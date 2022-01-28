Jordan Bowers | Redefining The Dream 

At the U.S. Championships that summer, Bowers was a favorite to take home the junior national title. However, a back injury sustained during the training day between the first and second day of competition wiped out any hope. Bowers withdrew from the second day of competition and took several months off to heal her body. Then it was back to business.

“I came back in the beginning of 2019 and I was the strongest I have ever been,” Bowers said. “I had difficulty, great execution, and I was looking a lot better than I even did in 2018.”

2019 was an important year for Bowers. It marked the beginning of her senior career and one year until the Tokyo Olympics. Her momentum was supposed to be building, but instead everything came crashing down.

In February, another back injury took her out of the sport completely for six months. As the clock kept ticking, Bowers felt her Olympic dream slipping away. She had the potential to make it there, but her body simply couldn’t keep up.

Bowers said the six months out of the gym was one of the hardest periods of her life. While grappling with the thought of her Elite career ending and contemplating her future in the sport, she was also uncertain who she was without it. For so long, her identity was wrapped around elite gymnastics and being an Olympic hopeful.

In the Spring of 2019, Bowers decided she needed to switch gyms. She needed a new environment to realize her worth outside of being an Elite gymnast.

“I completely lost my love for the sport,” Bowers said. “I feel like I wasn’t doing it for quite the right reasons. I wasn’t doing it for myself. So after the gym switch it was kind of a reset for me. My coaches were amazing at letting me know that gymnastics doesn’t define me and my accomplishments do not define me. Who I am as a person is way more important than who I am as a gymnast. They really opened my eyes to enjoying the sport again and finding my love for it.”