure and second to none. She is the absolute best in the world and the absolute best athlete this sport has ever seen in women’s competition.
In Antwerp, her competition was about one more title, one more moment on her terms—standing centerfloor and taking her place in history once again while relishing the experience itself. “The gold medal means everything. It means strength, courage, the fight, tenacity,” she said following the All-Around. “It has been such a long journey to get back here and feel comfortable and confident to compete again. I won my first worlds here 10 years ago and now today again, so that’s really special.”
Her 2024 debut in Hartford at the Core Hydration Classic and her two-day competition in Fort Worth left no doubt she’s ready for the Games. Yes, The Queen is in the building and headed to Minneapolis and as long as her road to Paris is on her terms, no matter the outcome, she’ll be golden.
SKYE BLAKELY
(WOGA)
Vitals: DOB: February 4, 2005 Hometown: Frisco, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 2nd AA, VT; 3rd UB, BB
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 5th AA
- 2024 Winter Cup: 1st BB(T); 2nd AA; 8th FX(T)
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 2nd VT, UB, BB; 4th AA
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd UB; 3rd BB
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st BB
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team
- 2022 Winter Cup: 2nd AA & FX
- 2021 Winter Cup: 1st BB
The Storyline:
For two-time World Team gold medalist, the goal at Trials is to keep competing like we saw her in Fort Worth. She told us that she focused too much on the pressure last season instead of pacing herself, and that she pushed herself too hard too early and is being careful not to let that happen again. With Jones out of the competition, Blakely capitalized and placed second in the All-Around at Championships and boasts one of the highest beam D-scores in the entire country, which could be a huge advantage for her. Her Cheng sets her apart from other gymnasts and if she competes it similarly to how she did at day 1 of Championships, she’ll show the selection committee how essential she can be for Team USA. Her bar routine showcases her stunning technique and is worthy of remaining in the conversation. With so much depth and competition in the U.S., Blakely needs to show consistency and leave no doubts as an All-Around gymnast – exactly the way she did in Fort Worth. If she does, watch out, because her potential is limitless—including the possibility of a ticket to Paris and an Olympic vault or beam final.
JADE CAREY
(OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY)
Vitals: DOB: May 27, 2000 Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 3rd VT; 4th FX; 7th AA
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 4th AA
- 2024 American Classic: 1st AA & FX; 2nd BB; 5th UB
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 2nd AA (T), FX (T); 3rd BB(T); 8th VT (T)
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 3rd VT
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 2nd BB (T)
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team & Vault; 3rd FX
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st V; 2nd FX
- 2020 Olympics: 1st FX
- 2019 World Championships: 1st Team; 2nd V
- 2017 World Championships: 2nd V & FX
- 2017 U.S Championships: 1st V; 2nd FX
The Storyline:
There’s no question that Jade Carey is one of the best in the world on vault and floor —she has the World and Olympic medals to prove it! However, the All-Around podium, both domestically and internationally, is something that has always eluded her despite consistently being a name in the mix. In a field that is coming for five Olympic spots, Carey will hope her difficulty and unwavering consistency will propel herself in the All-Around at Trials. Carey has chosen to train both Elite and NCAA, and in 2023, didn’t have her best outing on the National scene. In 2024, it looks like pacing and building back smart has paid off across the board for Carey. She looked phenomenal at the NCAA Championships, and is looking to add in full difficulty as she builds towards Trials. At Championships, her vaults looked solid, but her floor did not outscore the other top contenders. She’ll hope her upgraded routine will score higher to help cement herself on the team.
Carey needs to focus on pacing as she has been all year and building her consistency while adding back her difficulty, confidence and bringing a little of her NCAA mentality to the floor. “I think staying in college was really the best thing for me,” she said after Classics. “I’m very relaxed in NCAA, and I’m trying to bring that into Elite as well. The routines are harder and longer, it’s just a matter of showing what I can do. Every day I’m getting better and making a step towards where I want to be and to peak at the right time.”
For more on Jade Carey, Click Here!
For our 2022 look at the women competing NCAA and Elite, Click Here!
DULCY CAYLOR
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: December 9, 2007 Hometown: Spring, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 8th AA
- 2024 Jesolo Trophy: 3rd Team; 6th UB; 7th AA; 8th BB
- 2024 DTB Pokal Mixed Cup: 1st Team
- 2024 Winter Cup: 5th AA; 7th UB(T); 8th BB
- 2023 American Classic: 2nd AA, VT; 6th UB; 7th BB(T), FX
- 2022 Pan American Championships: 1st Team, AA; 2nd VT; 3rd BB (Jr. Div.)
