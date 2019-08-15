This interview was conducted in mid-July and written prior to the Pan American Games.
By Anna Rose Johnson
We recently caught up with USA’s Leanne Wong, who dazzled in her first senior competition to claim the gold at the 2019 American Cup. Training at GAGE Gymnastics alongside 2018 World team champion Kara Eaker, 16-year-old Wong is in a fantastic position to vie for titles at the upcoming U.S. Classic. In this interview, Wong discusses Greensboro, her goals for 2019, and the fun hobby she enjoys outside the gym.
Photo by: Lloyd Smith
Inside Gymnastics: How is your current training going?
Leanne Wong: My training is going well and I am currently getting ready for the U.S. Classic [in order] to make the Pan American team.
Inside: Congratulations on your victory at the American Cup! Could you tell us about your experiences in Greensboro?
Leanne: My experience at the American Cup was amazing. It was such a great opportunity to compete with amazing gymnasts from all over the world.
Inside: What competitions are you most looking forward to this year?
Leanne: I am looking forward to the 2019 World Championships, but I am taking it one competition at a time.
Inside: Are you working on any upgrades?
Leanne: Yes, I am working on upgrades on all four events. I have put some upgrades into my routines, but [I’m] still working on perfecting others.
Inside: What are some “bucket list” skills that you’d love to train and compete someday?
Leanne: Some “bucket list” skills I would like to compete in the future [include] a quad twist on floor.
Inside: What are your long-term and short-term goals?
Leanne: My short-term goals are to compete well at the U.S. Classic [in order] to make it to the Pan American Games in Peru. Shortly afterwards, I am competing at the U.S. Championships in my hometown, and hoping to hit eight for eight clean routines—I am very excited to compete in my first Championships as a senior in Kansas City. Later on this season, I would like to put in more upgrades and make the 2019 Worlds team. My long-term goal is to make the 2020 Olympic team and to continue winning medals for USA.
Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?
Leanne: I don’t have a favorite apparatus. I like all of them, but a lot of the time, I enjoy different events based on the skills I am working and how the day went.
Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to tell us?
Leanne: I enjoy making bows and wearing them on the back of my hair bun. I wear them on a daily basis during training and competitions. Initially, I decided to make the bow for my online class, Fashion and Interior Design. I started out with only one color and now have several different bows that I wear to match my leotards.
I take four classes at Blue Valley High School and take several online classes. I take them during the school year and in the summer.
Lastly, I would like to be known as a 3C gymnast who is “clean, calm, and consistent.” I am a perfectionist in all aspects of life, continually striving for perfection.