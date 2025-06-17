17 Jun “Just look out.” Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season
For most elite gymnasts competing a triple back in a floor routine is simply something you dream about. For Ohio State gymnast, Kameron Nelson, this dream became a reality not once, but twice. Earlier this year, Nelson became the first gymnast to ever land two triple backs in one floor routine. Nelson has been known around the gymnastics world as the “Triple Back Guy” and for good reason. The ambition to put both a triple tuck and a triple pike in one routine came from taking his fifth year of eligibility at Ohio State.
“I could already do one triple back, and I attempted the triple pike, and after doing that one, I felt like doing both of them in one routine really wasn’t going to be too much harder,” the 23-year-old said. “Energy wise, it is a lot, but physically it’s something that I’m capable of.”
Now Nelson’s eyes are focused on the upcoming elite season. He is set to compete at the National Qualifier on June 27-28 where he hopes to earn a spot at the upcoming Xfinity U.S. National Championship. After a busy NCAA season, Nelson took a 10 day trip to Japan for some much needed rest and rejuvenation.
“We’ve been just pushing strength, pushing basics and routines,” Nelson said. “I think by the time qualifiers gets there, things are going to come to play again, and visualization is really important at this moment. We just came back from NCAA, not that long ago. The thought process is still fresh on your mind, but now it’s just about getting your body in the right condition to go out there and compete.”
Nelson is coming off a star-studded 2025 season at Ohio State. At the National Championship he finished third on floor and won the National Title on vault. Becoming a National Champion was a goal Nelson had since he first stepped foot on Ohio State.
“That was a surreal moment for me, especially it being my last event, last like everything for college, I knew something that was in my reach,” he said. “I always felt like it was something that was meant to happen, which is what I told myself when I was going to vault, this was meant to be. This was my journey to go through. Sometimes I still don’t believe that it’s happened. It doesn’t hit as something that’s insane or unbelievable. That’s probably just because of how much I thought about it and manifested it. It kind of felt natural.”
Nelson’s time at Ohio State helped to give him a different perspective on gymnastics. Not only did it teach him the power of having a team by his side, it also helped him realize who he was as an individual gymnast.
“It taught me a lot more about the team atmosphere, especially coming from home school and when I was in club, it was just me and two other teammates. So coming to college was a lot more beneficial with learning from other guys and having someone to push you and work alongside with,” he said. “That was what I mostly took away coming from college, as well as learning more about myself and what my goals were as an individual, rather than the people that were putting me in the sport. It came from more within. So again, kind of gave me a place to develop myself as a person, as well as a gymnast, it’s been really huge to my development, and I’m very grateful for it.”
Congratulations to Kameron Nelson on making history as the first gymnast in the WORLD to compete two triple backs in a floor routine ‼️🥳— Ohio State Men's Gym (@OhioStateMGYM) January 12, 2025
What an incredible accomplishment after all of the work he’s put in!!#GoBucks | @B1GGymnastics pic.twitter.com/YqZwmuj0In
Changing the Game
Over the last few years, multiple male gymnasts have started to use social media in order to help grow their sport. Many athletes have been able to gain huge following across different social platforms, including Nelson. He first began being interested in social media during club gymnastics. He would have competitions with teammates on who could make the coolest edit or video from competitions. Something that simply started as a hobby, has now turned into a job and has helped make a difference in men’s gymnastics.
“It started as a hobby, and now it’s kind of become more of a big deal, especially with NIL [Name, Image and Likeness]. My first 1000 likes came in my sophomore year on Instagram, and that is what pushed me to really push to the next level with social media,” he said. “I started using a camera and we ended up using it in the gym a lot, and kind of upgrading what our social medias looked like, and just had a lot more fun with it, and now it’s a really big deal and I’m at 50,000 followers.”
Nelson has even used his platform to help promote younger gymnasts. He often has his fans send in video of their worst gymnastics fails and posts fail compilations on his social media. Nelson hopes that this can encourage these younger athletes to start filming and posting their own gymnastics, while also being able to laugh at themselves.
“I like helping the kids with it, but I also like promoting what I’m doing and showing what’s possible from kids like me,” Nelson said. “But as far as social media in the future, I’m kind of just looking to get into video editing or photography, videography with sport or really any company. I’ve started editing videos for some of my teammates or helping them with their social media as well. That’s kind of been my social media purpose at the moment.”
The Future is Bright
As Nelson looks forward to the future of his career, he is hopeful to bring his platform and his gymnastics to the international stage.
“I haven’t fully decided yet, but the plan is to go to EVO up to 2028 and just continue training,” he said. “I would like to expand my brand more on an international level, rather than just here in the United States. I know people around the world know who I am, but I haven’t been able to fully show who I am yet. So that’s my main goal, is to bring my gymnastics more internationally.”
Nelson is an athlete who continues to push the boundary of the sport, weather that be on social media, or with the ambitious skills he competes. As I ended the interview I asked Nelson if there was anything else he wanted people to know, he left me with the words “just look out” and look out we will.
Photos by Lloyd Smith Inside Gymnastics magazine.
FOR MORE!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
