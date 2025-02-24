24 Feb Beyond the Routine: How a Viral Hit Can Shine a Light
Beyond the Routine: How a Viral Hit Can Shine a Light
“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar won song of the year at the 2024 Grammy Awards, then was performed on Super Bowl Sunday. However, one place you probably didn’t expect to hear the tune is on a gymnastics floor.
But, thanks to Temple University’s Kyrstin Johnson, this hit came to life in a viral fashion.
The crazy thing about this routine though, is that in July 2024, Johnson didn’t know if she’d be able to compete in gymnastics again.
How It Started
Johnson started her collegiate career at Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Talladega College, the second-ever HBCU to have a gymnastics program. However, after only one season, the program was shut down due to lack of resources according to Interim president Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough in July 2024.
“It was hard. I didn’t really realize how much was being thrown at me at once. Even my own coaches had to help me realize that,” Johnson said, “I was excited for the new chapter, but I had to find a school in a matter of weeks because of the Talladega situation. I had to get used to new coaches, classes, teammates, and it didn’t really hit me until I was at Temple.“
Johnson had no choice but to pivot. She knew she wasn’t ready to stop gymnastics, so she found a new home.
With the move, she lost her full ride scholarship to Talladega, so along with a new school, state, coach, and life, she also had to find a way to pay for it.
“It’s put a little bit of a toll on me, I just think about my parents. We were doing one thing and now we’re doing something else,” said Johnson, who remains hopeful that a scholarship might still be possible. “It has not been easy, but as long as I do my job, we can get that fixed.”
With many new beginnings on the horizon, Johnson wanted to have fun and express herself through performing. It was clear to her that meant it was time to create an unforgettable floor routine.
“I automatically wanted that song in my routine once I heard it on the radio,” Johnson said, “I knew I wanted my routine to be hyped, something that not only I could move to, but also the crowd–definitely my generation.”
She found two of three songs she needed for this routine, but finding the last one came with a little help from mom.
“I was sitting in the truck with my parents and the song came on the radio and my mom was just like ‘KJ, this should be the third song,’” Johnson said, “I heard it and I was like, ‘You’re right, this is it.’”
After combining “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “Soak City” by 310babii and “TGIF” by GloRilla, she met with Cristina Elliot (a dancer at Temple) and choreographed the routine in only about 30 minutes.
Johnson said, “I’m happy that people are enjoying it as much as I am, I think it’s great because I’m having a lot of fun out there performing it.”
Although the move was tough and presented many challenges, it also got Johnson to where she is today.
“I think it helped me come up with my floor routine because I was able to bring in my culture, have fun and bring in HBCU.”
How It’s Going
Now at Temple, Johnson was ready for the new season. And with a new season, comes new goals.
“I would love love love love to get a 10 on either vault or floor, those are my goals.” Johnson said, “But I also want to work on taking in the moment, there is no pressure and I want to do it for myself and no one else. It’s so nice to be there for my team and know that they have my back.
“I’m happy with everything I did last year, but I’m also ready for this new chapter. At this point I’m just taking it day by day and just going out there to have fun.”
Although she’s no longer at an HBCU, she’s bringing the HBCU environment to Temple and beyond.
“Luckily, I’m in an environment that’s actually very welcoming that lets me embrace my culture, something that I was already used to from before,” Johnson said.
The Bigger Impact
Although Talladega gymnastics shut down, HBCU gymnastics is still very much on the minds of gym fans across the country.
When Talladega ended their program, Wilberforce University President Dr. Vann Newkirk partnered with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics to accelerate the launch of Wilberforce’s program, ensuring that the athletes from Talladega could continue their season without disruption. The program is led by head coach and former gymnast, Dr. Morgan Byrd.
“The energy on campus has been electric! There’s a lot of pride in being part of history, and the early launch has only amplified that excitement,” Byrd said. “Everyone is eager to see the team represent Wilberforce on a national stage, and it’s been amazing to witness how quickly the program is growing.”
Dr. Byrd explained that the partnership with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics is focused on giving current HBCU gymnasts support and providing opportunities for future HBCU gymnasts.
“Our partnership with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics (BGDG) is instrumental in growing the presence of Black and Brown gymnasts in collegiate athletics. BGDG has been a strong advocate for representation and inclusivity in the sport, and through our collaboration, we aim to provide more resources, mentorship, and exposure to young gymnasts who dream of competing at the next level,” Byrd said. “Together, we’re working to expand access to training, scholarships, and opportunities that help gymnasts of color break barriers and thrive in the sport.”
Eight gymnasts from Talladega transitioned to Wilberforce and made their debut earlier this season.
“It’s an honor to welcome the gymnasts from Talladega and ensure they continue their journey at a place that values their talent and dedication,” Byrd said. “This transition represents more than just athletics—it’s about providing stability, fostering resilience, and keeping the dream alive for these athletes.”
There are currently only two HBCUs actively competing in 2025 – Fisk University and Wilberforce University. In total, there are currently 15 active gymnasts that have transferred to or from an HBCU.
Active Gymnast Transfers To and From HBCUs: Via CGN’s Transfer Database
Madyson Baucom- Fisk -> Illinois State
Madison Benson- NC State -> Fisk
Allie Berkley- Lindenwood -> Fisk
Jaidyn Bryant – Talladega -> WIlberforce
Mackenzie Butler – Talladega -> WIlberforce
Alexa Chuy – Talladega -> George Washington
Diamond Cook – Talladega -> WIlberforce
Jamilla Duffus – Talladega -> Alaska
Sidnei Heubach – Talladega -> Western Michigan
Promise Jean-Marie – Talladega -> WIlberforce
Danielle Johnson – Talladega -> WIlberforce
Kyrstin Johnson- Talladega -> Temple
Kiora Peart-Williams – Talladega -> WIlberforce
Nishayla Riley – Talladega -> WIlberforce
Landyn Williams – Talladega -> Bowling Green
Kyrstin Johnson’s viral floor routine also reminds us of the greatness that comes from HBCU gymnastics and how it translates across programs. Going viral is awesome, but what’s even better is empowering others and that’s exactly what Johnson has done–showing just how important it is to encourage young black women that they could be a collegiate gymnast someday, too.
“I think for me, it [HBCU Gymnastics] gave me a home at first,” Johnson said, “It almost felt like a puzzle piece was missing at the very beginning for me. Because I never was around a lot of girls who look like me and Talladega gave me that experience, the sisterhood and culture I was really missing. It helped me find another part of myself and everything really started to come together.”
All photos courtesy of Kyrstin Johnson
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
