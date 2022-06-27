Joscelyn Roberson – A Star on the Rise!
By Aoife Cassidy for Inside Gymnastics
Joscelyn Roberson is a name that you might want to remember. Showing incredible power and difficulty, the 16-year-old from Texarkana, Texas is undoubtedly a star on the rise for Team USA!
Roberson, who trains at North East Texas Elite Gymnastics made a big splash onto the Elite scene in 2021, taking first on balance beam, second on vault and fourth in the All-Around for the juniors at the 2021 U.S. Championships. Following this, she was named as an alternate to the U.S. team that took the gold medal at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships.
Roberson’s beginnings in gymnastics are a familiar tale. At age 3, when she was told that she was not allowed to play T-Ball like her older brother and sister, her mom enrolled her in gymnastics and dance classes because she “climbed on everything like a monkey” as Joscelyn likes to say. Today, she’s very well known for her power on all events, but in the early days beam was the thing that came naturally, while vault and even forward rolls proved to be quite a challenge!
Now a seasoned competitor quickly progressing through the ranks and becoming Elite by the age of thirteen, Roberson, the 2022 Winter Cup vault champion, is, like so many other gymnasts, a bit of a daredevil. “I would say I’m somewhat of a daredevil I guess, because I will usually try anything once,” she said.
This daredevil mentality is something that has gotten her noticed throughout the years with many videos of her big skills making their way through various social media channels and creating quite a buzz amongst fans. However, it seems Roberson hasn’t let this attention go to her head. “I appreciate that people notice some of the skills that I have been able to do but my main goal has always been to be the best gymnast I can be.”
This level-headedness and logic is something that might come from her family background. Her dad is a sports fan and competed in sports throughout his youth and her mom is a chemist who never really enjoyed competitive sports. Meanwhile, her brother and sister both perform in the High School band. “It’s a mixed bag,” Joscelyn said. “I guess I have a well-rounded family.”
And it seems family is a big part of Roberson’s story. She says her parents are her biggest fans and that her dad even enjoys watching her practice. Meanwhile, her gym, North East Texas Elite is a family business owned and run by Lloyd and Amy White and their daughter, Kory Pemberton.
“I’ve always enjoyed the family atmosphere of my gym,” said Roberson, who is coached by each member of the White family. Amy coaches Joscelyn on beam whilst Kory takes floor and dad Lloyd takes vault and bars. A true family affair!
Outside the gym, Roberson says she loves her dog Rocky, going shopping and driving (because she just got her license!). She likes science and math and plans to work in the sports medicine field when she is older.
Looking forward to the 2022 season, when asked about entering the senior ranks, Roberson said she’s “NERVOUS but excited!” She has hopes of making the Senior National Team and to represent the U.S. at an international competition.
“I was close a couple of times in 2021 so I hope to break through and actually compete for Team USA,” she said. Roberson has plans to compete two vaults this season but is keeping quiet about the rest of her routines, commenting only that she hopes her floor routine will be fun for everyone!
We can’t wait to see what’s next for this newest rising star!
Aoife Cassidy is a native of Dublin, Ireland and graduated from Dublin City University in 2017 with a degree in English & History. A long time gymnastics fan, Aoife began a gymnastics blog whilst in college where she has interviewed gymnasts from the U.S., Australia, Ireland and the U.K., covered competitions and shared her love of the sport! When not writing about and watching gymnastics, Aoife can be found working in the aviation industry or traveling!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
