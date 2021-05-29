Konnor McClain Moves to WOGA

Just days after the GK U.S. Classic, Konnor McClain made the switch from her longtime gym, Revolution in Cross Lanes, WV to the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Plano, TX.

Konnor’s mother Lorinda confirmed the news and said her daughter began training at WOGA on Tuesday (May 25) and will now be coached by Valeri Liukin.

McClain will be in good company at WOGA with junior elites Avery King, Madray Johnson, and Paloma Spiridonova as her new training partners. (Fellow senior elite Skye Blakely and junior elites Kaliya Lincoln, Ella Murphy, and Sage Bradford train at the WOGA Frisco location.)

The move came just days after Classics, where McClain competed on vault, bars, and beam but did not have her best performances. She is qualified to compete in the U.S. Championships next week.

McClain is a two-time U.S. junior national champion on beam and won a bronze on vault in her senior debut at the Winter Cup earlier this year. With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, McClain is now eligible to try for a spot on this year’s U.S. Olympic team.