The Storyline:
One to watch. With her recent international assignments and success at the Core Hydration Classic, Dulcy Caylor has officially stamped herself as one to watch. She stands out for her artistry and attention to detail, and continues to add upgrades to her routines. After going from 4th as a junior to 20th in her first year as a senior, she told Olympics.com earlier this year that a new game plan was essential. “Cecile and Laurent are very, like, let the athlete drive themselves,” explained Caylor. “They’re not going to force somebody to do something that they don’t want to do. I think they could tell that I was really ready to do something different and just start working as many upgrades as I could, change how I worked, instead of doing so many turns that are… I call it mindless because I’m just trying to do it instead of actually think about what I’m doing.” So far, it’s paying off. With the super-stacked field, she’ll need to stand out on every event. If not in 2024, watch out for Caylor in the next quad. Count on it.
JORDAN CHILES
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: April 15, 2001 Hometown: Vancouver, WA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 2nd UB, 5th AA
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 3rd AA
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team; 2nd VT; 3rd AA; 7th UB
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 5th AA; 6th FX; 8th UB
- 2023 NCAA Championships: 1st UB & FX; 2nd AA
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team; 2nd V & FX
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 3rd AA, UB & FX
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 3rd AA & V
- 2020 Olympics: 2nd Team
The Storyline:
“I’m that girl.” If anyone has the power to surprise and rewrite all of the headlines in Fort Worth and heading into Olympic Trials, it’s Jordan Chiles. Chiles was a bit of a late bloomer in the field of U.S All-Around talent last quad, but with 2020 Olympic team silver and World gold in 2022 on her resume, Chiles’ gymnastics and confidence was soaring to new heights. In 2023, her momentum slowed a bit. After not making the Worlds team, she went to the 2023 Pan-American Games and placed 3rd in the All-Around. She said previously that she didn’t have enough time between the 2023 NCAA and Elite seasons to feel completely comfortable and prepared for her Elite competitions. Although injuries delayed her 2024 competitive debut, everyone wondered: would the year-long break bring her back to the Jordan we saw in 2021 and 2022? Better believe it.
In Hartford, she was back and placed third, surprising perhaps everyone but herself. Allowing herself to get mad in order to get extra motivated was successful. “I go back in time to where I feel like I wasn’t seen in this sport,” she said. “I’m going to go out and show everybody I’m that Jordan.” At Championships, she didn’t hit like she did at Classics, but her bars routines were phenomenal and she showed her potential to be the second best U.S. gymnast on floor on day 2.
She told us at National Team Camp in early February that she’s ready to make her run for Paris—”I’m that Girl”—and that she’s ready to surprise once again. Clean and consistent is the name of the game for Chiles in Minneapolis, and with her Olympic teammates Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey all shining bright on the Elite stage, Chiles is certain to push herself even more and leave no doubt that a spot in Paris has her name written all over it.
KAYLA DICELLO
(HILL’S GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: January 25, 2004 Hometown: Boyds, MD
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 3rd AA; 2nd FX
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 12th (T) AA
- 2024 Winter Cup: 1st AA, UB, FX; 3rd BB
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team, AA; 2nd FX (T); 4th BB
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team (alt.)
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 5th FX; 8th AA (T)
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 3rd BB
- 2021 World Championships: 3rd AA
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 2nd FX
- 2020 Olympic Alternate
- 2020 American Cup: 2nd AA
The Storyline:
Kayla DiCello is on a mission! We’ve had the opportunity to get to know Kayla DiCello through interviewing her a number of times for the magazine since 2019 and with each conversation, it’s clear that DiCello is dedicated, driven and among the most determined in the sport today. You hear it in her voice and then you see it in her actions. After a rough U.S. Championships last year that could have dimmed the spirits of some, DiCello made it her mission to bounce back stronger than ever—and she made quick work of it. Weeks later at Selection Camp, she earned a spot as an alternate on the 2023 World Team, and was named to the 2023 Pan American Team where she ultimately was crowned Pan American Games Champion—the first major senior international All-Around title of her career!
“That was pretty exciting,” she told us following the competition. “I was just happy with everything. I mean, it was kind of going the way I wanted. I was hitting my routines, doing what I know how to do, and so just being able to win All-Around was just the best feeling.” Fast forward to February, and DiCello is continuing to hit on all cylinders. In fact, she’s revved up even more, upping her D-score values and showing sets that are backed by a calm confidence that comes from solid training and numbers in the gym.
