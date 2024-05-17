17 May Katelyn Ohashi on how Simone Biles’ Gold Over America changed the game
By Christy Sandmaier
For Katelyn Ohashi, having the chance to perform on Simone Biles’ Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour in 2021 was everything. “It’s such a blessing,” she said when we spoke seated on the floor during a behind-the-scenes look at the Duluth, GA performance on October 26. “I missed performing so, so much. Being back out here after two years is crazy. In LA, I was talking to some of the Gold Squad girls and they flew 16 hours from Israel to see this show. To hear that, gives you a new perspective every day of why we do this. All of the outreach that has been happening because of this show and the messaging, is just really special.”
The emotions came in waves every single night for Ohashi, whose own journey in the sport has been well-documented through the years, and when her Mom attended, the extra emotion was definitely there, she said. Her perspective on her journey is, in so many ways, exactly the message the Gold Over America Tour delivers so well.
“For one, no one’s success looks the same and no one’s path looks the same,” Ohashi said, noting she is so grateful to Biles and to director Mark Swanhart for bringing this tour together. “For so long, everyone only cared about the number one spot, whereas it’s starting to shift in gymnastics and becoming a bigger sport where it’s not just about the Olympics anymore. For girls to come in and feel like they can still have success without going to the Olympics, without winning a gold medal, without feeling the pressures that everyone places on them, I think, is amazing. We have so many people that enjoy the sport, but how many get to the top? It’s important for them to see us out here having fun with gymnastics. I hope everyone can take away something, because this show is about creating your own story.”
Her favorite moment in the show was “Smile” because of its high energy and interaction with the crowd. And she especially loved being able to incorporate her own poetry into the show.
Biles herself is clearly the star, of course, but her generosity throughout the show was apparent, and Ohashi felt that at every turn. Each athlete was showcased at her best, on her terms, and in her own moment. It reinforced that success is completely personal and goes well beyond medals.
It’s a sentiment Ohashi has carried with her since the chalk settled on the 2021 run and one she’s so inspired to feel again in 2024.
“I’m so excited,” she told us last week. “I feel like Simone changed the game when she helped create this tour in terms of giving gymnasts opportunities all over. And I know this [tour] was kind of technically supposed to be mainly Olympians, but I’m still so blessed to be able to be a part of this tour again and experience the new set of girls that are coming in, and hang out with everyone again! Before 2021, [the tours were] only Olympians. And I know that Simone wanted to bring on the best of the best in 2021. It created this, I feel, tangible goal for girls all over, athletes all over, to not just reach for that top one percent, but to become collegiate superstars, to become their own person, and really celebrate each unique self.
“Being a part of a tour like that was incredible. It was a different experience that allowed me to feel even more comfortable in myself because that was what the whole tour is about. I was able to showcase a different part of me that wasn’t just gymnastics. I got to showcase some poetry and a vulnerable side. I think we all got to show a vulnerable side of ourselves. So, it encouraged me to keep living authentically to myself.”
Ohashi enjoyed the experience of seeing the production come together, and the collaborative piece, which wasn’t at all part of her career prior to competing in the NCAA, she said. She also hopes the 2024 tour brings together the diversity of the sport even more, and encourages the current athletes and future generations to showcase who they truly are as people beyond their gymnastics talent and accomplishments.
“You don’t always get to see behind the curtain, behind-the-scenes – the working parts that come together to make this show. It’s a lot of hard work and fast-paced learning, and you just pick it up. I feel like something that I loved getting to see last time was all the gymnasts that you don’t usually see having, like, fun floor routines! You get to see them dance, smile and just be out there having a good time versus being almost militant when you compete.
“I love getting to know everyone as a human first and I feel like this show also showcases that. And obviously, this year is going to be different because we’ve added not just men’s gymnastics but rhythmic as well. It’s very collaborative and I feel like that’s the whole point of the show, is to encourage your voice to be heard.”
Ohashi acknowledges there’s still work to be done, but feels encouraged about gymnastics’ current direction, and loves how the tour plays a major role in bringing the athlete’s voices to the forefront.
“There’s a lot that has happened in the past couple years of gymnastics. I wish none of this had to happen in the sport, but I felt like it opened this door to allow everyone and to encourage everyone, to use their voice and for people to listen because we didn’t just get coaches’ attention or our attention, we got nationwide attention. The sport did. And so, in allowing that to happen, I feel like it’s encouraged everyone to make sure everyone’s held accountable in the sport.
“So I feel like that’s something that has really changed the game and we’re hopefully uplifted by one another. There’s still, of course, work all around that needs to be done and there’s still room to grow for everyone. It’s such a beautiful time in our sport to elevate one another. I feel like it only helps athletes in their gymnastics as well. I know when I went to college, that was the best I ever did in gymnastics because I felt liberated and encouraged to be myself and to use my voice. It just allowed a whole collaboration between me and my coaches and my family and whatever my goals were. So, I think it’s cool to see these girls doing it not because they’re fearful, but because they love it.”
The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will visit 30 U.S. arenas this fall including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. For more information, visit www.goldoveramericatour.com. The pop concert-style spectacle will showcase the athletic brilliance and championship journeys of Biles and cast members Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Shilese Jones, Frederick Richard, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Kayla DiCello, Evita Griskenas, Casimir Schmidt and more.
“All I can say is that it’s definitely going to be one another one for the books and that it’s going to be exciting,” Ohashi said, “It’s going to be unique and like, you know, the most unique thing you can watch in gymnastics, for sure. So definitely a once in a lifetime experience.”
About Inside Publications
Inside Publications produces niche titles including Inside Gymnastics magazine, Inside Dance magazine, Inside Cheerleading magazine, and Inside Action Sports magazines. The company also has a powerful online, digital and social media presence, boasting more than 1 million Followers. The Custom Pubs division develops custom books, magazines, catalogs, look-books, calendars, ads and promotional materials. The company also produces two Annual titles: The Gymnastics Coach’s Resource Guide and The Cheerleading Coach’s Handbook. GymConUSA is the company’s gymnastics conference for coaches and club owners, athletes and industry members, with virtual and in-person events. For more information on the company and its titles, visit InsidePubs.com
