With Experience On Her Side, Leanne Wong Eyes NCAA National Team Title

With the introduction of NIL in college athletics, gymnasts no longer have to decide between competing in college and chasing their Olympic dream. Wong is one of those athletes that competed in both elite and NCAA gymnastics. However, unlike teammates Jordan Chiles and Sunisa Lee, Wong was just one of two athletes to compete in NCAA and elite in 2024 without a break from either. This was a decision that did not come easy for Wong.

“From the beginning of the year, I was debating if I wanted to stay in college gymnastics or take a year off and just focus on the Olympics,” Wong said. “So I kind of went back and forth with that a lot, but just reflecting on my previous years, I’ve been doing college gymnastics and then going straight into elite season. So I was really just balancing both college and elite gymnastics during season. Which made that season a lot harder, I would say, having Friday nights in the back of my mind, and also the Olympics. But I think I was able to manage it pretty well in the end, and I was just really proud of everything that I did accomplish that year, because I did have a lot of accomplishments that I should be really proud of.”

Wong had no shortage of accomplishments in the 2024 NCAA season. She completed her gym slam (earning a 10.0 in all four events), won a National title on uneven bars and finished second in the All-Around at the National Championships. In an Olympic year, all of the competitions leading up to the Games such as the U.S. Classic and U.S. Championships, take place earlier in the summer, giving Wong less time to prepare for elite events after the NCAA season finished in April.

“I was just really excited to go into the elite season,” Wong said. “I would say at times, I didn’t regret, but I was like, ‘did I make the right decision?’Because there are definitely some moments before Classic when I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready.’ I haven’t had enough time to really just focus on elite. But I just trusted the process, trusted the journey all the way to the end. And I would say a lot happened between Championships and Olympic Trials. I felt pretty tired, like throughout that whole season, into the Olympic Trials. I kind of talked about it being part of my testimony, because I would say, I strengthened my faith a lot in this past year. And just being so tired from collegiate season, I was like, ‘I literally don’t feel like I have enough energy to train to do anything.’ So I asked, ‘God, just please help me, give me the energy that I need to glorify your name and do everything that you have in store for me and what your plans are for me.”

Trusting the process is something that Wong reminds herself of regularly. She even made it the title of her book “My Journey: Trust the Process.” There was a moment in preparation for the Olympic Trials where Wong had to let God take control of her destiny.

“I literally just had a moment where I had to look into space and just say this prayer. And it was the craziest two weeks of training after that moment. I would train throughout the entire week, and would have as much energy on the last day of training as I did on the first day. And in that time was when I learned my new vault that I competed at Olympic Trials. That two weeks of training really put me in the right mindset. I literally just had the most free competition that I’ve ever had.”

Wong put in the work in the two weeks between the Xfinity U.S. Championships and the Olympic Trials, which included learning the challenging Cheng vault. The vault was performed by the entirety of the Olympic vault podium (Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade and Jade Carey). Wong did not imagine herself competing the vault until right before Trials.

“Definitely in those two weeks, that’s when I decided it was ready to go,” Wong said. “I’ve been training this vault for years and years even before college, but it just never was ready to be put on competition surface. In those two weeks, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I’m actually doing a competition height. I think I could actually land it safely.”