DiCello is one of those athletes that can be dependable on every event for Team USA —perhaps even as a lead-off athlete to set the tone for the team at the Games. With the title in Louisville signed and sealed, she’s showing the selection committee that she means business, checking off Winter Cup with a win and making sure everyone knows from now until Paris, it’s Game On. For more on DiCello’s win, Click Here!
She had mistakes on bars and floor at Classics, and on bars and beam at Championships, but has shown her strengths time and time again there. She has all of the difficulty and experience for a ticket to Paris. All-Around is her strength and with strong showings at Trials (and maybe a little of the NCAA energy we know she has), the fifth spot could very well be hers.
For our interview with Kayla DiCello, Click Here!
SHILESE JONES
(ASCEND GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: July 26, 2002 Hometown: Auburn, WA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 1st UB; 2nd AA, FX; 4th BB
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team; 3rd AA & UB; BB & FX Finalist
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st UB; 2nd AA; 3rd FX; 4th BB
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team; 2nd AA & UB
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st UB & FX; 2nd AA
- 2022 Paris World Cup: 1st UB; 2nd FX
- 2021 Winter Cup: 2nd AA; 3rd UB & FX
The Storyline:
Looking beyond Olympic Trials, Shilese Jones is coming for Paris gold. You couldn’t ask for a better finish to the story that was her 2022 and 2023 season, and she shows no signs of stopping. With all the adversity she’s faced early on in her career came a calmness and sense of confidence that has allowed Jones to focus on her gymnastics her own way. She’s also gained a great deal of perspective in the sport and what matters most. Knowing she’s right on the verge of her Olympic dream, she told us,“I am super hard on myself like I just said so I’m just taking it all in this year. I know my goal is right in my hands now. I’m following the same training plan and, you know, kicking the nerves off but also staying calm and focused at the same time.”
She’s also super appreciative and aware of just how historic the field is right now and she sees that as an advantage for everyone. “You know, we’re competitive at the same time, but we’re there to support each and every girl and athlete at the same time.”
Her shoulder injury is not new, and according to Sarah Korngold, Jones is looking good. The question currently is if her shoulder will affect her gymnastics. If she looks the same as she did in Hartford, her path to Paris is looking smooth. Jones is key to Team USA’s gold medal prospects in Paris and capable of bringing home hardware of her own in the All-Around, bars, beam, and floor. As long as she’s healthy, she’s sure to emerge as a star this summer—the only question remaining is how bright!
SUNI LEE
(MIDWEST GYMNASTICS)
Vitals: DOB: March 9, 2003 Hometown: St. Paul, MN
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 2nd BB; 4th AA, UB
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 1st BB
- 2022 NCAA Championships: 1st BB; 2nd AA
- 2020 Olympics: All-Around Champion; 2nd Team & 3rd UB
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 2nd All-Around & BB; 1st UB
- 2019 World Championships: 1st Team; 3rd UB; 2nd FX
- 2019 U.S. Championships: 2nd AA & FX; 1st UB
The Storyline:
After all that 2020 Olympic Champ Suni Lee has endured over the last year, it’s remarkable that she’s even back on the competition floor and on a path to challenge for a spot on the 2024 Olympic team. After a kidney illness cut her NCAA season short at Auburn last year, Lee has been on a rollercoaster of a ride. At one point, swelling from her illness was so bad that the uneven bars great couldn’t even get in her grips to chalk up. She also found herself battling not only the physical ailments of the illness, but the mental anguish that comes along with it that resulted in some depression. Just to make it back to a competitive level is an achievement. But Lee not only made it back, she learned new skills along the way, including a full-twisting Jaeger release on uneven bars that will be named for her if she completes it in a World Cup or the Olympics.
In podium training at Winter Cup, Lee was looking confident and sharp as she landed skill after skill and did it with her typical polish and style. But in competition, she struggled. Two falls on uneven bars followed by another on beam left the Olympic Champ looking temporarily dismayed and audiences stunned. We wished everyone could have seen her in podium training to know just how sharp she actually looked and to know that the potential to make this 2024 Olympic team is absolutely, without a doubt, a real possibility.
But the day reminded us that even the greatest athletes in the world are, indeed, human. How she responds is the true mark of a champion and Lee is already putting the meet into perspective and moving forward.
