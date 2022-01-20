Leanne Wong | Bullet Proof – Nothing to Lose

By Ashlee Buhler

“You shoot me down, but I won’t fall. I am titanium.”

There’s no song that captures the story of Leanne Wong’s 2021 season better than David Guetta and Sia’s “Titanium.” That’s exactly why she chose the song for her first collegiate floor routine, as she closes out one chapter of her career and starts the next.

Wong’s 2021 season didn’t come without challenges. Her end goal was the Tokyo Olympics, but after finishing 8th in the All-Around at the Olympic Trials, she fell a little bit short, and was named one of four alternates. The opportunity to travel to Tokyo as part of team USA was still one she wanted to seize, but it was cut short after her roommate Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19 and she had to quarantine alone in her hotel room for ten days.

It was a far cry from the moment she dreamed about and worked for her entire life, but Wong wasn’t willing to let anything shoot her down. Almost exactly three months after her heartbreak in Tokyo, Wong found herself back in Japan, this time in Kitakyushu for the 2021 World Championships. She was ready for redemption. She was ready to write a new storyline for herself.

Wong competed with a level of poise and precision not expected of a gymnast competing in her first World Championships, but she delivered beautifully from start to finish, taking home a silver in the All-Around and bronze on floor. She returned to Japan on a mission and accomplished it with the utmost confidence and grace. You could say she was bullet proof, with nothing to lose—just as the song says.

Inside Gymnastics chatted with Leanne Wong about the transition to college, the story behind her floor routine, and more!