Joscelyn Roberson – A Star on the Rise!

By Aoife Cassidy for Inside Gymnastics

Joscelyn Roberson is a name that you might want to remember. Showing incredible power and difficulty, the 16-year-old from Texarkana, Texas is undoubtedly a star on the rise for Team USA!

Roberson, who trains at North East Texas Elite Gymnastics made a big splash onto the Elite scene in 2021, taking first on balance beam, second on vault and fourth in the All-Around for the juniors at the 2021 U.S. Championships. Following this, she was named as an alternate to the U.S. team that took the gold medal at the 2021 Junior Pan American Championships.

Roberson’s beginnings in gymnastics are a familiar tale. At age 3, when she was told that she was not allowed to play T-Ball like her older brother and sister, her mom enrolled her in gymnastics and dance classes because she “climbed on everything like a monkey” as Joscelyn likes to say. Today, she’s very well known for her power on all events, but in the early days beam was the thing that came naturally, while vault and even forward rolls proved to be quite a challenge!

Now a seasoned competitor quickly progressing through the ranks and becoming Elite by the age of thirteen, Roberson, the 2022 Winter Cup vault champion, is, like so many other gymnasts, a bit of a daredevil. “I would say I’m somewhat of a daredevil I guess, because I will usually try anything once,” she said.