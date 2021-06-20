Kyla Ross is grace personified, both on and off the competition floor. As an athlete, it was clear from a very young age that Kyla was cool, calm and had a quiet confidence as she rose through the Junior ranks. Her artistry blossomed as she made her way to the Olympic stage, where she represented her country with pride and helped lead Team USA to gold. Throughout it all, most impressive is her character – Kyla’s a true role model for aspiring gymnasts, an inspiration to her peers and a shining light for all who’ve witnessed her phenomenal journey through the sport of gymnastics. Her joy for gymnastics was never more evident than during her time competing as a UCLA.

The 2020 Honda Sport Award winner and two-time Pac-12 and Region Gymnast of the Year, Ross is the only gymnast in UCLA history to win all four individual NCAA event titles, capturing the 2017 bars and beam titles and the 2019 vault and floor crowns. She made history in 2017 by becoming the first woman ever to win NCAA, World and Olympic gold, and in 2019, she became the first gymnast in NCAA history to record two Gym Slams in one season, scoring at least two perfect 10s on all four events. With 22 career perfect 10s, Ross set NCAA records for consecutive meets with a perfect 10 (10 in 2019), most 10s in a season (14 in 2019), and most career perfect 10s on uneven bars (11).

After completing one of the most successful competitive careers in NCAA history, Ross continued her UCLA career as an undergraduate assistant coach for the Bruins while completing her degree.

We chatted with Ross at the recent NGA Championships in Orlando!