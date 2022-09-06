Joscelyn Roberson, Tiana Sumanasekera Now Training At WCC

Just a few weeks after bringing home a silver medal on vault at the 2022 U.S. Championships in Tampa, senior elite Joscelyn Roberson left her longtime club North East Texas Elite in Texarkana, Texas and is now training at World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas under Cecile and Laurent Landi.

Joscelyn’s mother Ashley confirmed the news to Inside Gymnastics, stating she received a job offer nearly 5 hours away in Houston, which resulted in the move. Roberson officially began practice at WCC on September 6th.

“I love my coaches at North East Texas Elite and will miss them but I am really excited to be learning from two of the best coaches in the world at WCC,” Roberson said.

The move will also allow Joscelyn to train with an experienced group of elite teammates such as 2020 Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles, 2020 French Olympian Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, and 2022 Pan American Junior All-Around Champion Dulcy Caylor.

“I’ve always loved going to camps just for that aspect of it,” Roberson said. “I feel like I thrive in that sort of environment.”

U.S. Junior Floor Champ Tiana Sumanasekera has also begun training at WCC, her father confirmed. Sumanasekera, who began training on Sept. 5, declined to comment on the move.

Roberson & Sumanasekera have their sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympics.