“Just look out.” Kameron Nelson Targets 2025 Elite Season

For most elite gymnasts competing a triple back in a floor routine is simply something you dream about. For Ohio State gymnast, Kameron Nelson, this dream became a reality not once, but twice. Earlier this year, Nelson became the first gymnast to ever land two triple backs in one floor routine. Nelson has been known around the gymnastics world as the “Triple Back Guy” and for good reason. The ambition to put both a triple tuck and a triple pike in one routine came from taking his fifth year of eligibility at Ohio State.

“I could already do one triple back, and I attempted the triple pike, and after doing that one, I felt like doing both of them in one routine really wasn’t going to be too much harder,” the 23-year-old said. “Energy wise, it is a lot, but physically it’s something that I’m capable of.”

Now Nelson’s eyes are focused on the upcoming elite season. He is set to compete at the National Qualifier on June 27-28 where he hopes to earn a spot at the upcoming Xfinity U.S. National Championship. After a busy NCAA season, Nelson took a 10 day trip to Japan for some much needed rest and rejuvenation.

“We’ve been just pushing strength, pushing basics and routines,” Nelson said. “I think by the time qualifiers gets there, things are going to come to play again, and visualization is really important at this moment. We just came back from NCAA, not that long ago. The thought process is still fresh on your mind, but now it’s just about getting your body in the right condition to go out there and compete.”

Nelson is coming off a star-studded 2025 season at Ohio State. At the National Championship he finished third on floor and won the National Title on vault. Becoming a National Champion was a goal Nelson had since he first stepped foot on Ohio State.

“That was a surreal moment for me, especially it being my last event, last like everything for college, I knew something that was in my reach,” he said. “I always felt like it was something that was meant to happen, which is what I told myself when I was going to vault, this was meant to be. This was my journey to go through. Sometimes I still don’t believe that it’s happened. It doesn’t hit as something that’s insane or unbelievable. That’s probably just because of how much I thought about it and manifested it. It kind of felt natural.”

Nelson’s time at Ohio State helped to give him a different perspective on gymnastics. Not only did it teach him the power of having a team by his side, it also helped him realize who he was as an individual gymnast.

“It taught me a lot more about the team atmosphere, especially coming from home school and when I was in club, it was just me and two other teammates. So coming to college was a lot more beneficial with learning from other guys and having someone to push you and work alongside with,” he said. “That was what I mostly took away coming from college, as well as learning more about myself and what my goals were as an individual, rather than the people that were putting me in the sport. It came from more within. So again, kind of gave me a place to develop myself as a person, as well as a gymnast, it’s been really huge to my development, and I’m very grateful for it.”