Jordan Bowers | Redefining The Dream
By Ashlee Buhler
For as long as Jordan Bowers can remember, she dreamed of going to the Olympics. It’s a dream most young gymnasts heading down the Elite path share but only a small handful get to actually live out. For Bowers, Tokyo was the end goal, and at the midway point of the quadrennium, her name was in the conversation as a real contender for the team.
Bowers entered the Elite ranks in 2016 but it wasn’t until 2018, her final year as a junior, that she really hit her stride. She burst onto the international stage at the Pacific Rim Championships, taking home three gold medals. She followed that up with four golds at the Pan American Championships a few months later.
“Honestly all of my training kind of came together that year; my execution, my difficulty, it was just really starting to click and my confidence was really up there,” Bowers said. “My confidence is really what got me as far as I went.”
At the U.S. Championships that summer, Bowers was a favorite to take home the junior national title. However, a back injury sustained during the training day between the first and second day of competition wiped out any hope. Bowers withdrew from the second day of competition and took several months off to heal her body. Then it was back to business.
“I came back in the beginning of 2019 and I was the strongest I have ever been,” Bowers said. “I had difficulty, great execution, and I was looking a lot better than I even did in 2018.”
2019 was an important year for Bowers. It marked the beginning of her senior career and one year until the Tokyo Olympics. Her momentum was supposed to be building, but instead everything came crashing down.
In February, another back injury took her out of the sport completely for six months. As the clock kept ticking, Bowers felt her Olympic dream slipping away. She had the potential to make it there, but her body simply couldn’t keep up.
Bowers said the six months out of the gym was one of the hardest periods of her life. While grappling with the thought of her Elite career ending and contemplating her future in the sport, she was also uncertain who she was without it. For so long, her identity was wrapped around elite gymnastics and being an Olympic hopeful.
In the Spring of 2019, Bowers decided she needed to switch gyms. She needed a new environment to realize her worth outside of being an Elite gymnast.
“I completely lost my love for the sport,” Bowers said. “I feel like I wasn’t doing it for quite the right reasons. I wasn’t doing it for myself. So after the gym switch it was kind of a reset for me. My coaches were amazing at letting me know that gymnastics doesn’t define me and my accomplishments do not define me. Who I am as a person is way more important than who I am as a gymnast. They really opened my eyes to enjoying the sport again and finding my love for it.”
When Bowers returned to training in the fall, with an invitation on the line to attend the November national team camp, she knew a decision had to be made. It was time to close the door on the Elite chapter of her career.
“It was very hard,” Bowers said. “I mean, my whole life all I’ve dreamed about is the Olympics. That has been my goal for I can’t even remember how long. So I had to really sit down and think about what my life goals were. Gymnastics isn’t my whole life. I have a whole life after gymnastics, so I really had to think about what would be best for me and my body.”
Bowers shifted her focus from one dream to the next. College gymnastics was another lifelong goal ever since she was a little girl. Her top two schools were the University of Florida and the University of Oklahoma, but Bowers knew, even at the age of 14, that Oklahoma was where she belonged. Simply put, “it was my dream school.”
“I’ve been coming to OU for summer camps since I was younger,” Bowers said. “It’s close to home, so I came here on my visit and absolutely fell in love with it and knew I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Being a part of a team is something Bowers didn’t get to experience much in her Elite career, but in college gymnastics, the team is the central focus—something she has taken a liking to from the moment she stepped foot on campus.
“I love the team atmosphere,” Bowers said. “All us girls and coaches are like family. I’ve never really had a team before, I’ve always trained and competed by myself, so this is very different but I love it so much. Each and everyone of us is always there for each other. It’s a bond like no other.”
Bowers joins the collegiate world with a lot of eyes on her; many touting her as the next Anastasia Webb very early on in her career. While some gymnasts may crumble under the pressure of such high expectations, Bowers uses it as motivation.
“It helps,” she said. “I used to struggle with that, like seeing my potential. But just doing me and doing what I know how to do is all I can do.”
Winning an NCAA title with her team has become Bowers new dream. Her focus is not on the individual achievements she might garner in her time as a Sooner, but what she can do to help her team reach their goals.
“One of our big things is momentum,” Bowers said. “Just building every week and improving upon ourselves every week as a team. We’re really focusing on working together as a team and not so much individually and just building that momentum off each other as we compete.”
A personal goal of Bowers is being a leader for her team. It’s not the kind of role a freshman would be expected to take on within a team, but Bowers has willingly stepped into that role herself.
“Even though I’m a freshman, I really try to bring leadership to this team and hold everybody accountable,” Bowers said. “Different things click with different people and knowing what clicks for each girl and helping them in the best way possible is a big goal of mine.”
As she opens this new chapter of her career as an Oklahoma Sooner, Bowers is thankful for her journey. After all, it’s the struggles that have helped her to find her strengths, not just as a gymnast, but as a person.
There’s a famous saying: “When one door closes, another door opens.” Bowers has swung the next door open with a renewed passion and purpose.
Photos by University of Oklahoma/OU Athletic Communications/Matthew Smith
