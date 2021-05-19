How do you feel you’ve grown as an athlete and as a person over the last year?

As an athlete, I feel I have matured in my ability to recognize my capabilities. I have always been a little shy and tend to hold back, but I am striving now not to be as introverted and to allow myself to get out of my comfort zone and be who I am.

I think a lot of us have had our perspectives changed by COVID and the racial tensions, and all of this challenges us in our ability to realize there is so much more than gymnastics to think about!

What was it like finally returning to National Team camp after all this time?

Returning to camp was great! It gave us some sense of normalcy to see everyone. COVID testing isn’t fun, but now I’ve been vaccinated and it shouldn’t be as much of a problem.

Are there any upgrades you plan on competing at Classics, Championships or Trials?

We are always striving to improve and add upgrades. We are always testing our limit, and new skills are my favorite to learn, but there is a balance that has to be maintained to not get injured because that is always the most important.

You show such beauty and grace as a performer. Do you have a dance background or is that something natural for you?

I don’t have a dance background, but dancing has always been somewhat natural for me. I have trained and practiced my dance and techniques with Armine and she has helped me perfect my dance skills.

What’s the best part about training with Al and Armine? And what is it like working with Tom as National Team Coordinator?

The balance between Al and Armine provide different but complementary viewpoints and both have high expectations that drive us to be our best. Their caring nature creates a home atmosphere and I feel confident that I can trust them in a parental way. Tom Forster has worked hard to make all the athletes feel valued, and his kind and calm nature gives us the encouragement and confidence that helps us feel like we can do anything!