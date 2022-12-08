“Having Kara in our program has been an honor. She is someone that has reached the highest level of artistry and execution on the world stage and it is not taken for granted in our gym. We are looking forward to having her back in action after her shortened freshman season. Our program will benefit greatly having Kara compete on as many events as she can this year.” – Head Coach Tom Farden
Together with Her Team, Red Rock Sophomore Kara Eaker Is Ready To Roll
By Christy Sandmaier
Following a roller coaster freshman season that started with a Grade 2 ankle sprain while warming up for vault during Utah’s season opener at the Best of Utah, 2020 Olympic alternate Kara Eaker has already experienced so much in just one season of NCAA gymnastics. Adapting to a new school, a new schedule, and a new team is a challenge for any incoming student athlete no matter their experience, and for Eaker, adding the first major injury of her career to the mix was definitely not part of the plan.
Looking back now, Eaker said last season’s rehab proved to be a bit of a blessing in disguise because it allowed her the time she needed to not only heal physically, but become stronger mentally in all aspects of her life. It was a well-deserved break following a long two years to make the Olympic team as an alternate, and a less than dreamlike experience once she was there. Eaker tested positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo despite having been vaccinated and faced 10 days of quarantine with little to no interaction with anyone.
It was all definitely disappointing at the time but true to her character, strengthened Eaker’s resolve across the board to be even stronger, especially when faced with her early season setback last year.
“Being able to come back was definitely a really big goal of mine,” she said. “And knowing that I was able to bond with the team while I was injured and having their support definitely helped motivate me and get me back.”
And so with her trademark determination, Eaker battled back to finish strong for the Utes in 2022. Taking the floor for the final seven meets of the 2022 season, not only was she back, she was better. At the Seattle Regional Final, Eaker posted the first Perfect 10 of her career, and two weeks later a team-best 9.95 on beam at the NCAA Finals. It may not have been the picture perfect season she planned, but the untimely injury and the events that followed taught Eaker everything she needed to know about college gymnastics – being with her team and being there for her team is what’s most important. In fact, it’s what she loves most about being a Red Rock – the sisterhood.
Chatting with her this week, she’s excited about the team’s energetic vibe in and out of the gym. She’s also as focused as ever on achieving the perfect balance required of being a student athlete, and looking forward to getting back on the floor in the Huntsman Friday night to kick off the journey to Fort Worth and winning a National Championship in April. Until then, it’s not just school and gymnastics separately, it’s both of those with her team.
“We’re all just really pumped up to get back into the Huntsman! In practice, we’re always just cheering and playing music and just dancing, and it’s just really fun,” she said. “We’re really excited to see the crowd, see everybody in the Huntsman and all the fans. Being able to have fun and perform, and just show off to the entire crowd and the whole arena what we’ve been working so hard at!”
Here’s more of our conversation with Kara!
How excited are you to get year 2 going?
I’m really excited. So far, the preseason’s been really hyped up and everything, and so now we’re just ready to go!
What did you focus on in particular over the summer, skill-wise or just anything that you had a special attention on?
There wasn’t really anything specific about the gymnastics part, but more towards being with the team and going hiking with the girls – getting and enjoying that outdoor aspect with the team is really what I focused on.
You had quite the journey last season! Getting injured so quickly, having to rehab and then coming back so strong. Tell me a little bit about your healing process, and what you learned about yourself during that time frame.
Right, so the whole rehab process definitely helped me take a step back and really think about strengthening my mental aspect. It was more about me taking a step back from gymnastics, which I think was very helpful in just me being able to be with the team, being able to support the girls, and just be in the moment, and not have to worry about the injury at all.
That was really one of the first major injuries you’ve had throughout your whole career… and to have it happen your freshman season right away had to be so difficult. In any way, do you feel like it was a little bit of a blessing when you look back on it?
I definitely think it did because coming from Elite gymnastics, I was already on the go so much, and so having the opportunity to take a break and just focus on enjoying myself and making memories with the girls was really really important to me. And I think having that time was almost good for me.
So then you come back and as always, you’re just stunning on beam, and then you get your 10 at Regionals! Take us through that routine and moment, having gone through everything that you did…
So I was watching Cristal (Isa) go right before me and I saw one of her scores from one of the judges and I automatically was just thinking about not worrying about the score and just worrying about me and what I’m doing. I kind of just went into that mode of one thing at a time and just stayed calm. I think that’s what really helps me perform my absolute best – rather than worrying about the small details, I just let go of all the worry and I was able to perform really well.
I think that worrying about the score isn’t really something we try to focus on because we can’t really control that factor and it’s more about what we can control – what our body’s doing and what our reaction is. So I think that’s definitely something I try to focus more on because I feel like that has a more positive outcome.
You’ve always been known for having beautiful gymnastics but now we see this performer coming out and you’re really enjoying the moment it seems – that smile on beam! Has having your team around you and the large crowds helped bring out your personality?
Definitely! Even during a floor routine and you’re doing your dance and you can see your entire team doing it with you – it’s just kind of one of those moments where it’s like, ‘wow, they’re doing it with me!’ It’s almost like a sisterhood. It’s so amazing. It’s a whole arena full of positive energy. I feel like that energizes the team and it’s like one big family – their support is just overflowing. It’s an amazing feeling knowing that they’re there watching and they’re there supporting you.
With the additional year leading up to the Olympics and then your Olympic experience not what you had hoped for, have you had any thoughts about returning to the Elite arena or are you just Red Rocks all the way right now?!
I’m really focused on the Red Rocks and also my schooling. I feel like that’s the next big goal – getting my degree. And hopefully finding a really good, successful job is just top tier right now.
