Leanne Wong: Elite gymnast by day, entrepreneur by night

After the 2021 World Championships, where she won the All-Around silver and bronze on floor, Wong decided it was time to take her bows to the next level and launch her own business. During the break between the fall and winter semester, Wong sprung into action.

“During that winter break I was like go go go, trying to get the website set up, get all the pictures of my bows and get all the colors I want,” Wong said. “I pretty much spent that whole winter break in December 2021 starting my business and now here I am!”

Leanne Wong Bowtique has since grown into an apparel empire with t-shirts, shorts, signature leotards and bows all for sale on her website. Wong has sold over 10,000 bows, all of which are carefully handmade with the help of her mother.

“Sometimes getting the color right will take up to an hour, so it will take a really long time to get things perfect,” Wong said, with a brief pause and a smile. “And I’m a perfectionist, so I want things to be as perfect as possible!

A fan favorite item in Wong’s Bowtique, aside from her bows of course, was the Trinity x Leanne t-shirt she released in early July in honor of Trinity Thomas’ big announcement that she would be making a run for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The shirt was originally a birthday gift from Wong to Thomas, but after several requests from fans, Wong decided to sell the shirt.

A self-taught entrepreneur, Wong has never taken a business class but continues to grow and learn as she navigates the still somewhat new territory where student-athletes can capitalize or profit off their name, image and likeness.

“I had to go through the business stuff, contact the SEC to make sure I can use the logo and go through all the licensing, so it’s been a process learning about the business world but it’s been really fun,” Wong said. “I definitely have a great support staff at Florida and people I can reach out to and ask them quick questions and make sure I’m doing everything right.”

Even when a major competition is right around the corner, Wong’s business flow doesn’t slow. Just days before she departed for San Jose, Wong made 40 shirts using the press in her dorm and then shipped them to all her ambassadors. The grind doesn’t stop when you have such big dreams.