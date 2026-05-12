Per Georgia Gymnastics, May 12, 2026

ATHENS, Ga. – USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame coach Laurent Landi has been named Associate Head Coach on Head Coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi’s staff for the 2026-27 season.

“I’m incredibly honored to join a program with such a strong tradition and limitless potential,” Landi said. “The opportunity to work with Cecile again is something I’m truly excited about, and I look forward to helping push UGA to even greater heights. Above all, I’m passionate about supporting our student-athletes, helping them believe in themselves, reach their goals, and thrive both as athletes and as young women.”

“Laurent and I have worked together for over 20 years, and throughout that time we’ve had incredible success at both the elite and club levels,” Canqueteau-Landi said. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with him again in the NCAA. Seeing him at every home meet becoming more and more invested, I had a feeling he would eventually want to join me in helping bring this program back to the top. His experience, passion, and commitment to excellence will make such a positive impact on our student-athletes and our future. Go Dawgs!”

As a coaching team, the Landis have trained and mentored 13 USA Women’s Senior National Team members, including Olympic and World Gold medalists Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Madison Kocian, and World team champions Alyssa Baumann, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson.

One third of the gymnasts in the 2024 Olympic Trials were coached by the Landis, with nearly half of the Olympic team being coached by them, including alternates.

Cécile and Laurent were inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2023. Laurent was named the USAG Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

They moved to Georgia when Cécile was named the Co-Head Coach of Georgia Gymnastics in 2024. Most recently, Laurent ran a gymnastics consulting company where he worked closely with the Mexican and French national teams and many USAG clubs in the country. Before Georgia, the Landis coached at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, Biles’ home club, since 2017.

The duo began coaching in their native homeland, France, before relocating to the U.S. in 2004. They joined the staff of Texas-based WOGA Gymnastics in 2007, where they coached Baumann and Kocian to international success. The Landis have also developed and coached numerous state, regional, and national champions, many of whom received full athletic scholarships to NCAA Division I programs.

Laurent was a member of the French national team. He trained at the Olympic Antibes Juan-les-Pins Club in Antibes, France. He placed 12th in the all-around and won the bronze medal on high bar at the 1994 Junior European Championships.

Following his competitive career, Landi started coaching at his club in Antibes in 1999. Landi coached there until 2002, when he began working at the French National Gymnastics training center in Marseille, France.

The couple has one daughter, Julliette, who competed at the 2024 Olympics for the French national diving team. She currently competes at Auburn University.

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