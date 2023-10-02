Led by Biles, U.S. Women Dominate Qualifications Day 1

The Women of Team USA have taken the title the last six times a team competition was held at the World Championships, and in Antwerp, all eyes are on them as the Greatest of All Time returns and leads one of the most decorated teams the U.S. has ever fielded.

In dominating fashion, Team USA took it straight to the top Day 1 of Qualifications, starting on bars and never looking back. The U.S. women lead with a margin of over five points ahead of reigning World team silver medalists Great Britain.

Simone Biles was nothing short of spectacular, leading the way in the All-Around (58.865), vault (14.949), beam (14.566) and floor (14.633). Biles also etched her name in the history books once again by landing the Yurchenko double pike, officially sealing the vault in the Code of Points as the Biles II. It’s the fifth skill to bear Biles’ name in the code and her second vault.

SIMONE HAS DONE IT‼️ Simone Biles is the first female gymnast to perform the Yurchenko double pike on vault internationally and the skill is now officially called the "Biles II". #Antwerp2023 pic.twitter.com/d6wjjzDxpM — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) October 1, 2023

The only final not lead by Biles is uneven bars, where teammate Shilese Jones holds the lead (14.833). Jones opted not do go for the double front half out dismount (she said after the competition that she felt rushed and didn’t have the best grip going into the dismount), which ultimately lowered her start value.

As it stands after Day 1, Jones sits second All-Around (56.932) and is in the running for the uneven bar, beam and floor finals with Biles. First year World team member Joscelyn Roberson sits fourth on vault and will hope to join Biles in that final.

Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova had a great day herself, finishing third All-Around (56.766), third on vault (14.416), third on beam (14.000), and second on floor (14.400). Gadirova will be joined by Ondine Achampong in the All-Around final after Achampong just barley edged out Alice Kinsella, who finished fourth All-Around last year in Liverpool.

Must-Watch Moment

Panama’s Hillary Heron made history by becoming the first gymnast to compete one of Simone Biles’ eponymous skills (aside from Biles herself of course) at the World Championships. Heron opened on floor with a double layout half out, which Biles performed for the first time 10 year ago in the very same arena. Her routine is a must-watch!

Team Rankings after Day 1:

1. USA – 171.395 2. Great Britain – 166.130 3. Italy – 162.230 4. Netherlands – 161.197 5. South Korea – 157.297 6. South Africa – 147.997 7. Taiwan – 145.230