“It obviously wasn’t what I wanted, but in all honesty, I think that it’s good that it happened here rather than somewhere else. Like, you can’t get anywhere without failing,” she said.
For athletes of all ages and levels, it was an important reminder. We all have bad days, even the defending Olympic Champion. But how we brush ourselves off and pick up the pieces is how we’ll make our mark—a sentiment echoed by her coach Jess Graba following the meet, who noted that even an Olympic Champion makes mistakes. It’s what you do with those mistakes that count, and Suni took them as fuel.
Following the American Classic, where she competed vault (13.250) and beam (meet high 14.300), she headed to Hartford and reminded us all once again that not only can she make this team, she could all but have her place locked with a strong showing in Fort Worth. Competing on vault, beam and floor, she looked confident and strong, winning beam and ready to look ahead to Fort Worth on the road to her second Olympic Games. She knows there’s work to be done and is confident that she’s on the right track.
“I think I’m starting to build a lot more confidence on beam, which is super important because that’s always going to be one of the events that it comes down to for me,” she said after Classics. “Floor, [I’m] feeling good about that. Obviously, it’s not the routine that I want to do for the rest of the season, but it’s good to go out there and compete a full routine because it’s been so long … Obviously, I want to be 100% right now doing everything 100%, working on my consistency. But like I said, my coaches have been really supportive in just trying to help me with my mental and not get too ahead of myself.”
At Championships, Lee made a case for herself especially on beam, outscoring Simone Biles on Day 2. She brought back her Yurchenko double full on vault and performed two solid floor routines. On bars, she competed a downgraded routine that she was able to easily hit for scores in the mid 14s. She plans on upgrading her routine for Trials, and if she’s consistent with her more difficult routine, Lee will prove she deserves a ticket to Paris and could put herself in position to contend for a medal on the event.
KALIYA LINCOLN
(WOGA)
Vitals: DOB: April 23, 2006 Hometown: Frisco, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd FX (T); 10th AA (T)
- 2024 Winter Cup: 2nd FX
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st-Team & FX; 6th BB
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 2nd FX
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd FX (T)
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st FX; 9th AA
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st FX; 3rd AA; 4th VT; 8th UB (T) (Jr. Div.)
The Storyline:
As one of the top floor performers in the U.S. and potentially in the world, Kaliya Lincoln could fit perfectly on the Olympic team puzzle. The question for Lincoln is her All-Around consistency. After the first two rotations of U.S. Championships, she withdrew from the competition, but successfully petitioned to compete at Trials.
At Classics, she debuted a Moors and had the second highest D-score (6.2), only behind Simone Biles. She knows it will come down to floor for her chance on the Olympic team. “Floor is my best event,” she told us at the National Team training camp in February. “So I definitely try to focus in on that a bit more. Because I think that’s something that I am best at. So I definitely try to focus on my skills on the floor to stand out. Going into the season, I would say I have a lot more confidence than I did last year so I’m super excited to compete and see how far I get.”
While floor is her standout event, Lincoln is showing an upgraded bars routine and solid Yurchenko double full that could help place her higher in the All-Around standings in Minneapolis. After Simone Biles pulled out of the Olympics in 2021 and Jocelyn Roberson got injured during Worlds in 2023, it’s quite possible the U.S. will put a consistent All-Arounder on the team who can fill in on any event. Lincoln has yet to have an All-Around competition that rivals the other top contenders this season, but if she places in the top five in the All-Around and is in the top three on floor, she could certainly make a case for herself.
For our interview Kaliya Lincoln, Click Here!
Evey Lowe
(GAGE)
Vitals: DOB: December 27, 2007 Hometown: Blue Springs, MO
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 6th BB
- 2024 City of Jesolo Trophy: 1st Team
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 8th BB(T), FX; 10th AA(T)
- 2023 Pan-American Games Alternate
- 2023 American Classic: 3rd VT; 5th AA(T), BB(T) & FX
The Storyline:
Evey Lowe had a breakout season last year, becoming an alternate for the 2023 Pan-American Games team. This season, she competed at her first international assignment in Jesolo and helped Team USA secure a bronze medal with her stunning beam work. At Classics, Lowe placed 10th (and second in the afternoon session). In Fort Worth, she stood out on beam, placing 6th in an ultra-competitive field. It was her All-Around placement (13th) that clinched her ticket to Minneapolis and she’ll hope to continue the consistent season she’s had to put herself in the best position for Olympic selection.
