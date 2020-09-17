On September 16, two-time Olympian, 1984 bronze medalist and NCAA commentator Kathy Johnson Clarke posted an open letter she wrote to the Executive Director of the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents regarding the systematic elimination of men’s sports programs, along with the following Tweet: I’m sharing my email to the Executive Director of the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents as an open letter because the systematic elimination of men’s sports programs is infuriating. It’s no secret that gymnastics and track & field are sports near and dear to my heart but dropping ANY sports program – men’s or women’s – without first doing everything possible and with great transparency is not only destructive and heartbreaking, it’s short-sighted and illuminates the inherent business model flaws of too many universities.
To further address and add to the ongoing conversation about the current state of men’s NCAA gymnastics, we asked Kathy for permission to post her letter here.
To Whom It May Concern:
As a two-time US Olympic gymnast (1980 & 1984) and the mother of a Division 1 two-time All-American pole vaulter, I don’t even know how to begin to address the unfathomable decision by your athletic department to drop these sports, along with men’s tennis. Add to it my 37 years as a sports broadcaster covering international gymnastics for many years and collegiate gymnastics most recently, I am nothing short of horrified by the decision! Not only have I experienced personally and seen firsthand the immeasurable value of participation in college sports and representing one’s university and community, but I can assure you it goes far beyond athletic achievement, school records and national championships. It is both character-building and defining in a way that simply can’t be dismissed or disregarded when making this monumental decision.
Having been a Women’s Sports Foundation member for many years during the 80’s and early ’90’s, I am well-versed in how Title IX compliance has been used as an excuse for dropping men’s programs, along with “fiscal constraints” and now the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, these are unprecedented times, but this knee-jerk reaction to cut programs without exploring every possible solution is not only devastatingly heartless, but it may preclude an opportunity to be creative and resourceful, while also developing a better, more sustainable business model.
It is a myth that football pays for everything. Perhaps this is so for schools in the Power Five conferences, but the reality is most football teams DO generate revenue, but few actually turn a profit. No doubt you are well aware of this.
I cover SEC Gymnastics, so I am fully aware of the college football programs that do turn a huge profit and the benefit that provides the gymnastics programs in the SEC. They are currently cutting budgets, as expected, but they are NOT eliminating entire programs.
Men’s collegiate gymnastics has been systematically decimated over the past three-and-a-half decades. Our historic gold-medal-winning 1984 US Men’s Olympic team in Los Angeles was an extraordinary group of gymnasts from three great universities – Oklahoma, Nebraska and UCLA. Their intense school rivalries pushed each of them to greatness and honed them into a collective force that would not be denied when preparation met opportunity and history was watching. Half the team, three gymnasts, hailed from UCLA and within a few short years it went from a national powerhouse, to club sport, to non-existence. Why? I’m not sure that we’ll ever know the real reason(s).
Flash forward thirty years and there are fewer than 20 men’s collegiate gymnastics programs left. You are about to reduce it by one more while one of your athletes, Shane Wiskus, is fighting for a spot on the 2021 Olympic team. I can’t imagine what he must feel right now. What must Minnesota’s greatest and most decorated gymnast, John Roethlisberger, think and feel? What about his father, Olympian Fred Roethlisberger, who coached Minnesota’s team to greatness for years, or his sister, Marie, a Minnesota gymnast, alumna and my Olympic teammate? The Olympic legacy alone is reason to fight to keep this program! I hope you are reaching out to John before you make any final decisions, and I certainly hope you will have read his very detailed prescription to create a successful plan for NCAA Gymnastics during unavoidably lean times. If not, I’m providing the link for you here:
https://www.insidegymnastics.com/news-features/ncaamensgym/
My love of gymnastics is closely rivaled by my love for and devotion to Track and Field, which is called Athletics, coincidentally, in most of the world and during the Olympics. It embodies the very essence of athletic sport and, literally, embodies the Olympic motto: Citius, Altius, Fortius. Swifter, Higher, Stronger. How in the world would your university even consider eliminating men’s track and field just two short years after The University of Minnesota and Gopher Athletics celebrated a new era of track and field with the grand opening of the University of Minnesota Track and Field Stadium? That makes no sense!
There simply must be another way. This cannot be the only option. I know these athletes. I was one. I raised one. My broadcast partner and Olympic teammate, Bart Conner, and I have told their stories on air for years! These great athletes can do a lot with very little, so cut back if you must, but please don’t eliminate. I implore you to ask the Athletic Department to reconsider this decision and explore ALL options before simply giving up and causing irreparable harm to so many: irreparable harm that will include your renowned university among those victims!
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Kathy Johnson Clarke, OLY
ESPN/SEC Network Commentator
Photo by University of Minnesota
