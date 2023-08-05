Kieryn Finnell Golden at Core Hydration Classic

It was a battle until the very end in the junior division of the 2023 Core Hydration Classic. With most of the top competitors struggling early on, it left the door wide open for some fresh new faces to sweep the podium.

Fresh off her win at the American Classic, Kieryn Finnell’s calm confidence allowed her to top the podium in the junior division (52.800). She opened with a stunning bar routine that earned a 13.4, good enough for silver on the event. Finnel also brought home a gold on beam (13.3) and a silver on floor (12.7).

Tatum Drusch, who finished second All-Around at the American Classic, put together a solid meet to take home the silver. She upgraded her vault to a yurchenko 1.5 and received the fourth highest score of the day with a 13.550.

Punching her ticket to her first U.S. National Championships, Addy Fulcher took home the bronze medal in the All Around and was the top scorer on floor with a 12.750.

Izzy Stassi and Lailah Danzy took home a share of the vault title with a 13.7. First year junior elite and American Classic uneven bar champion Ally Damelio took home the uneven bar title with a 13.750.

Hezly Rivera, the 2023 Winter Cup junior All-Around champion, struggled on her first two events, falling on bars and beam before withdrawing from the competition. Rivera told Inside Gymnastics following podium training that a sore back would potentially prevent her from competing in the All-Around at this meet.

The following athletes qualified to the U.S. Championships in San Jose: Ly Bui, Lavi Crain, Addy Fulcher, Ella Kate Parker & Lacie Saltzmann.