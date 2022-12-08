Together with Her Team, Red Rock Sophomore Kara Eaker Is Ready To Roll 

With the additional year leading up to the Olympics and then your Olympic experience not what you had hoped for, have you had any thoughts about returning to the Elite arena or are you just Red Rocks all the way right now?!

I’m really focused on the Red Rocks and also my schooling. I feel like that’s the next big goal – getting my degree. And hopefully finding a really good, successful job is just top tier right now.

Tell us a little bit about what you’re studying and how you’ve found your perfect balance as a student athlete.

I’m studying architecture right now and it’s very much project-based, so we don’t take a lot of exams, but we do spend a lot of time working with our hands and just making models and all of that kind of stuff and it’s really fun in my opinion. I know some people would beg to differ, but I really like that kind of stuff! And just being able to focus my attention on making something has really helped me express my personality through my projects. It’s a lot to balance but I feel like because we can come here to the university and we’ll gather together and we’ll study together, I feel like that in itself is very team-based. We spend time with each other and bond over schooling and everything. It’s very motivating.

Did you have any challenges adjusting to the academics and just having a completely different schedule than you had in the past?

For the most part, the scheduling was pretty similar because I went to public school for high school. So I would go to school in the morning, and then I would leave around lunchtime, and so that’s pretty much what I’m doing here at the U. I’ll have classes in the morning, and then I will go to practice, and then sometimes I’ll have the occasional night class. Tom is very good about helping me schedule around practice and making sure my academics are very important in my schedule. My academics comes first before anything else. And I think it’s really helpful that he’s very good about working with me on that.

You seem like you’ve found the perfect fit for you at Utah! Talking about Tom and all that he’s done for you and for the entire program, tell us a little bit more about the coaching staff and what they bring to your gymnastics…

I feel like it’s a really good balance. Tom is very structured, very strategic with his coaching and his organizing and everything. It helps us keep on a schedule, a rhythm. And then we have coaches that are very laid back and just full of joy and energy. I feel like that helps us manage stress. If it’s a stressful moment, then we can just lean on those coaches and they will help us brighten our moods, or just kind of get back into the groove of things, and help us find joy in our day rather than being stressed or anything like that.

Have you found a comfort level communicating with your coaches when maybe you’re not feeling great or something hurts or, whatever it might be?

It’s definitely really good to know that I can talk to my coaches, tell them something is just really sore today or something is just achy. They will automatically know that I probably should pull back on doing all the numbers or just avoid doing some skills that will hurt it more. [They] just help us stay healthy because they’re more concerned about our health rather than that practice. Knowing that is very comforting and just makes me feel safe that I can talk to them.

Your reasons for choosing Utah sound like they’ve matched up to exactly what you were hoping for…

I wasn’t able to come here in person due to all the COVID restrictions and the dead period and everything. So I was really just counting on Tom helping me connect with the girls and I was able to Zoom, call them all and just get to know everybody. Just from those small meetings and just texting them a little bit, I already felt very welcomed coming in and I had no problem settling in. They all welcomed me, so it was really fun.