Leanne Wong Looks to Make the Most of Her Time In Minneapolis

By Megan Roth

Leanne Wong is gearing up for her second Olympic Trials! As a two-time World Champion with team USA and the 2021 World All-Around Silver Medalist, heading into this season, Wong was looking like a top contender for the Olympic team, but after a long NCAA season as a Florida Gator, and placing 7th at the Core Hydration Classic and 8th at the Xfinity U.S. Championships, many were writing Wong off of their predicted Paris teams.

However, Wong arrived in Minneapolis ready to show off the work she’s put in since Championships, and a little more fun flair than usual. Decked out with bows on her nails and shoes, Wong spoke to the media after the first session of podium training on Thursday about her intense training schedule, alluding to potential upgrades she might show.

“Between Classics and Championships, it was a super quick turnaround, and between NCAA gymnastics and Classics was super quick, so these three weeks [after Championships], I’ve finally found some time to train my elite routines, get some numbers, put in the routines that I want, and get it ready for this competition.”

In the second session of podium training, later on Wednesday, Wong showed three Cheng vaults, an upgrade no one was expecting from her. No videos have been posted of her new vault as of yet, but those who saw it in the area say it’s not as clean as her typical Yurchenko double-full. Still, even if it’s a bit messier than her DTY, the Cheng offers a 0.6 start value advantage that could be game-changing. In the now or never atmosphere only an Olympic Trials invites, why not put everything on the line in Minneapolis? Roll out the big skills and go for broke.

On floor, Wong also seemed to try out a piked double Arabian as her third pass, a much more difficult pass than the whip-half to front full she’s been competing this season. If she competes all four passes (double-double, double layout, piked double Arabian, and double pike) solidly and stays in bounds, her potential floor score could be among the top in the field.

After being named an alternate to the Tokyo Olympic Team, Wong didn’t initially know if she would go for a second Olympic Trials, but she’s here and ready to shine.

“I’m feeling really grateful to be here, especially because it’s my second time around,” Wong said. “I really didn’t know what I was going to do after the first Olympic trials on day 2. I was like ‘alright, I’ve done everything I can and now it’s in the hands of the decision makers.’ And I was fortunate to be an alternate after not having the best meet that I wanted, but that’s just part of the experience and I know it’s part of the journey and the plan.”

Since 2021, along with being the CEO of the Leanne Wong Bowtique, Wong has been training Elite and NCAA simultaneously, not ready to leave her Elite dreams behind while in college. “In balancing college and Elite gymnastics, it’s such a new thing that a lot of gymnasts have not done, so I guess we’re like paving a new path and I’m really thankful for my college coaches too,” Wong said. “They’ve helped me balance both, since they’ve been with me through college and now through Elite, so they see what I’m doing throughout the whole season.”

In Minneapolis, she’s prepared to show her best gymnastics.

“I think up until this point, I’ve done everything I can in the gym and now, it’s just time to have fun.”

Will she show these upgrades in competition or will she play it more safe and opt to, once again, prove the confident consistency that helped earn her spots onto the 2022 and 2023 World Championship teams? Women’s Olympic Trials kick off 6/28 at 7:30 pm ET. See the full schedule below!