Zoey Molomo
(Metroplex Gymnastics)
Vitals: DOB: July 11, 2008 Hometown: Frisco, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships, Fort Worth, Texas – 10th BB; 11th AA
- 2024 American Classic: 5th AA; 7th UB
- 2023 Winter Cup: 3rd VT, UB; 4th AA; 8th BB (Jr. Div.)
- 2022 City of Jesolo Trophy: 1st Team; 2nd VT, FX; 4th AA
- 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: 4th VT; 7th AA
The Storyline:
With beautiful flexibility, long lines, and clean gymnastics, Zoey Molomo shined in Fort Worth to secure her spot to Olympic Trials. This season, she upgraded her vault to a Yurchenko 1.5 that has beautiful height and form – and looks to be upgradable in the future. On floor, she performs with confidence and is a delight to watch. It was beam in Fort Worth where she placed the highest – on day 1, her confidence came through and she scored a 13.650. On Instagram, she wrote “woke up and realized I’m still dreaming. So blessed to have the opportunity to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials.” We can’t wait to see her live out her dream in Minneapolis and showcase her stunning gymnastics.
HEZLY RIVERA
(WOGA)
Vitals: DOB: June 4, 2008 Hometown: Oradell, NJ
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 4th BB; 5th UB; 6th AA
- 2024 Winter Cup: 1st BB (T); 3rd AA, FX
- 2024 Jesolo Trophy: 3rd Team; 4th BB; 9th AA
- 2023 Junior World Championships: 2nd Team, FX; 8th UB
- 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: 1st AA, UB, BB; 5th VT (Jr. Div.)
- 2023 Winter Cup – 1st AA, BB, FX; 4th VT; 7th UB
- 2022 DTB Pokal Cup – 1st Team
The Storyline:
As the 2023 Junior U.S. All-Around Champion, Rivera has had the potential for a break-out season as a first year senior, but up until Championships, she had problems with consistency. In Fort Worth, Rivera hit eight for eight, something only she and Blakely accomplished out of the top eight finishers in the All-Around. With stunning and difficult bars and beam routines, Rivera’s Olympic stock is up from Classics and she is certainly in contention for an alternate spot and maybe even an Olympic team spot if she continues placing high in the All-Around.
JOSCELYN ROBERSON
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: February 8, 2006 Hometown: Texarkana, TX
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 4th FX; 6th VT; 10th AA
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team; Vault Finalist* injured and could not compete.
- 2023 U.S. Championships: 1st VT; 7th AA, BB, FX
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 1st Vault; 2nd Floor; 3rd BB & AA
- 2023 Pan Am Championships: 1st Team & Floor; 2nd VT & BB
- 2023 Cairo World Cup: 1st VT & FX; 2nd BB
- 2023 Winter Cup: 1st Vault; 2nd BB & FX
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 2nd VT
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st VT
- 2021 U.S. Championships: 1st BB; 2nd VT (Jr. Division)
The Storyline:
In 2023, Joscelyn Roberson was just hitting her stride when the unthinkable happened in Antwerp. After making her first World Championship team and blasting through the qualification round, Roberson badly injured her ankle during the one touch warm-up on vault right before Team Finals, leaving her devastated and out of the rest of the competition. Up until then, it had been a dream season. She won gold on vault and in the team final as well as silver on floor at the DTB Pokal Team Challenge in Stuttgart, picked up another gold on vault and floor along with silver on balance beam at the World Cup of Cairo, and a gold on floor and silvers on vault and beam at the Pan American Championships. Prior to the U.S. Championships in San Jose last year, Roberson had the highest international score on floor in the world (14.150) and showed major upgrades at the Core Hydration Classic including a Cheng that scored a 14.650—the second highest score in the world at that time on that event.
In Hartford at this year’s Core Hydration Classic, she was determined to compete in the All-Around and willed herself through the meet—no small feat considering her tough comeback. At Championships, her Cheng was more solid than it was at Classics and on day 2 of Championships, she scored a huge 14.000 on floor, by far her highest score of the season. Roberson will need to continue scoring around 14 on floor and improve her All-Around placement in Minneapolis to make a case for herself.
For our story on Jocelyn Roberson, Click Here!
SIMONE ROSE
(PACIFIC REIGN)
Vitals: DOB: July 9, 2008 Hometown: Sammamish, WA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 Pacific Rim Championships – 1st Team, UB, FX
- 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships – 3rd VT; 4th BB; 5th AA (Jr. Div.)