Tell us a little bit about what you’re studying and how you’ve found your perfect balance as a student athlete.
I’m studying architecture right now and it’s very much project-based, so we don’t take a lot of exams, but we do spend a lot of time working with our hands and just making models and all of that kind of stuff and it’s really fun in my opinion. I know some people would beg to differ, but I really like that kind of stuff! And just being able to focus my attention on making something has really helped me express my personality through my projects. It’s a lot to balance but I feel like because we can come here to the university and we’ll gather together and we’ll study together, I feel like that in itself is very team-based. We spend time with each other and bond over schooling and everything. It’s very motivating.
Did you have any challenges adjusting to the academics and just having a completely different schedule than you had in the past?
For the most part, the scheduling was pretty similar because I went to public school for high school. So I would go to school in the morning, and then I would leave around lunchtime, and so that’s pretty much what I’m doing here at the U. I’ll have classes in the morning, and then I will go to practice, and then sometimes I’ll have the occasional night class. Tom is very good about helping me schedule around practice and making sure my academics are very important in my schedule. My academics comes first before anything else. And I think it’s really helpful that he’s very good about working with me on that.
You seem like you’ve found the perfect fit for you at Utah! Talking about Tom and all that he’s done for you and for the entire program, tell us a little bit more about the coaching staff and what they bring to your gymnastics…
I feel like it’s a really good balance. Tom is very structured, very strategic with his coaching and his organizing and everything. It helps us keep on a schedule, a rhythm. And then we have coaches that are very laid back and just full of joy and energy. I feel like that helps us manage stress. If it’s a stressful moment, then we can just lean on those coaches and they will help us brighten our moods, or just kind of get back into the groove of things, and help us find joy in our day rather than being stressed or anything like that.
Have you found a comfort level communicating with your coaches when maybe you’re not feeling great or something hurts or, whatever it might be?
It’s definitely really good to know that I can talk to my coaches, tell them something is just really sore today or something is just achy. They will automatically know that I probably should pull back on doing all the numbers or just avoid doing some skills that will hurt it more. [They] just help us stay healthy because they’re more concerned about our health rather than that practice. Knowing that is very comforting and just makes me feel safe that I can talk to them.
Your reasons for choosing Utah sound like they’ve matched up to exactly what you were hoping for…
I wasn’t able to come here in person due to all the COVID restrictions and the dead period and everything. So I was really just counting on Tom helping me connect with the girls and I was able to Zoom, call them all and just get to know everybody. Just from those small meetings and just texting them a little bit, I already felt very welcomed coming in and I had no problem settling in. They all welcomed me, so it was really fun.
You’ve mentioned the sisterhood at Utah several times. What have you learned from your teammates heading into your second year?
I definitely have learned – especially this year where we have six seniors – I’ve definitely learned that they’re all leaders in their own way and how that can motivate me to find what I’m strongest at. I can use that to become a leader myself and help the next year in the classes below me and be able to strengthen that. And then for my senior year, I’ll be able to use my strengths to help build the team and become a leader, just like they are.
With college gymnastics as popular as ever, does your Elite career in any way seem like ten years ago as opposed to two years ago? Do you feel like almost a different person now than you did before you arrived at Utah?
I definitely feel like I can be more myself and be more expressive, even when I’m not performing, just on the sideline or when someone else is going. I feel like I can express myself and really show how much I care about the team and just cheer them on and dance with them during their floor routines. It’s just a lot more personality that I get to show and be with the team and just be cheering the whole time!
Any changes this year for your routines? New skills or anything that you’re really excited about in your routines that can share with us?
For the most part, everything is pretty similar to last year. But we did have the rule change for balance beam where the tuck full was no longer allowed because of the difficulty level. So we’ve definitely had to up our game and work on some new dismounts over the summer, so I’m really excited for that, too.
Utah has been, especially the last few years, outstanding on beam. Is it going to be even tougher to make that line up for everybody this year? I imagine the competition in the gym is crazy right now for those spots?!
It’s definitely a competition, but I think we’re all cheering each other on, and it’s more about us celebrating the girls who are on and then motivating the other girls. Because this year we’re definitely focusing on even if you’re not in lineup, you’re still very valued and very important to the team because at any second you could be switched in because of whatever happens. Those girls are just as important and just as valued as the girls who are in lineup. I think that’s really amazing! Even if you’re not the one that goes up, you are still important to the team and very valued, and you need to be ready. And so, I feel like the motivation just goes through the entire team rather than those who are in lineup.
More than anything, it seems like you have just embraced this role as a teammate at Utah, and to see you in this next phase of your career as an amazing student athlete is really inspiring. What are your goals in particular for this season for the team, and do you have any for yourself you’d like to share?
Definitely for the team, I want to be like a main supporter for all of the girls and just be that kind of person that they can go to at any point, even if they’re struggling or if they’re having a great day and they want and they need praise or like a high five. I want to be that person for them and I feel like we all have that in mind as well, just to support everybody. I feel like that in itself has really motivated the entire team.
Utah Red Rocks Preview starts at 9 p.m. ET Friday December 9 on Pac 12 Network
Lead Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics; additional photos courtesy of Utah Athletics
Next Up!
Locked In – LSU Junior Haleigh Bryant Is Ready to Bring a Championship Back to Baton Rouge
For more:
Janelle McDonald – Building The Bruins Next Chapter
Norah Flatley Readies For A New Chapter in Fayetteville
Naomi Morrison: “I want to do anything and everything to chase that feeling again!”
Paul Juda: “It was all worth it.”
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2023 Most Artistic Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2022 World Championships Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last