Inside Gymnastics: How is your current training going?

Leanne Wong: My training is going well and I am currently getting ready for the U.S. Classic [in order] to make the Pan American team.

Inside: Congratulations on your victory at the American Cup! Could you tell us about your experiences in Greensboro?

Leanne: My experience at the American Cup was amazing. It was such a great opportunity to compete with amazing gymnasts from all over the world.

Inside: What competitions are you most looking forward to this year?

Leanne: I am looking forward to the 2019 World Championships, but I am taking it one competition at a time.

Inside: Are you working on any upgrades?

Leanne: Yes, I am working on upgrades on all four events. I have put some upgrades into my routines, but [I’m] still working on perfecting others.

Inside: What are some “bucket list” skills that you’d love to train and compete someday?

Leanne: Some “bucket list” skills I would like to compete in the future [include] a quad twist on floor.

Inside: What are your long-term and short-term goals?

Leanne: My short-term goals are to compete well at the U.S. Classic [in order] to make it to the Pan American Games in Peru. Shortly afterwards, I am competing at the U.S. Championships in my hometown, and hoping to hit eight for eight clean routines—I am very excited to compete in my first Championships as a senior in Kansas City. Later on this season, I would like to put in more upgrades and make the 2019 Worlds team. My long-term goal is to make the 2020 Olympic team and to continue winning medals for USA.

Inside: What is your favorite apparatus?

Leanne: I don’t have a favorite apparatus. I like all of them, but a lot of the time, I enjoy different events based on the skills I am working and how the day went.

Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to tell us?

Leanne: I enjoy making bows and wearing them on the back of my hair bun. I wear them on a daily basis during training and competitions. Initially, I decided to make the bow for my online class, Fashion and Interior Design. I started out with only one color and now have several different bows that I wear to match my leotards.

I take four classes at Blue Valley High School and take several online classes. I take them during the school year and in the summer.

Lastly, I would like to be known as a 3C gymnast who is “clean, calm, and consistent.” I am a perfectionist in all aspects of life, continually striving for perfection.