- 2023 Winter Cup: 4th Floor; 7th All-Around
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 8th Beam
- 2022 U.S. Classic: 3rd Bars & Beam
The Storyline:
As one of just three first-year seniors advancing to Olympic Trials, Simone Rose is rising to the top! Now with two international gold medals on bars and floor at 2024 Pac Rims, Rose is building for a successful senior career. As the highest scoring first-year senior in the All-Around at Classics, she could certainly find herself higher up in the rankings in Minneapolis, showing her clean and confident gymnastics.
For our video with Simone and Jayla Hang from the 2022 U.S. Championships, Click Here!
TIANA SUMANASEKERA
(WORLD CHAMPIONS CENTRE)
Vitals: DOB: September 15, 2007 Hometown: Pleasanton, CA
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 3rd FX, 7th BB, 9th AA
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic: 6th AA
- 2024 Jesolo Trophy: 3rd Team; 6th FX; 8th AA
- 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: 6th BB; 8th AA (T)
- 2023 Pan American Games: 1st Team
- 2023 Pan American Championships: 1st Team, AA & BB; 2nd FX
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st FX; 2nd V( Jr. Division)
- 2022 Winter Cup: 1st V & FX; 2nd BB
- 2022 Pan American Championships: 1st Team, AA, V, BB, & FX
The Storyline:
Back on the radar. In 2022, Tiana Sumanasekera was arguably one of the most successful juniors on the scene, making a splash on the international stage and taking home countless gold medals. But as every gymnast knows, it’s about how you convert all that potential into the right mix of difficulty, execution, and consistency when you enter the senior ranks. Thanks in large part to her gym switch to WCC, Sumanasekera saw improvements on bars that have provided a nice boost to her All-Around scoring potential. She placed 8th in the All-Around last year in San Jose and had a quiet start to 2024 as she pulled out of Winter Cup, leaving her a little bit off of the radar. In Hartford, she was back, placing 6th in the All-Around and 4th on floor.
She told us in February at National Team Camp that she loves choreographing her own floor routines and her routine this season is the total package—artistic and athletic—one of our favorites. Beam and floor (her full-twisting double layout is gorgeous!) are what Sumanasekera hopes will push her over the edge in Minneapolis. With a strong competition, and the same determination and confidence she showed in Hartford and in Fort Worth, she has a huge opportunity to surprise once again and stamp herself as a contender for Paris!
LEANNE WONG
(UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA)
Vitals: DOB: September 20, 2003 Hometown: Overland Park, KS
Career Highlights:
- 2024 U.S. Championships: 4th FX; 5th VT; 7th UB; 8th AA
- 2024 NCAA Championships: 1st UB (T); 2nd AA (T), VT (T); 4th Team
- 2023 World Championships: 1st Team; 7th VT
- 2023 U.S. Championships:- 3rd AA; 4th VT, UB & FX; 5th BB
- 2023 Core Hydration Classic: 2nd AA
- 2022 World Championships: 1st Team
- 2022 U.S. Championships: 1st UB
- 2022 U.S. Classic: 1st AA, VT & BB; 3rd FX
- 2021 World Championships: 2nd AA; 3rd FX
- 2020 Olympic Alternate
- 2019 American Cup Champion
The Storyline:
In 2023, the headlines surrounding Leanne Wong often read “World-class gymnast by day, CEO by night.”
When she wasn’t captivating thousands of fans in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center as a Florida Gator, or buried deep in the books, tackling her pre-med coursework, Wong could be found heat pressing T-shirts in her college dorm and serving as the mastermind behind Leanne Wong Bowtique. And oh, by the way, she also could be found capturing bronze in the All-Around in her best-ever performance at the 2023 U.S. Championships and winning gold with Team USA in Antwerp at the World Championships in the best gymnastics year of her life.
Now it’s 2024, and in addition to leading the Gators to their sixth SEC regular-season title, Wong continues to chase her Olympic dream. She had the season of her life in 2023 and is without question one of the most artistic gymnasts in the entire field on every event. After a bit of a disappointing meet in Hartford, and placing 8th in the All-Around in Fort Worth, she’d love to prove her All-Around consistency with two high-scoring days of competition in Minneapolis.
For our interview with Leanne Wong, Click Here!
For our feature on Leanne Wong, Click Here!
For more:
2024 Xfinity U.S. Championships Roster
Things Are About to Heat Up in Hartford
Carly Patterson’s New Role with Team USA
Road to Paris Gets Real – Olympic Draw
5 Key Takeaways from Winter Cup
Photo credits: Lloyd Smith and Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.