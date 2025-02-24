Beyond the Routine: How a Viral Hit Can Shine a Light

How It Started

Johnson started her collegiate career at Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Talladega College, the second-ever HBCU to have a gymnastics program. However, after only one season, the program was shut down due to lack of resources according to Interim president Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough in July 2024.

“It was hard. I didn’t really realize how much was being thrown at me at once. Even my own coaches had to help me realize that,” Johnson said, “I was excited for the new chapter, but I had to find a school in a matter of weeks because of the Talladega situation. I had to get used to new coaches, classes, teammates, and it didn’t really hit me until I was at Temple.“

Johnson had no choice but to pivot. She knew she wasn’t ready to stop gymnastics, so she found a new home.

With the move, she lost her full ride scholarship to Talladega, so along with a new school, state, coach, and life, she also had to find a way to pay for it.

“It’s put a little bit of a toll on me, I just think about my parents. We were doing one thing and now we’re doing something else,” said Johnson, who remains hopeful that a scholarship might still be possible. “It has not been easy, but as long as I do my job, we can get that fixed.”

With many new beginnings on the horizon, Johnson wanted to have fun and express herself through performing. It was clear to her that meant it was time to create an unforgettable floor routine.

“I automatically wanted that song in my routine once I heard it on the radio,” Johnson said, “I knew I wanted my routine to be hyped, something that not only I could move to, but also the crowd–definitely my generation.”

She found two of three songs she needed for this routine, but finding the last one came with a little help from mom.

“I was sitting in the truck with my parents and the song came on the radio and my mom was just like ‘KJ, this should be the third song,’” Johnson said, “I heard it and I was like, ‘You’re right, this is it.’”

After combining “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “Soak City” by 310babii and “TGIF” by GloRilla, she met with Cristina Elliot (a dancer at Temple) and choreographed the routine in only about 30 minutes.

Johnson said, “I’m happy that people are enjoying it as much as I am, I think it’s great because I’m having a lot of fun out there performing it.”

Although the move was tough and presented many challenges, it also got Johnson to where she is today.

“I think it helped me come up with my floor routine because I was able to bring in my culture, have fun and bring in HBCU.”